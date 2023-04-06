Banasthali Business Conference (BBC) Day 2 Seminars: Insights on Investing, and Personal Finance Management

Banasthali Business Conference (BBC) continued its second day of seminars after a successful first session on marketing. The event kicked off with a small talk by the officials of State Bank of India (SBI) on online safety and security in banking. Attendees were advised not to share their OTP under any circumstances, and SBI's advanced online facilities, such as the YONO app were talked about. The app enables users to do almost any banking at any time, anywhere, and even allows users to withdraw money without having their ATM card. Additionally, SBI talked about the different loans they provide for students and entrepreneurs.

The next session focused on investing and personal finance management. The keynote speaker addressed the attendees, explaining how students can start investing and the importance of insurance and term plans. The speaker emphasized the need to plan risk management before investing and how students can start investing with mutual funds, the importance of mutual funds in today's era, and how they can start SIP as a student. The speaker also addressed questions from attendees, such as the right age to start investing and what competitive exams are available to get a job in the investing sector. The seminar took place in the form of an interview, with Annanya V Joshi, Chief Moderator, BBC, interviewing the speaker. Attendees found the seminar insightful and knowledgeable.

The event was made possible with the support of sponsors, including Phototainment, Power to Women, MountMerry, and Sociopillar. BBC attendees expressed their gratitude towards the sponsors for supporting the event.

BBC's seminars provided practical tips and advice for attendees to advance their careers through digital channels and social media platforms. The event aimed to establish long-lasting connections and keep attendees up-to-date on the latest market trends and successful marketing campaigns. We look forward to the further seminars and knowledge attendees will gain on the third day of Banasthali Business Conference.

