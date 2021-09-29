Been unsuccessful in getting pregnant with IUI? Here’s why IVF might be for you

Gone are the days when not having a baby despite trying for years altogether meant you’re not supposed to be a parent. Science has come far and long to help couples with fertility issues conceive—then be it naturally or with the help of assisted reproductive technology (ART). From ovulation stimulation to intrauterine insemination (IUI), there exists a plethora of techniques and technologies to bypass subfertility and help people—even at a relatively older age—to realise their dream of becoming a parent.

But what happens when these techniques fail to aid pregnancy? Can the holy grail of fertility treatments, aka IVF, help couples who’ve not had success with other methods get pregnant. Well, the answer is an astounding YES. And to tell you more about it, we interviewed Dr Meera Balakrishnan who has been working exclusively with ART for nearly 20 years and is the head of department at Kims Health Fertility Centre in Trivandrum. Let’s see what she has to say.

In some cases, it’s important to start your fertility treatment with IVF

IVF is rarely the first line of treatment in people with subfertility. After a thorough check-up of both the partners, couples are either started on follicular stimulation or IUI. However, there exist certain reproductive conditions—the presence of which makes IVF the only option to get pregnant. Says Dr Meera: “In certain cases, like when the male partner has sperm in the testes but not in the semen, then ICSI IVF is the mode of treatment—the couple can’t get pregnant with any other treatment. In this case, the sperm is extracted from the testes and injected directly into the egg.”

Women with blocked fallopian tubes also need to start their fertility journey with IVF, suggests Dr Meera. “If both fallopian tubes of the female partner are blocked, then there is no point in wasting time with other treatments,” she says.

When it comes to IVF success, time is of the ultimate importance—which is why Dr Meera insists that it’s important to jump straight to IVF in these situations. “The main factor that determines the success of IVF is female age. If the age of the woman crosses 35, both the quality and quantity of the eggs will come down. By the time she reaches 40 years, the success rate drops even more and comes down to a mere 10%,” she explains.

IVF is a superior method also because of the advantages it offers over other fertility treatments

Yes, IVF can come to your rescue in the case of some challenging reproductive conditions. But that’s not all it’s advantageous for. Explains Dr Meera: “In situations where either or both the partners have certain genetic conditions, they can have a normal baby by going in for an IVF treatment combined with preimplantation genetic testing.”

IVF can also be a boon for people undergoing cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation. “These treatments affect the gonads, because of which the sperm and eggs are destroyed. But now we have the facility to freeze the eggs and sperm, so that their fertility is preserved.” The preserved sperm and eggs can be used later on for in-vitro fertilisation and help cancer survivors become parents.

If you’ve been trying other fertility treatments for a while, here’s what Dr Meera wants you to know

For most patients, IUI comes before IVF. A less invasive procedure, in IUI the sperm is washed and processed and inserted directly into the uterus around the time of ovulation in order to induce pregnancy. However, the success rate of IUI is only 18 to 20%. “In IUI, the most important thing to remember is that the success rate decreases with the number of tries. So there is no point in going in for 10 or 15 IUIs,” explains Dr Meera. If you haven’t been successful with IUI for up to four cycles, then it’s time to move on to more advanced solutions like IVF—instead of wasting years in the hope of a successful pregnancy.

Talking about IVF in comparison, “If the woman is less than 30 years of age, and all other parameters are okay, the success rate of IVF goes upto 50% in one cycle,” she adds. The successful embryos that result from that cycle can be used two to three times for additional pregnancies.

IVF also gives you the opportunity to use donor eggs and sperm in order to have a successful pregnancy—a vital solution for people who don’t have viable eggs or sperm of their own to benefit from IVF. “Suppose a woman is going through premature menopause or the man has azoospermia with no success from testicular sperm aspiration, in such cases, they can go for donor eggs or sperm for fertilisation of the embryo,” she says.

If you’ve been trying to get pregnant, then remember this

As Dr. Meera points out, maternal age is crucial for IVF success. So if you’re in your 20s or 30s, and haven’t been able to get pregnant naturally for over a year—then it’s time to meet a fertility specialist and understand your options. And if IVF is the solution for you, then you need to take care of your lifestyle.

“For a successful IVF, both husband and wife also need to pay attention to their BMI,” suggests Dr. Meera. “You need to refrain from smoking and drinking, eat a healthy diet, and get thorough health check-ups done before going for IVF,” she concludes.