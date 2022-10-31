BBD truly kicks off the festive buying season for the entire country: Venugopal

The festive season is arriving and so is Flipkart’s much-awaited ‘The Big Billion Days 2022’ event. As the 9th edition of the event is nearing, the excitement is already palpable. From September 23 to September 30, you can expect jaw-dropping deals and offers on a wide range of products from smartphones, smartwatches, soundbars and large appliances to even furniture, clothes and toys.

In a special interview with Hindustan Times, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, Jeyandran Venugopal, spoke about the technology that powers this big event at the backend and the special arrangements being made this time around.

“The Big Billion Days sale truly kicks off the festive buying season for the entire country, so we gear up quite a bit to make it a success. Every year, we try to bring the best deals on the platform working in tandem with our seller community,” Venugopal said.

Flipkart’s seller community works in close coordination with the brands that are sold at the online marketplace to produce some fantastic deals for customers on the entire assortment that they put on the platform. But the goodness of this years’ sale extends beyond the deals.

At this year’s The Big Billion Days sale, you can expect a variety of highly innovative, new experiences that you can be a part of as you shop. For instance, with the video commerce feature, consumers can see celebrity and influencer reviews about the products that are in their shortlist. This helps you make an informed decision about the product that you would like to buy.

“We have also introduced a completely redesigned app where we have made it very simple to discover products. We have improved our interface to make navigation much easier and we have cleaned up the entire iconography, spacing, fonts, colouring to make the app experience that much more delightful. We have also worked quite a bit on improving the performance of the app so the page load times are faster and we are all really excited and geared up to make this Big Billion Day the most successful and the biggest ever,” Venugopal further said.

E-commerce today is fast penetrating beyond the Metros. Earlier, the first 100-150 million users that were early adopters of e-commerce came from Metro and Tier 2 cities. But now, those living in Tier 3 cities and beyond are driving demand for major events like The Big Billion Days sale. In fact, it is seen that the next 500 million users that join the e-commerce bandwagon come from Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and beyond. But, this category of shoppers demand a visual experience – they like to see what celebrities and influencers are wearing and base their buying decisions on these or buy similar products.

“We at Flipkart have been investing heavily into vernacularizing our app. We are also adding features to help shoppers see how a product will look on them before buying. That improves user satisfaction and reduces returns,” he said.

Flipkart has also introduced another new feature this year called ‘Brand Mall Mode’, which will offer a differentiated shopping experience by changing the background colour palette and spacing to lend it a more premium feel. It is aimed at those looking to buy a more premium selection of products and the filters will also change to cater to the needs of this category of shoppers.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the new Flipkart app and experience the new features as you shop till you drop at The Big Billion Days 2022 bumper sale!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.