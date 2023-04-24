Bank of England Weighs Stablecoin Limits After TerraUSD Collapse, Doubts On Tether, Dogetti Shows Promise

Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England (BoE), has suggested that the BoE might impose usage restrictions on stablecoins used for payments, citing concerns that the widespread adoption of such digital currencies could cause financial instability. Speaking at the Innovative Finance Global Summit, Cunliffe acknowledged the importance of innovation and competition in the payments industry but also emphasised the need to prevent “disruptive change” from occurring too rapidly for the financial system to adjust, potentially endangering financial stability.

The regulation of stablecoins will fall under the purview of the Financial Services and Markets Bill, which will endow the BoE with the power to regulate the operators of so-called systemic stablecoins, defined as those that are widely used. Cunliffe's comments come on the heels of the US House Financial Services Committee's publication of a draft bill for a hearing on April 19 regarding the regulation of stablecoins backed by other currencies, as well as the exploration of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Implications On Stablecoins Like Tether

The implications of the proposed legislation would be significant for stablecoins such as Tether’s USDT, Circle’s USDC, and Binance’s BUSD. Stablecoins are cryptocurrency tokens that aim to replicate the value of traditional assets such as fiat currencies. Regulators are concerned about the underlying assets that determine their value and the potential risks they may pose to the financial system if they become major competitors to fiat money.

Tether (USDT), the US dollar-pegged stablecoin, has been performing exceptionally well in the current US banking crisis and cryptocurrency crackdown. The stablecoin's circulating market valuation nearly hit $81 billion on April 17, which is only 1.5% less than its record high of $82.29 billion from a year ago. Tether has already grown by about 20% year-to-date (YTD) and is looking to hit new all-time highs.

Regulators are concerned about the underlying assets that determine their value and the potential risks they may pose to the financial system if they become major competitors to fiat money.

The Fall Of TerraUSD

The crypto market's volatility has led to doubts about the stability of tokens like TerraUSD (UST). Investors withdrew their funds, causing UST's value to drop to nearly zero cents, due to concerns about the token's technical model. The collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin last year is under investigation by the Justice Department, potentially adding more pressure to South Korean crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon, who is responsible for its creation. The investigation carries the risk of criminal charges being brought against Kwon in the United States.

In May 2022, the Treasury published a consultation paper outlining strategies to regulate stablecoins that pose a threat to financial stability in the aftermath of the collapse of the Terra Luna algorithmic stablecoin.

Meme Coin Dogetti’s Huge ROI

The new token aims to be the Top Dog in the meme coin space.

A new Ethereum-based meme coin called Dogetti (DETI) has caught the attention of crypto investors and traders during its presale phase. The new token aims to be the Top Dog in the meme coin space. The platform is unique in its focus on community-driven shared and collective control, which has also attracted interest from potential investors.

The Dogetti project is set to release several new features, including Dogetti DAO, an NFT collection, and an NFT breeding mechanism. In addition, the project includes a total buy-back protocol of 6% on all transactions. These funds will be split between investors, charity wallet, burn wallets, and liquidity.

To date, the project has raised $5,879,769 and sold 8.53 billion tokens out of its total supply of 50 billion. The affordability of the tokens makes them an attractive option for budget-conscious investors seeking a low-cost investment opportunity. Additionally, the large supply of tokens increases the likelihood of supply and demand finding equilibrium, which could result in price stability.

For more information about Dogetti (DETI):

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.