Baweja Studio’s IPO to Open from Jan 29, 2024

Baweja Studios Limited, a film production house with a 30-year-old legacy, promoted by Harjaspal Singh Baweja (commonly known as Harry Baweja), is behind some major blockbusters from “Dilwale” to the more recent “Bhaukaal”. Along with Paramjeet Baweja and Harman Baweja, the company is one of the key players in the Indian media and entertainment sector with a proven track record of producing high quality content.

The company has produced major hits such as, Dilwale, Diljale, Qayamat, India’s most successful animated film, Chaar Sahibzaade, Honeymoon one of the longest running theatrical Punjabi films and popular series like Bhaukaal(1&2), the widely watched kids animated show, Super V inspired by Virat Kohli and more. The Company has various verticals, Web Series, TV Series, Regional Films, Animation and others.

The company has very exciting projects lined up like "Captain India" starring the charismatic Kartik Aryan, "Mrs." starring Sanya Malhotra, and many more untitled ventures that star many big names like Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arshad Warsi & more.

Key clients for the company are the biggest production houses like Jio Studio, Zee Studios, T-Series & OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar & many more.

Baweja Studios Limited's Initial Public Offering to Open on Monday, January 29, 2024, Sets Price Band at ₹170 to ₹180 per Equity Share

Baweja Studios Limited’s (the “Company”) proposes to open its initial public offering of upto 54,00,000 Equity Shares (“Offer”) on Monday, January 29, 2024. Bid/ Offer Closing Date will be Thursday, February 1, 2024. The Anchor Investor Bidding Date is one Working Day prior to the Bid/Offer Opening Date, that is, Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed from ₹ 170 per Equity Share to ₹ 180 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot size of 800 Equity Shares and multiples lot size of 800 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Company’s initial public offering comprises of fresh issuance of Equity Shares upto 40,00,000 and an offer for sale of up to 14,00,000 Equity Shares by Harjaspal Singh Baweja (Harry Baweja).

