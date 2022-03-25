Bangla Hunt fabricate another amusement stage 'Bong Trend' for Bengali readers

Within the limited time period of 24 hours a day, people are being loaded with multiple and diverse tasks with the rolling time. They give time to everything they can, except themselves. It is very rare to find people actually taking out time for themselves, and giving space to rejoice and recover from the erupting daily-life havoc. Thus, there evolves the need and want of pure entertainment. So, today we are introducing to you the full-fledged entertainment platform- Bong Trend. This is the endpoint of all your search for utilizing your free time at its best.

When scrolling down the feed for entertainment you come across many interesting headlines and thumbnails. But the real content within, unfortunately, ends up upsetting you. Bong Trend, unlike other entertainment platforms, brings to you the top entertainment content that stops you from hopping on to other platforms.

Brought up by Banglahunt Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. in January 2021, Bong Trend makes its notable visibility more worth it by its strict dedication to the Bengali community. Bong Trend serves and spoils you with hilarious entertainment content like photos, videos, galleries wrapped with lots of information content.

History has seen many turbulent times that have brought massive revolutionary changes. Such was the political change in West Bengal during the days of 1980s. In the search for better living and working conditions, the Bengalis had to migrate to distant places. But as it is known that there comes a steep fall before a great rise. This sudden migration of the Bengalis led to the formation of their own unique identity called 'Bong'. This was symbolic of their emotional attachment towards West Bengal. Thus, the name 'Bong Trend' was given with the intention to dedicate its foundation to the Bengali people.

Already drawing the attention of 5 million people per month, it touches everything from Bengali entertainment, Bollywood, Tollywood, Hollywood news, Viral Images, Videos, Serials, Gossip, jokes, memes to the most trending news of the time. Its future goal is to reach 50 million people per month.

For people who are always fond of keeping themselves up with others in terms of daily information; be it for business needs or just for maintaining a daily habit, Bangla Hunt is the one and the only thing that can aid them. As it brings the most recent information, untouched by any personal opinion. Thus, it sticks to authenticity and sustains as a trademark of trust.

Bangla Hunt strengthens the foundation of Banglahunt Digital Media by standing among the top news portals leaving behind numerous Bangla news portals. It shows you the exact scenario of the incidents that occurred across the horizons of West Bengal and India. It does not only come up with the most trending news searches of the time but also claims its authenticity by showing its unbiasedness. Launched in 2017 with the goals of showing the latest breaking news in the least span of time, it covers everything from breaking Entertainment, sports, politics, India, West Bengal, International, Lifestyle to Ajker Rashifal.

With 30 million people visiting per month Bangla Hunt's future vision is to have the following of 100 million people. This dream arises not out of excitement but out of dedication. The C.E.O Krishna Chandra Garain has seen his firm grow and flourish within such a short time span. Building anything great requires a deeply embedded and strong foundation. Krishna Chandra with his team has successfully built a foundation strong enough to enrich their audience with desired entertainment and authentic news.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of the content.