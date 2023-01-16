Bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2023 will be held from January 31–February 3, 2023

A new India is being constructed and the largest India international trade fair for the construction and allied industry is coming at a time when India is committed to spend over USD1.4 trillion by 2025 to revamp its infrastructure to achieve the ambitious target of becoming USD 5 trillion economy by 2023.

Construction industry with emphasis on urban housing and infrastructure has become the corner stone to push the Indian economy to newer heights. Thus, India is already staring at a construction boom with government and large corporates committing to huge capital investments, policy and structural changes to achieve national target.

The construction industry market in India works across 250 sub-sectors with linkages across sectors. By end of 2023, India is expected to become the world’s third largest construction market and by 2025 the construction Industry in India is expected to reach USD1.4 trillion while the Real Estate Industry in India is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030 and will contribute 13% to India’s GDP.

Growth Drivers

Cities are the future driver of growth. By 2030, more than 40% of the population is expected to live in urban India (33% today), creating a demand for 25 million additional mid-end and affordable units. By 2030, urban population will contribute 75% of GDP (63% present), and 68 cities will have a population of more than 1 million.

Concurrently, more and more smart cities will improve the quality of life through modernized/technology driven urban planning. Schemes such as the revolutionary Smart City Mission (target 100 cities) are expected to improve quality of life through modernized/ technology driven urban planning which will again spur construction demand. In addition, 54 global innovative construction technologies have been identified under a Technology Sub-Mission of PMAY-U to start a new era in Indian construction technology sector.

Subsequently, increasing demand for commercial space such as office, hotels, retail, entertainment units will elevate construction industry. For record, the net office space absorption across India’s largest 6 cities stood at 31 million sq ft in 2020.

Mega infrastructure projects like 11 planned industrial corridors, super data centres and chain of cold storage across India will call for construction machinery, technology at unprecedented scale. Real estate demand is set to increase by 15-18 million sq. ft. by 2025 across major cities.

Investment Flow

A new World Bank report estimates that India will need to invest USD840 billion over the next 15 years—or an average of USD55 billion per annum—into urban infrastructure if it is to effectively meet the needs of its fast-growing urban population.

The overall infrastructure investment is anticipated to grow between FY21 and FY26 at a CAGR of 11.4%, thanks to spending on urban infrastructure, transportation, and water supply. Infrastructure investment was around 5% of GDP in the 10th five-year plan compared to 9% in the 11th plan.

In March 2021, the Parliament passed a bill to set up the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to fund infrastructure projects in India.

The bauma CONEXPO INDIA Advantage

Against the oncoming exciting phase on new India, the 6th edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2023, an International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines and Construction Vehicles will be held from January 31–February 3, 2023 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida / Delhi NCR India. The grand exhibition cum knowledge sharing event will bring together the largest congregation of construction and infrastructure community together to fuel business and infrastructure growth.

“bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2023 will be the first and largest international fair on Construction industry in India post Covid times and will be a most important meeting place for the Indian construction machinery industry being the gateway for international enterprises to the Indian market,’ points out Mr. Bhupinder Singh, CEO, of bauma CONEXPO INDIA.

Mr Singh further added that, “the event is also a fine platform to interact with top decision makers, create global connections and meet potential buyers. In addition, bauma CONEXPO INDIA also features a Buyer Seller Forum – which is a robust platform to bring together technology providers and buyers at the same platform.”

bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2023 will bring together more than 600 technology suppliers from 20+ countries, showcasing 10,000+ products and solutions, and drawing more than 50,000 visitors from 60 countries during the four-day event.

And last but not the least, bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2023 is being organized in association with the most successful international trade-fair organizers - Messe München, organizer of bauma in Munich, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), organizer of CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas.

