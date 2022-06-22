Basics of Term Plan to Keep In Mind

A term plan is a type of life insurance policy that provides life cover for a fixed term (number of years) and requires a fixed amount of premium payable at regular intervals (monthly, yearly, or lump sum). The primary objective of a term plan is to ensure that in the event of the policyholder's untimely death, his dependents are protected against any kind of financial distress.

Let's understand what a term plan is and the basics that need to be kept in mind before getting one.

Term Policy for Life Protection

Term policies are some of the most sought-after insurance products today. One of the main reasons is that you can buy this basic policy at a low premium. However, like all insurance policies, it is dependent upon the age of the insured. The lower the age, the lower the premium. Therefore, it is best to buy a term policy early. If you get a term plan early, a larger sum assured against very low premiums can be attained.

Another benefit is that the insured's family is safe in case of the sudden death of the insured, especially if they are the family's primary breadwinner. However, it should be noted that pure term plans do not have any maturity benefits, and if the policyholder survives the policy term, no one gets anything. If there are dependents who need to be protected in case of the sudden demise of the insured, this sort of plan is desirable. However, it is not fit for people looking for investment or savings instruments.

The Basics!

A term policy should be taken, keeping any foreseeable future expenses in mind. Certain family expenses can be foreseen, and a properly planned term policy can be smooth sailing for the policyholder. You do not want a situation where you cannot pay premiums and the policy lapses.

If you can afford them, they must be paid every year without fail. They can be paid on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis. This depends on the financial situation of the insured. But it is better to be a little conservative where the premium payment is concerned. A default in premium payments might lead to the policy being treated as lapsed, which inevitably leads to financial losses.

It is advisable to plan everything properly. Calculate the sum assured that your family would require in your absence. It should be an amount that is at least 15 or 20 times your annual income so that your loved ones have a comfortable financial backup. You also need to understand the term of the policy; it should ideally be till the time you plan on working. Once the term is determined, you can use a free online term plan premium calculator to determine your premiums.

Enter the sum assured and the term into the calculator and see what premium needs to be paid annually. You will need to enter some basic personal details, too, such as date of birth and whether you are a smoker or nonsmoker. If the premium which is shown fits your financial capabilities, then you are good to go. You can get in touch with your insurance provider and start the policy purchasing process. Just check to see whether the premium can be comfortably paid. If not, then it is better to consider other options.

Before investing in a term plan, once the premium seems acceptable, it is critical to do due diligence on family finances. Calculate the monthly expenses, adding on a small percentage for miscellaneous expenses. Factor in other loan repayment amounts, if any. Understand if you have any surplus money that can be invested.

This should give a clear picture of the amount of money that can be used for premiums. If the amount thus arrived at does not meet the premium requirements, it may be necessary to reduce the sum assured or increase the term of the policy. In both these cases, the premium amount will go down. It is essential to get this right. Once the policy has been bought and premium defaults begin to happen, it can jeopardize the entire scheme. The term plan premium calculator can be your best friend while buying a term plan.

Additional Riders for Increased Safety

A simple term plan is a type of basic life insurance. However, it can be turned into a more comprehensive insurance policy by adding certain riders to it. This, of course, means that an additional premium must be paid for each rider. But this premium is generally not high and increases the value of the policy in terms of the coverage it offers.

Check to see what additional premium must be paid. Then add that to the premium for the basic term policy and see if the overall premium meets your financial capabilities. The main consideration factor is whether you are the primary earner in the family. If this is the case, it is wiser to add the riders.

However, since riders necessarily attract an additional premium, it is vital that the overall premium be studied carefully. It must be within the financial capability of the person desirous of buying such a policy.

Conclusion

Therefore the three cornerstones of a term plan are - the sum assured, the term, and the premium. Each of these needs to be calculated carefully before buying the policy. It is also possible to include your spouse in the policy. The policy also offers a top-up facility in case an increase in the sum assured is desired.

Getting a term plan is the first and the most crucial step in securing the financial future of your family. When it comes to insurance products, you cannot go wrong with a term plan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.