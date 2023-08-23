Bears Keep Solana and Aptos Under Pressure While Pomerdoge Presale Shoots To Moon

The crypto world is growing in popularity, and investors are active too. If you are looking for growth and profitable opportunities, consider investing in Pomerdoge. Experts believe that its market value will grow by more than 4,000% by the end of 2023. However, conditions are different for Solana (SOL) and Aptos (APT), which have been struggling to find pace.

Summary

Solana’s (SOL) TVL has reached a new high in 2023.

The market value of Aptos (APT) has dropped by more than 16%.

Pomerdoge has raised more than $840,000 in presale stage 1.

Solana’s (SOL) TVL And Staking Cap Increases

Recently, the Solana (SOL) network reached a major milestone in network growth. As per the latest data from DeFiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) of the Solana (SOL) network has been moving upward.

Recently, Solana’s (SOL) TVL reached its highest level in 2023. Besides, Solana (SOL) has also seen an uptick in its staking market cap, which currently stands at $9.77 billion. The Solana (SOL) community is hopeful that these developments may prevent the price of Solana (SOL) from falling further.

Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $23.46, after suffering a drop of 16% on the 30-day price chart.

Aptos (APT) Sees A Drop In Market Value

Aptos (APT) has witnessed two extremes in the first half of 2023. At the beginning of the year, Aptos (APT) soared ballistically by over 400% to reach its all-time high of $19.99 in January. But, thereafter, it has been a downward journey for Aptos (APT).

In the past 30 days, the market value of Aptos (APT) has declined by more than 16%. Consequently, Aptos (APT) is currently changing hands at $6.37. However, the Aptos (APT) community has tried to find a respite in its total value locked (TVL).

According to the latest data from Artemis, the TVL of Aptos (APT) increased by over 25% in the past month.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Nears Stage 1 Completion

A research report anticipates that the market valuation of the global play-to-earn NFT games can grow at a CAGR of 17.93% to reach $8,857 million by 2028. Pomerdoge is a new play-to-earn (P2E) project that has rejuvenated the crypto world. Theis project has raised over $830,000 in just the initial days of its launch. Pomerdoge is a play-2-earn (P2E) meme coin.

Pomerdoge will be launching a new blockchain game, Pomergame, in Q4 2023. It will have several features and offer exciting rewards. Pomergame will allow players to earn money while playing the game. Besides, the game will allow players to build and enhance their characters with customized in-game assets. Moreover, if players are able to get a gold-status Pomer, they can start selling or trading in-game assets within the platform’s ecosystem.

To facilitate the trading services, the platform will launch Pomerplace, which will be a battle arena, and a marketplace. Due to the project’s high growth prospects, the presale of POMD tokens has achieved massive success.

Currently, POMD’s presale is in the first stage, and the purchase price of a POMD token has surged from $0.007 to $0.008. Moreover, as per market projections, the price of POMD tokens can skyrocket by 1,700% before the end of the presale. Thereafter, the tokens will go live on the Uniswap exchange.

