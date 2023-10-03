Banking Made Easier with Bank of Maharashtra

In the rapidly evolving financial landscape, banking tech conveniences are the need of the hour. Gone are the days of waiting in long queues or filling out endless paperwork to open an account. Today, the customer wants to embrace convenience, security and peace of mind while availing banking services. The market is full of choices, but if you have been eyeing the Bank, with a rich legacy and wide-reaching network, and considering opening an SB or a FD account or doing a KYC registration or updation then this guide is for you.

Country's leading public sector banking biggie, Bank of Maharashtra has made account opening a seamless and hassle-free experience for its customers by introducing Video based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) or commonly known as Video-KYC (V-KYC).

It is an alternate method of customer identification with facial recognition and customer due diligence by an authorized official of the bank. This paperless and contactless process facilitates customers to complete their KYC within few minutes and is duly approved by Reserve Bank of India. In addition to this, the account also gets opened digitally by Aadhar based OTP verification from UIDAI and PAN verification from NSDL. Now-a-days, when customer prefers fast yet secure banking, V-CIP is a boon as it maintains high standards of data integrity and confidentiality. To complete the process smoothly, Bank of Maharashtra uses latest Artificial Intelligence driven face match technology and real time online verification of documents. Through this process, customer need not visit the branch and alternatively complete the KYC from the comfort of their home.

Bank of Maharashtra’s V-CIP comes loaded with distinct utility features like, opening of new SB general account (for new customers), converting existing online BSBD account to SB general account, referring new customers by existing customer, opening new SB account by referred customer, periodic updating of customer KYC (Re-KYC). Click to know more and avail the benefits V-CIP.

Bank of Maharashtra is dedicated to its customers and as part of its endeavor to serve them better, the bank has introduced several new-age digital products and services to meet the expectations of tech-savvy customers. Bank has opened Digital Banking Units providing 15+ services digitally through Multi-function Kiosk, Tab, Account Opening Kiosk and Recycler/ATMs. By simply registering ones’ email ID, one can easily receive account statement and transaction alerts, thereby increasing vigilance on any fraudulent activities.

Considering the popularity of Fixed deposits among customers, bank has offered the ease of FD account opening digitally through internet banking also and register a nominee for their deposit accounts either using internet banking or directly through the bank’s Mobile Banking App. With interest rates typically higher than a regular savings bank account & with fixed maturity amount, FDs are a preferred choice for many and why to miss-out when you are getting all the benefits on your fingertip.

At difficult times, if one wants access to quick funds for a short term without losing on interest income, then one can avail overdraft on deposits through Internet Banking. Customers are not required to visit the Branch for this, it can be done at the comfort of your home.

If you are seeking a banking experience that combines convenience, security, trust and cutting edge technology- look no other than Bank of Maharashtra. Embrace the future of banking and enjoy a hassle free journey towards achieving your financial goals.

