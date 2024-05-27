Become a Strategic Leader with IIM Lucknow Executive Programme in Strategic Management

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India In an age defined by relentless market dynamics, the ability to anticipate, adapt, and capitalise on emerging opportunities is essential for organisational success. Additionally, achieving sustained differentiation and profitability for businesses hinges on their ability to make a shift towards strategic management. Acknowledging this pivotal need to equip professionals with the ability to leverage new technologies and think strategically, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), a leading business school which is ranked 4th amongst all B-schools in India (ranked by FT-100), announced the launch of its 6th batch of Executive Programme in Strategic Management in partnership with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations.



This 7-month high-impact programme is thoughtfully designed for senior and mid-level professionals aspiring to ascend to leadership positions that spearhead corporate strategy and growth. Additionally, it is tailored for senior executives already in pivotal strategic roles but seeking to enhance their capabilities in end-to-end strategy formulation and execution, thereby propelling their organisation's business growth initiatives forward.



According to the 2023 Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Survey by Deloitte, organisations are increasingly structuring strategy as a formal function with a dedicated lead and personnel, a 22% increase to 74% of organisations surveyed in 2023 compared to prior years. It further mentions that how the ever-changing market dynamics and continuous uncertainties have pushed organisations to invest more into the Strategy function. And, as more disruptions and challenges emerge, the investment into Strategy talent and capabilities will only intensify with time. This programme rightly identifies these trends and addresses the critical need for professionals to bridge the gap between strategy planning and execution.



The IIM Lucknow Executive Programme in Strategic Management offers immersive live online learning sessions delivered by top IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts as well as a 2-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. It also includes a capstone project guided by IIM Lucknow Faculty, real-world case-studies, hands-on learning through business simulations and an opportunity for peer-to-peer learning. The programme includes modules such as strategic management, strategy formulation, strategy implementation and contemporary themes.



The key learnings of this programme include:

Developing a strategic mindset to shape and amplify competitive advantage in a dynamic environment

Enhancing critical thinking and strategic decision making skills to propel business growth

Gaining Insights into formulation and implementation of effective and focused business strategies

Forging proactive leadership competencies to navigate business challenges and opportunities

Understanding and leveraging digital business models and emerging technologies to drive digital transformation and innovation

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “We are excited to partner with prestigious institutions such as IIM Lucknow to launch this high-impact programme that will not only enhance professionals with strategic acumen but will also empower them to drive tangible business outcomes. Programmes like these play a pivotal role in equipping professionals across functions with an end-to-end strategic perspective and an ability to seamlessly bridge the gap between strategy planning and execution. We at Emeritus remain committed to bringing high-impact programme to help professionals navigate modern world complexities with confidence and emerge as strategic leaders in their respective domains.”



The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3)/Diploma holders (10+2 +3)/Postgraduates with a minimum of five years of work experience. This programme is set to begin on June 30, 2024, with a fee of INR 1,56,000 plus GST (Discount of INR 6,000 available until May 30, 2024).



Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 percent, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow.



For more information, visit the programme page here.



About IIM Lucknow



The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is one of the premier national-level institutes of management in India, involved in generating and imparting knowledge in the field of management. IIM Lucknow stands tall on the foundation of an excellent, committed and profoundly knowledgeable faculty, innovative and unique pedagogical tools and an eclectic and diverse student community with a burning desire to make new paths of its own. The Association of MBAs (AMBA) has accredited the Institute's PGPM, IPMX, and PGPWE programmes. IIM Lucknow is among the five B-Schools in India to achieve the coveted dual accreditations by the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) and the Association of MBAs (AMBA). Worldwide, only about 5% of the institutes have acquired AACSB’s accreditation. The Institute scored high on student employability, career progression and research.



About Emeritus



Emeritus offers customised and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programs. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/.

