Beat the Heat & Embrace the Glow: Lotus Organics Unveils Summer Essentials for Sun-Kissed Skin

Are you ready to beat the heat and embrace the glow this summer? Look no further than Lotus Organics for all your summer skincare needs. With their range of sunscreens and de-tanning solutions, you can protect your skin while enjoying the sunshine. Packed with 100% Certified Organic ingredients, Lotus Organics products offer superior protection and care for your skin.



Shield Your Skin with Powerful, Natural Protection with our curated list of handpicked products this summer.

Sheer Brightening Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++: Are you looking for ultimate broad-spectrum protection against UVA & UVB rays? The lightweight, non-greasy formula of Sheer Brightening Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is the perfect solution. Enriched with 100% Certified Organic Fresh White Peonies, this sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, tanning, and premature aging while enhancing your skin's natural brightness. Ultra Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++: Is your skin oily or combination? The Ultra Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ is ideal for you. With broad-spectrum protection and SPF 40, this sunscreen formulated with 100% Certified Organic Cranberries minimizes imperfections and reveals your natural radiance with a universally flattering tint. Hydrating Gel Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++: Do you have all skin types and need a hydrating formula? The Hydrating Gel Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++ is perfect for you. Using 100% Certified Organic Frangipani actives, this sunscreen creates a protective shield against UVA and UVB rays while leaving your skin feeling healthy, moisturized, and ready for any sunny adventure.

Restore Your Summer Glow Brightening De-Tan Face Pack: Want to reduce pigmentation and reveal a healthy, radiant complexion? The Brightening De-Tan Face Pack features 100% Certified Organic White Peonies, a powerful antioxidant that helps fight UV-induced damage and brightens uneven skin tone. Brightening De-Tan Scrub: Seeking to promote cell regeneration and achieve a fresh look? The Brightening De-Tan Scrub, infused with 100% Certified Organic White Peonies, gently exfoliates dead skin cells and moisturizes the upper layer for youthful radiance.

Bonus Summer Essential Divine Petals Toner Mist: Need to tighten pores and maintain skin's pH balance? The alcohol-free Divine Petals Toner Mist, enriched with 100% Certified Organic Frangipani Extracts, helps boost firmness and keep you refreshed and re-energized throughout the hot summer months.

Embrace the Sunshine with Lotus Organics

Experience the power of nature this summer with Lotus Organics' range of sunscreens and de-tanning solutions. Visit their website or follow them on Instagram for more information on how to embrace the sunshine while keeping your skin protected and glowing.

For more information and to explore, visit Lotus Organics website.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

