Be Awara Reports Impressive Year-on-Year Growth and Expansion

India, 25th May 2023: Be Awara, a pioneering kidswear brand in India, is thrilled to announce another year of remarkable growth and expansion. Since its inception in 2016, Be Awara has emerged as a beloved brand among parents seeking fashionable, affordable, and high-quality clothing for their children.

The brand's commitment to excellence is reflected in its continuous year-on-year growth. Be Awara has built a loyal customer base, with over 3.5 lac people choosing Be Awara for their children's clothing needs. Every month, the brand acquires approximately 13,000 new customers, a testament to its strong market presence and customer satisfaction.

Be Awara has built a loyal customer base

Be Awara has focused on customer acquisition and enhancing its operations to meet the growing demand. From a modest 300 sq ft office space, the company has expanded to a sprawling 7,500 sq ft warehouse and production unit in Kolkata. Additionally, Be Awara is establishing a second manufacturing unit in Kolkata this financial year, further strengthening its production capabilities.

Recognizing the need to expand its reach, Be Awara opened its second office in Pune in October 2022. The Pune office serves as a creative hub, housing talented graphic and fashion designers who bring fresh ideas to the brand's product offerings. Establishing a digital marketing team in Pune has also played a crucial role in amplifying Be Awara's online presence and connecting with a broader audience.

Be Awara is establishing a second manufacturing unit in Kolkata this financial year,

To improve convenience and expedite product delivery, Be Awara is setting up its second warehouse in Pune, spanning 2,000 sq ft. This strategic move highlights the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction and efficient operations.

Furthermore, Be Awara is laying the foundation for a robust dealer and distribution network in the western region, starting from Pune and Mumbai, specifically for its kidswear segment. This initiative aims to enhance accessibility and cater to the growing demand for Be Awara's fashionable and affordable clothing options for children.

Be Awara is looking to raise funding to expand geographically. Be Awara has ambitious plans to ship its products to the Middle East, starting with Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This strategic move will enable Be Awara to introduce its unique offerings to a global audience, solidifying its position as a leading player in the kidswear market.

In addition to its remarkable growth and expansion, Be Awara has experienced a significant increase in revenue. For the financial year 2022-2023, the brand's revenue reached 6.22 crore INR, showcasing its financial strength and market traction. With the brand's projected growth, Be Awara estimates its revenue for the financial year 2023-2024 to soar to 20 crores INR, further solidifying its position as a thriving player in the industry.

Atish Kejriwal, the CEO of Be Awara, expressed his pride in the brand's accomplishments. He said, “Over the past 7 years, we have built a strong brand known for its commitment to quality, affordability, and innovation. Currently, we are concentrating on our Kidswear range and adding new styles and categories every month, including more than 150 designs in T-Shirts, over 50 designs in Sets, and the addition of Dresses and Nightwear this season. With our continuous focus on expanding our offerings, we aim to provide our customers with a diverse and exciting selection of trendy and comfortable clothing options for their little ones.”

As Be Awara continues its growth journey, the brand remains steadfast in its mission to provide customers with exceptional kidswear options that combine style, affordability, and uncompromising quality. With a diverse product range, a rapidly expanding customer base, and a growing presence in the Indian and international markets, Be Awara is poised to redefine the kidswear industry.

For more information, visit - https://www.beawara.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.