Be a Road Hero, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 11:15 IST

Road safety awareness is essential. This video communicated why. Highlighting the importance of the same Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways primarily spoke about the Motor Vehicle Act, which is supported by four key tenets: Education, enforcement, road engineering, and emergency services. Even though awareness is increasing with help from schools, colleges, NGOs and even celebrities, a major impact is yet to be felt.

However, change is slowly taking place. Road engineering issues are also being dealt with first hand with INR 12,000 crores spent on existing 786 black spots. Additionally, 4,000 more black spots, which are responsible for road accidents, have been identified. The obliteration of these will be managed with financial support from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Post an accident, health services are of primary importance; Mr. Gadkari elaborated on the betterment of these services through varied initiatives taken in hospitals around the country. However, what’s crucial is an increase in awareness and sensitivity in common people. Our actions can often lead to irreparable situations; change on our roads can only be brought by us.

It’s time to stay safe and be a Road Hero. Take the pledge here: https://herowecare.hindustantimes.com/.