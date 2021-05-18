Band, baaja, baraat and a runaway lugaai

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan

Director: Avinash Das

After sparkling his way through Aspirants, actor Naveen Kasturia is back with a bang, well literally, as he delivers yet another top-notch performance in MX Player’s latest comedy series, Runaway Lugaai.

Actor Naveen Kasturia shines in MX Player’s latest comedy series, Runaway Lugaai.

The multi-faceted actor has come a long way from the role of Abhilash, a UPSC aspirant struggling to crack one of India’s most coveted examinations. In Runaway Lugaai, he plays the part of Rajnikant Sinha aka Rajni, a judge in a district court in Bihar, whose bride flees shortly after tying the knot, spoiling his starry-eyed dreams of happily ever after.

The feisty young bride, Bulbul Sinha (played by Ruhi Singh), is free-spirited and ‘modern’, a bit of a misfit in the traditional Sinha family that he hails from.

What ensues is a humorous saga of Rajni launching a manhunt for his runaway bride. The MX Original series explores what happens when your pyaar suddenly goes faraar.

Watch the trailer now: http://bit.ly/Trailer_RunawayLugaai

Talking about his latest avatar, Kasturia said: “I find characters like Rajni every endearing. At the first glance, he comes across as a lovelorn fool with an infectious enthusiasm towards his marriage and his devotion to Bulbul shines through. There comes a phase in everyone's life when you are so lovestruck that you can't think straight.”

“I personally believe that it takes one thing to change your mindset and shake you out of the rut you’re stuck in to become a go-getter. In Rajni’s case, it is his journey to find his runaway lugaai that makes him break the mold and emerge stronger than before,” he further said.

Watch out for award-winning actor Sanjay Mishra in Runaway Lugaai.

Runaway Lugaai is also a comment on India’s political system and the relationship that “powerful” fathers share with their offspring who are often raised in their shadows. Rajni, the only son of MLA Narendra Sinha (played by award-winning actor Sanjay Mishra), has been raised under his father’s thumb. He lived his life struggling to meet the high expectations set out for him. When he meets Bulbul, it is love at first sight. He is completely in awe of this beautiful firebrand of a bride-to-be.

Directed by Avinash Das, the 10-episode comedy will surely have you in splits. The chase for missing Bulbul has everyone on their toes. The comedy of errors that ensues has a frantic MLA Sinha, who needs to save his reputation at all costs, overzealous cops who must crack the case to save their jobs and the nosey media looking for a breakthrough story. But, all of them are outsmarted by young Bulbul.

“Bulbul is a character that was very exciting to play, mainly because I believe I'm breaking stereotypes when playing Bulbul. She is definitely exaggerated, but I believe that she signifies free spirit and an independent woman who is, in her way, fighting patriarchy and refuses to give the reins of her life to anybody, be it her father or her husband. She is one of those characters that you can really fall in love with or grow to hate but can't be ignored,” said actor Ruhi Singh.

She added: “I wanted to play this character with authenticity and full honesty and I've really tried to do the same. She's a dreamer and a fighter, fighting for her freedom and fighting against the old ways of society in a very light-hearted way. So, it's very much like a comedy of errors, but with a message.”

The series is a welcome reprieve from the flood of crime thrillers that are doing the rounds on OTT platforms these days. The gripping plot keeps you thoroughly entertained and the actors have played their part with élan. Apart from Kasturia, Sanjay Mishra enthralls audiences with yet another noteworthy performance, as he gets into the character of MLA Sinha, a quintessential Bihar politician.

Runaway Lugaai premieres on MX Player on May 18, 2021, and the good news is that all the 10 episodes will stream for free! So, get set to join Rajni and Bulbul in their latest adventure!

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan Director: Avinash Das After sparkling his way through Aspirants, actor Naveen Kasturia is back with a bang, well literally, as he delivers yet another top-notch performance in MX Player’s latest comedy series, Runaway Lugaai. Actor Naveen Kasturia shines in MX Player’s latest comedy series, Runaway Lugaai. The multi-faceted actor has come a long way from the role of Abhilash, a UPSC aspirant struggling to crack one of India’s most coveted examinations. In Runaway Lugaai, he plays the part of Rajnikant Sinha aka Rajni, a judge in a district court in Bihar, whose bride flees shortly after tying the knot, spoiling his starry-eyed dreams of happily ever after. The feisty young bride, Bulbul Sinha (played by Ruhi Singh), is free-spirited and ‘modern’, a bit of a misfit in the traditional Sinha family that he hails from. What ensues is a humorous saga of Rajni launching a manhunt for his runaway bride. The MX Original series explores what happens when your pyaar suddenly goes faraar. Watch the trailer now: http://bit.ly/Trailer_RunawayLugaai MORE FROM THIS SECTION Complete street is ‘one change’ required for improving Mumbai’s infrastructure Hobby classes in schools to utilise summer break Snapdeal leads value e-commerce growth with good quality & great prices Manav Rachna announces MRNAT 2021 for admission to 100+ courses Talking about his latest avatar, Kasturia said: “I find characters like Rajni every endearing. At the first glance, he comes across as a lovelorn fool with an infectious enthusiasm towards his marriage and his devotion to Bulbul shines through. There comes a phase in everyone's life when you are so lovestruck that you can't think straight.” “I personally believe that it takes one thing to change your mindset and shake you out of the rut you’re stuck in to become a go-getter. In Rajni’s case, it is his journey to find his runaway lugaai that makes him break the mold and emerge stronger than before,” he further said. Watch out for award-winning actor Sanjay Mishra in Runaway Lugaai. Runaway Lugaai is also a comment on India’s political system and the relationship that “powerful” fathers share with their offspring who are often raised in their shadows. Rajni, the only son of MLA Narendra Sinha (played by award-winning actor Sanjay Mishra), has been raised under his father’s thumb. He lived his life struggling to meet the high expectations set out for him. When he meets Bulbul, it is love at first sight. He is completely in awe of this beautiful firebrand of a bride-to-be. Directed by Avinash Das, the 10-episode comedy will surely have you in splits. The chase for missing Bulbul has everyone on their toes. The comedy of errors that ensues has a frantic MLA Sinha, who needs to save his reputation at all costs, overzealous cops who must crack the case to save their jobs and the nosey media looking for a breakthrough story. But, all of them are outsmarted by young Bulbul. “Bulbul is a character that was very exciting to play, mainly because I believe I'm breaking stereotypes when playing Bulbul. She is definitely exaggerated, but I believe that she signifies free spirit and an independent woman who is, in her way, fighting patriarchy and refuses to give the reins of her life to anybody, be it her father or her husband. She is one of those characters that you can really fall in love with or grow to hate but can't be ignored,” said actor Ruhi Singh. She added: “I wanted to play this character with authenticity and full honesty and I've really tried to do the same. She's a dreamer and a fighter, fighting for her freedom and fighting against the old ways of society in a very light-hearted way. So, it's very much like a comedy of errors, but with a message.” The series is a welcome reprieve from the flood of crime thrillers that are doing the rounds on OTT platforms these days. The gripping plot keeps you thoroughly entertained and the actors have played their part with élan. Apart from Kasturia, Sanjay Mishra enthralls audiences with yet another noteworthy performance, as he gets into the character of MLA Sinha, a quintessential Bihar politician. Runaway Lugaai premieres on MX Player on May 18, 2021, and the good news is that all the 10 episodes will stream for free! So, get set to join Rajni and Bulbul in their latest adventure!