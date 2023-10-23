Beat the Heat, Save Fuel & Money: Sustainable Anti-Heat Nano Glass Coating

'Star Heat Shield for Car Glass', a groundbreaking new coating leverages state-of-the-art Nanotechnology to construct a protective barrier that obstructs up to 90% of infrared light from entering car cabins, signifies a major improvement over other glass film, providing sustainable solution to car owners during amplifying hot days.

The climate crisis has intensified summers, vehicle owners confront a growing dilemma - car interiors morphing into sweltering stoves under the blazing sunlight causing greenhouse effect inside. Automotive glass facilitates the ingress of heat rays in addition to insulation. Temperatures inside parked vehicles are projected to reach approximately 60°C or more, necessitating increased usage of air conditioning in cars. This may provide limited respite, while traditional window films only aid in effectively insulating interiors to some extent. Car owners urgently require affordable solutions to conquer the escalating heat.

Addressing this need, StarShield has created the world's first ultra-thin Transparent Nano-Modified Anti heat coating specifically designed to reflect heat off car windows apart from providing benefits of energy saving.

Unlike conventional films, prohibited by GOI, that absorb heat, Star Heat Shield bounces away infrared radiation to chill interior environments significantly. Automotive glass coated with the product exhibits notably decreased temperatures versus untreated windows in testing. The nanotech formula leverages a steep temperature gradient between the inside and outside of a car, reflecting infrared light to minimize air conditioning requirements. At less than 100 nm in size, the engineered nanoparticles can selectively filter out infrared wavelengths between 700 nm and 1 mm, thereby lowering cabins temperatures for less AC usage and improved fuel efficiency. Click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/VeBK56_pVcM

As per Supreet Singh, Chief Executive Officer of StarShield, "The base layer of Star Heat Shield utilizes a specialized formulation of semiconductors at nano sizes, optimized to reflect infrared light. The nano coating ensures 99% clarity while deflecting heat-emitting light waves. This fusion of nano-engineering with protective coatings provides us with a durable yet crystal clear formula that not only blocks solar heat gain, but also induces a powerful cooling effect."

Unlike fluctuating climate change, this anti IR-UV coating is highly durable compared to traditional films that were responsible for urban heat island effect. The adhesive quality enables it to endure changes in the environment and maintains optical transparency to give a clear field of vision even in glaring sunlight. This thinnest coating causes negligible visual distortion along with achieving carbon neutral goals for green buildings. Car owners can enjoy cool & affordable driving along with heat protection.

Emphasizing the present issue of rising heat, Singh said, “Heat has been an issue for ages. We simply wanted to contribute to cooling the earth down. By utilizing nano-tech, we researched this product that enhances cooling and remains reliable for consumers. The product not only works wonders on car glasses, but also assists in achieving a favourable environment for living.”

Importantly, Star Heat Shield is designed to withstand real-world wear and tear. The flexible coating bonds securely at a molecular level to constitute a seamless barrier that will not peel, bubble, or flake off over time and abrasion. The scratch-resistant surface retains its smooth transparency for years without dingy patches or blemishes. Also, it does not necessitate any primer coating prior to application. It is available as easy DIY kits with a foam applicator for straightforward installation. Those preferring professional assistance can also choose installation services. For live instructions, click: https://youtu.be/XWUmEf7X__k

The nano-engineered innovative coating also provides additional benefits beyond heat rejection:

- Scratch & Scrub Resistant

- Blocks harmful UV rays that damage skin and interiors

- Enhances Car Mileage

- Protects from fading

- Resists Dust, dirt and water for easy cleaning

- Reduces reliance on air-conditioning, saving fuel

- Lowers load on engine in traffic by decreasing AC use

- Long durability saves repeat application costs having life more than 10 years

- Tough coating that does not get damaged with regular glass scrolling

- Higher coverage area

- DIY kit for easy application

- ROI within monthsFor Singh, launching Star Heat Shield in India entails innovating for the future: "Our research will persist as long as we can develop sustainable products that benefit consumers. Our aim is to manufacture intelligent coatings and paints that assist people in coping with rising temperatures, while reducing energy use and environmental impact."

Globally, clients have expressed interest in other StarShield products already in use. Along with Star Heat Shield, StarShield has also introduced energy-saving insulating paints to aid people manage extreme heat in homes and commercial buildings/industries. Their portfolio encompasses over 100 specialized coatings harnessing cutting-edge technology for function, protection, and sustainability, including Heat Protective, Waterproofing, Construction Chemicals, Smart Paints, Protective Coatings, Floor Coatings, Car Care, etc

About StarShield:StarShield, a research-based company specializing in Nano Materials manufactures a range of Smart Paints & Coatings for surface protection that too with Smart functionality like Protection from Heat, Water, Dust, Corrosion & Virus

* Indo-European Technology

* In house Research & Testing Lab

* Range of 100+ revolutionary products

* Exports in 40+ Countries

* Registration & Certifications with 40+ global organizations

* Filed 10+ claims in National & Global Patents

* 50+ research articles published in international journals.

* Featured as a world’s Top 10 key player in 20+ world’s leading Market Research reports.

* World’s 1st Paint company to be certified as an ESCO (Energy Service Company)

* Trust of 5000+ National & Global clients

* Follows global standards like ASTM (American), EN (European), ISO & AOAC Test Standards

*Developed, Europe’s 1st Certified Anti-Viral Nano Material “Star Virus Shield” that kills “Corona Virus” within 30 Seconds

Website: www.starshieldpaints.com

Video: https://youtu.be/YeucpqwshSQ

