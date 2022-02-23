Be the first to own Galaxy S22 Series with epic pre-booking offers

Looking to buy the all-new Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphone? You wait ends here as Samsung has opened pre-bookings on its most powerful smartphone model till date, the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, starting February 23.

That’s not all. Those booking their phones now stand to enjoy exciting offers on the new phone and on other Samsung products to make the deal even sweeter.

Those pre-booking the Galaxy S22 Ultra can also take home a Galaxy Watch 4 worth ₹26,999 for an irresistible price of just ₹2,999. While the phone helps you stay connected, the watch comes with powerful health and wellness tracking features that allow users to track body composition, sleep pattern, blood oxygen level and pulse among others, making it a perfect daily companion. An offer you just can’t say no to, isn’t it!

If you are among those who are looking to upgrade to Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, you can also take home the Galaxy Buds 2 worth ₹11,999 for all of ₹999 on pre-booking these two phones. These earphones offer unmatched sound quality for an immersive audio experience and are also equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) so they can still hear what is going inside.

In addition, existing users of Galaxy S and Galaxy S Note series are entitled to an upgrade bonus of ₹8,000 while those with devices of other brands can get an upgrade bonus of ₹5,000. Alternatively, you can also buy these models via Samsung Finance+, who are also entitled to a cashback of ₹5000. Altogether, that makes for benefits to the tune of ₹31,000, all when you pre-book this iconic smartphone.

With so many exciting offers running, what are you holding back for? All you need to do is head to the nearest Samsung Exclusive store, or Samsung online store, leading retail outlets and also on Amazon.in from February 23 to March 10, 2022 and pre-book your Galaxy S22 Series phone.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series can be yours at an attractive ₹72,999 for the Galaxy S22 (128 GB storage), ₹84,999 for the Galaxy S22+. The price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at ₹1,09,999 for the 256 GB variant.

The much-awaited Galaxy S22 Series ushers in a ‘new form of creative experience’. It promises to offer a mobile experience unlike any other.