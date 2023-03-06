Batbricks7 Aura, Mr, Miss & Mrs: A show for individuals that strive for excellence.

Following the third season of Aura Mr Miss and Mrs and Aura Fashion Week in Goa in March 2021, the fashion extravaganza returns with a bang. In February New Delhi will play host to both Batbricks7 Aura Fashion Week and the fourth season of Aura Mr., Miss, and Mrs. India. On February 18, Batbricks7 Aura, Mr., Miss, and Mrs. Aura Productions is very pleased to announce the sensational Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as their celebrity judge for Batbricks7 Aura Mr. Miss and Mrs. India Season-4.

It is an incredible opportunity for the young models as they will have the spotlight to themselves at the beauty contest. Aura Production is committed to promoting societal well-being via artistic endeavours, including fashion shows, art galleries, art festivals, literary works, and other forms of creativity and talent. According to the creators of Aura productions, Crafting unforgettable experiences should be effortless, entertaining, efficient, and accessible to everyone.

This time, Batbricks7, a business specialising in sports news services emphasising basketball, soccer, and cricket, joins up with aura productions as the Title sponsor. Live scores and match summaries are also available on Batbricks7.

While this time we have Dubai energy drink as our beverage partner whose CEO Mohd awaada is also very excited with their association with us. Dubai energy drink just launched their energy drink in India .

G&V Buildtech is a real-estate company founded by Goyat's and Mr. Vashistha based in Delhi-NCR. Goyat family has more than 3 decades of vast experience comprising a team of highly skilled engineers and architects who are dedicated to build finest structures with luxurious lifestyle, incorporated with world class amenities. G&V is just one step ahead of the previous ventures in terms of fine living with fine quality most luxuriously purely dedicated to elite class. We are highly obliged in association with G&V group as our powered by sponsor

While online auditions for the pageant have just started, the participants will now be chosen during ground auditions. About 100 candidates will be on the shortlist.Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Zoya Afroz judge the Finale of Batbricks7 Aura Mr Miss & Mrs India .

In the coming weeks, jury for this major event, which includes many celebrities and MTV Splitsvilla contestants Sakshi Shrivas & Saumya Bhandari, will be revealed

Aura Productions expressed their gratitude for this collaboration to Satyam Upadhyay, the CEO of Batbricks7. We also like to thank our sponsors, Mr. Sanjeev Jain Founder & Editor (Tycoon Global Magazine & Media).

Sandhya, a fashion creativity And celebrity designer, create own fashion clothing brand which name is @FASHION SANDY, Idone study at JD institute fashion technology, in deploma but before she had always great sense in new creativity costumise deigns, so she used to make new different pattern deisgnes in different fabric and she is trying to create fashion in different pattern, she is good pattern maker, she love to create different patterns and she did all over India many runaway fashion show and this time she showcased her designs in Batbricks7 Aura fashion week.

Mr. Piyush Agarwal and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the minds behind Aura Productions and last but not the least a special thanks to our chief guest Mr Shhyam Singhania chairperson Ennar group.

Following were crowned the winners of Batbricks7 Aura Mr Miss and Mrs India Season 4

Mr India:-

Rohit Vijay(Winner)

Vikas(1st runner up)

Amandeep(2nd runner up

Miss India:-

Apurva mittal (Winner)

Anjali(1st runner up)

Jaishna(2nd runner up)

Mrs India:-

Neha(Winner)

Bhumika (1st runner up)

Supriya(2nd runner up)

