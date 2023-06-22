Battle of the Beasts: Caged Beasts Referral vs Dogecoin and ApeCoin Staking

Cryptocurrencies have not only revolutionised the financial landscape but have also opened doors for artistic expression in the digital realm. From popular NFTs to meme coins, the visual side of crypto has attracted a diverse audience seeking financial opportunities and artistic appreciation. Apecoin (APE) and new meme coin Caged Beasts (BEASTS) have captivated investors with their unique visuals, and passive income opportunities.

ApeCoin: High Staking Rewards

ApeCoin only joined the market in 2022, but has gained significant popularity due to its association with the infamous Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Based on the Binance Smart Chain, ApeCoin offers faster transactions and lower fees, making it an attractive choice for investors. ApeCoin holders are also granted exclusive access to digital and physical events, Web3 services and games in the APE ecosystem, and they have the chance to participate in the decision making process through ApeCoin DAO.

One of the standout features of ApeCoin is its staking mechanism, which launched in December. For the first two months, staking yielded returns of 90% annually, and rewards have now settled around 40%. This allows token holders to passively earn rewards by holding APE tokens, making it a favoured choice among crypto enthusiasts seeking passive income opportunities.

For the first two months, staking yielded returns of 90% annually, and rewards have now settled around 40%.

Dogecoin: The Meme that Took Crypto By Storm

As the first ever meme coin, Dogecoin revolutionised the crypto market. Based on the infamous Doge meme, which features a Shiba Inu dog paired with witty and sarcastic comments, Dogecoin captured the hearts of meme lovers and internet enthusiasts. Dogecoin’s visual identity has played a pivotal role in amassing a cult following, who have remained loyal in their support and witnessed its remarkable journey.

Dogecoin has stayed true to its memetic roots, but also has some impressive features including low transaction costs and fast speeds. Despite its volatility, low utility and limited options for generating passive income, Dogecoin has secured a prominent position among the top coins on the market.

Caged Beasts: Unique Visual Identity and Passive Income Potential

With sci-fi inspiration, Caged Beasts is injecting a creative alternative aesthetic to meme coins on the market. The project’s identity revolves around Rabbit 4001, who is creating Caged Beasts to take back control from humans and centralised finance. A new beast will be created at each presale stage, to further engage the community and grow the value of the token. As the project raises funds, the community will be able to see each creature grow from a baby into a full grown beast.

Caged Beasts is encouraging community growth, and users will be able to make passive income while helping to grow the community. Every user can create their own referral code, and when they invite a new investor to buy using this code, the owner of the referral code will receive 20% of that deposit. The new investor will also receive 20% extra BEASTS with their purchase. This will bring about a huge community and every investment will help others, driving limitless growth and value. Presale will start soon, and to get in early and not miss any of the action, users can register their emails on the Caged Beasts website.

Both ApeCoin and Caged Beasts offer visually captivity experiences within the crypto space, while also giving investors the chance to earn passive income. While ApeCoin offers high staking rewards, Caged Beasts’ innovative referral scheme helps users to earn passive income while helping the project to foster a strong community. Caged Beasts is breaking free from conventional norms in the crypto space, with its distinctive sci-fi aesthetic and community forward approach. Don’t forget to register your email to keep up to date with the presale!

For more about Caged Beasts:

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.