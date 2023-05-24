Bangalore’s Dr. Karishma Aesthetics Implements the Use of Moller’s Vibrasat Pro

India, 24th May 2023: Known for world-class treatments, the renowned plastic and cosmetic procedure facility in Bangalore, Dr. Karishma Aesthetics, which is run by the famous cosmetic surgeon Dr. Karishma, MS, M.Ch., has recently incorporated the use of Moller’s Vibrasat Pro in the clinic. Moller’s Vibrasat Pro is a state-of-the-art medical device that has been designed to boost the efficacy of one of the most widely sought-after beauty treatments, Power Assisted Liposuction. The new device is specifically designed to not just smooth out the long-standing difficulties surgeons have had in operating tricky areas that previously were almost impossible to treat but also reduce surgery-induced fatigue and difficulty in device handling amongst surgeons, owing to the ergonomic design of the product.

With Vibrasat Pro, Dr. Karishma is set to treat more patients, given the device’s fast turn-around surgery time, increased fat-aspiration volume, and procedural accuracy. Setting the device apart from its counterpart, a procedure done with Moller’s Vobrasat Pro also has a faster recovery period, making the tool a valuable addition to the inventory of an aesthetic clinic. Moreover, the medical tool is capable of performing a wide range of operations, including superficial, deep, and large-volume liposuction, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Karishma Aesthetics in Bangalore Introduces Moller's Vibrasat Pro into Practice

A highlight of Moller’s Vibrasat Pro is the Boost feature of the device, crafted to handle delicate areas. The advanced feature, due to the efficient design of the product, can be easily turned on without having to stop the procedure for the change of gear, offering a seamless, glitch-free scope for the procedure.

While knowing about Dr. Karishma Kagodu’s views on incorporating the device, Dr. Karishma noted, "Since the commencement of our Dr. Karishma Aesthetics Centre, our objective has been focused not only on patient satisfaction but also specifically on providing the most outstanding, result-centric aesthetic treatment available. And the incorporation of the Vibrasat Pro device at our kaesthetic centre comes to that legacy of excellence that we are committed to maintaining towards meeting the goal of the high-standard, up-to-date facilities and cosmetic procedures to achieve your desired, realistic results."

"This device is one of the most advanced tools to carry out Power-Assisted Liposuction, and we are happy that the field of aesthetic treatment and surgery is expanding its ambit with every passing day,", Dr. Karishma Kagodu added.

The use of an advanced tool such as Moller’s Vibrasat Pro testifies to Dr. Karishma Aesthetics’s dedication to offering patients the very best line of treatment available. It is worth noting that behind the resounding success of the cosmetic clinic, which is augmented by the regular incorporation of advanced devices such as Moller’s Vibrasat Pro, stands Dr. Karishma Kagodu’s (Head of Dr. Karishma Aesthetics) unwavering commitment to excellence. An accomplished aesthetic surgeon, she is active in several medical associations of note, such as ISAPS (International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons), APSI (Association of Plastic Surgeons of India), IAAPS (Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), and RSE (Rhinoplasty Society of Europe). Aside from her private clinic, which is poised to be one of the most sought-after facilities in the country, the doctor also has a prominent practice at the prestigious Kinder Women’s Hospital, Whitefield, Bangalore.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}