Banks to Roll Out Special Offers and Finance Options Ahead of the Festive Season

September 20: Are you planning to purchase a smartphone or a smart TV currently? If yes, then wait a little longer to get the opportunity to purchase high-end products on your current budget. With festive sales like Amazon Great Indian Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale approaching right at the corner, you will find a wide collection of discounts and offers that will reincarnate the shopping enthusiast in you. You will get discounts on every little to a bigger item like kitchen essentials, home appliances, fashion products, smartphones, and others.

In this article, we will discuss the variety of offers banks introduce during these festive sales to maximize savings. You will also get information on how to avail of these discounts to save time.

List Of Brands That Are Coming With Bank Offers During Festive Sales

During these sales, almost every e-commerce platform and bank offer amazing discounts and cashback deals. Below listed eCommerce brands have partnered with multiple banks to provide you with the best offers during your shopping sessions -

Amazon

Over the years, Jeff Bezos founded Amazon partnered with lakhs of sellers across India and improved its logistic support to reach every Indian. So, when it is about discounts and offers provided during its flagship sales like the Great Indian Sale, Amazon moves a step ahead to provide you with the best discounts.

SBI Card Discount

Amazon has partnered with banks like SBI and Bajaj Finserv to make your shopping cost-effective. With SBI, you will get an instant 10% discount on purchases if you have both credit and debit cards. There is a minimum purchase limit to avail of this discount offer. If you are first on Amazon, you will get a flat 10% cashback on purchases.

Bajaj Finserv No-Cost EMI

Apart from the instant discounts, you can pay the purchase amount with No-Cost EMI using the Bajaj Finserv card. There is a minimum purchase of Rs. 2,799 to avail of the no-cost EMI option. This will help you purchase products even if you don't have the total amount to purchase the product.

Flipkart

There is no Indian who has not heard of Flipkart, which shows how famous this eCommerce giant is in India. Flipkart has reached each corner of our country by improving its services. With its upcoming Big Billion Day Sale, Flipkart and various banks have come with multiple offers.

ICICI And Axis Bank Discount

If you are a customer of ICICI Bank and AXIS Bank and have their cards, you will get a 10% instant discount on your selected products which will make your purchases cost-effective.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Discount

Plus, if you have the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you will get 8% off + 5% cash back on your purchased products. Along with this, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC bank and SBI bank to provide you with an instant discount and cashback on your purchases. The coupon site, IndianOnlineSeller, says that people can save money using the cashback offers, they may vary from brand to brand, and some of the smartphone brands that comply with this offer are Samsung, VIVO, etc.

AJIO

If you are searching for the most trendy fashion product, then AJIO is the perfect place for you. Not only fashion products, but you can also find kitchen and home decor products. AJIO's All-Star Sale is one of the year's biggest sales, where you will find 50% to 90% discounts on various products from famous brands like Campus, NIKE, DENNIS LINGO, etc.

SBI Card Discount

Apart from the offers and discounts, AJIO partnered with banks like SBI and payment platforms like PAYTM to provide you with additional discounts. If you are an SBI credit card holder, you can get an instant 10% discount on a minimum purchase of Rs. 2999, and if you have an SBI debit card, you will get a 5% instant discount with a minimum purchase of Rs. 2999.

PAYTM Cashback

Similarly, if you use a PAYTM wallet or postpaid service, you can get a flat Rs. 125 cashback if you make a minimum purchase of Rs. 2000.

Meesho

Meesho has revolutionized the way Indians shop and earns by providing a platform where you can directly purchase products from shops in your area and improve their business. It helped local retailers to grow their businesses exponentially. Meesho is bringing its Mega Blockbuster Sale, where you can get 50% to 80% discount on various product categories like Fashion, Electronics, Kitchen Essentials, etc.

Kotak Mahindra And RBL Banks Offers

There are various bank offers that will increase your savings, like a 20% instant discount on selected credit and debit cards. And, if you are a customer of Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank, you can get exclusive discounts during this sale.

PhonePe Cashback

Apart from all these, if you make any payment through PhonePe, you will get assured cashback on them; this will certainly elevate your shopping experience.

Conclusion

With eCommerce brands gearing up for their festive sales and partnering with multiple banks to provide you with big discounts. You should arrange the respective bank cards to avail of the discounts mentioned above. Although you will get discounts and deals on multiple platforms, you should always compare the prices on different platforms to get the best deals possible.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.