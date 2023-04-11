Basictell reveals its top colleges in India 2023.

Basictell Top Colleges in India 2023: The education and career portal has revealed its top colleges lists for 2023. IIM Ahmedabad, IIT Madras, and AIIMS Delhi are top on the list. Read through to see the rest.

Education and career platform Basictell has revealed the top 10 colleges for admission in 2023. The lists of “Top Colleges in India” are split up into five different fields - Management, Engineering, Medical, Law, and Architecture.

“We really wanted to reflect the way that we saw students looking for admission, which was about the institute, but also about the offerings,” explains Sukanta Das, founder and director of Basictell.

Editors and career experts begin to work on the list as early as January.

Das says that - the list covers colleges from all over India and their ranking, fees, and offerings. Each of the offerings mentioned in Basictell’s top Colleges in 2023 helps students to choose the right college as per their needs.

Basictell’s journey began in 2011 after Sukanta completed his bachelor's degree from Kolkata and started helping students and exam aspirants with study materials and guides. Check out basictell.com/about to learn more about the company's story.

Basictell’s Top Colleges in India 2023 lists are designed according to various ranking factors like NIRF and other authorities. The lists are then whittled down by its panel of education and career experts to just the top 10 colleges. Each is chosen for its courses, NIRF ranking, placement, experiences, and its latest offerings to education programs, accessibility, and campus life.

The MBA field features the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore as one of the best Government MBA colleges, XLRI Xavier College of Management, Jamshedpur as the top private MBA college, and the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad as the top MBA colleges in India as per NIRF ranking.

Students from the science stream planning to get entry into a Govt. Engineering colleges like IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and others can check details about the entrance exams, courses, fees, and other details. Also, there are some top Private engineering colleges like Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) to pursue a B.Tech degree in India.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore are the top medical colleges in the list that offer MBBS, BDS, and related Medical and Paramedical programs for students.

Candidates who want to become a legal professional with a LL. B, LL.M. law degree have the option to get admission into the top public law colleges like; National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru or private law colleges like; Symbiosis Law School, as well as National Law School of India University, the top law college in India as per NIRF ranking.

In the field of architecture, Basictell listed top architecture colleges such as IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, SRM IST, Lovely Professional University (LPU), best institutes to pursue a B.Arch or M.Arch degree or PhD at UG, PG, and doctorate levels.

Basictell’s Top Colleges in 2023 helps candidates to find popular colleges like IIM and IIT, popular private MBA colleges in India, best government Engineering colleges in India, and top medical colleges as per NIRF ranking.

Basictell's Top Colleges in India 2023

MBA

IIM Bangalore

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Calcutta

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Lucknow

IIM Indore

IIT Delhi

Engineering

IIT Delhi

IIT Madras

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

Medical

AIIMS Delhi

CMC, Vellore

IMS-BHU

PGIMER, Chandigarh

KGMU, Lucknow

JIPMER Puducherry

JSS Medical College, Mysore

Law

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

National Law University, Delhi

Nalsar University of Law

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Symbiosis Law School

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Architecture

IIT Roorkee

NIT Calicut

IIT Kharagpur

SPA New Delhi

IIEST Shibpur

School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada

NIT Tiruchirappalli

About Basictell

A trusted education and career platform, Basictell is part of the Fast India Media portfolio. Providing education and career guidance for schools, colleges, and job aspirants since 2011, Basictell reaches hundreds of millions of visitors each year helping them achieve success. Basictell can be found on Basictell.com, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, through guides, e-books, videos, mock tests, and more. Over the past 10 years, Basictell has provided hundreds of guides covering school board exams, entrance exams, competitive exams as well as job interviews for students from India and all over the world. Visit Basictell at basictell.com and check the list of top colleges at basictell.com/colleges.

