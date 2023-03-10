Beginners Guide to Acko Car Insurance

The duty of a responsible driver does not end with purchasing a car and learning how to drive. It also includes purchasing the right car insurance policy. Be it the repairing cost, getting compensation for the total loss of your car, or compensation for third-party loss, a car insurance policy covers all of this. Being a new car owner, there are a lot of things that you will have to decide, the first being your car insurance company. While the choices may be overwhelming, the right insurer can surely make things easier.

When it comes to car insurance, Acko is one of the popular names in the market today. Because of the high claim settlement ratio, extensive coverages, and quick claim settlement process, the company has created a wide customer base of more than 7.5 crores. Check out more about Acko car insurance, as you read on.

Types of Car Insurance

The following types of Acko car insurance policies are available, and you can choose as per your vehicle's requirements.

Third-Party Car Insurance

Third-party car insurance, as the name suggests, is meant to cover the liabilities of a third-party person or property. Having a third-party cover is mandatory for all motor vehicles in India. During an accident, if the insured vehicle causes any damage or loss to a third-party person or property, Acko will be there to pay the compensation on your behalf. The premium that you pay is decided by the IRDAI based on the cubic capacity of the insured vehicle and is quite affordable. A third-party liability policy does not provide coverage to the insured vehicle.

Comprehensive Car Insurance

A comprehensive insurance plan for your car provides a wide range of coverage. Acko car insurance covers both own damages and the damages caused to a third-party person or property. Damages caused to the insured vehicle due to fire, accident, explosion, thievery, riot, and natural calamities are covered. Because of wider coverage, the premium for a comprehensive plan is higher when compared to a third-party insurance policy. You also have the option of including add-ons to further increase the coverage.

Benefits of Opting for Acko Car Insurance

If you are wondering what benefits you will enjoy with Acko car insurance, then check out the pointers below:

Lowered premiums

With Acko car insurance plans, there is no extra cost charged. Hence, you can get plans at the best possible premium.

Claims made easier

The claim process of Acko is quite simple and easy. Acko car insurance provides the facility of pick-up and drop for your damaged car (in select cities). The car is picked up, repaired within 3 days and dropped back at your location. The company also offers paperless motor claims and the claims for minor damages are immediately settled

Discounts

Everyone wants to avail of discounts so they can enjoy lower premiums. Acko offers incredible discounts and deals during festivals and occasions

Easy Renewal

Renewing Acko car insurance is not a tough task. You can renew the plans online as well as offline and it can be done within a few steps. However, to avail discounts and better deals, make sure you renew the plan before the expiry date.

Things to be kept in mind when buying car insurance

There are a few things that you need to consider when planning to purchase a car insurance policy. These may include the following questions:

1. What is the coverage you need?

The coverage required by your vehicle may depend on several factors like your location, frequency of driving the car, its age, your budget etc. So, analyse the need of your vehicle and choose a plan between third-party liability cover and a comprehensive car insurance plan accordingly. For older vehicles or the ones driven less frequently, third-party liability can do the justice.

2. Do you need add-ons?

There are several add-ons available for a comprehensive car insurance policy. Each add-on adds up to the premium of your car insurance policy. So, it is essential that you choose only the add-ons that you actually need to avoid any unnecessary premium charges.

3. Does your chosen plan include personal accident cover?

Personal accident cover means the medical coverage provided to the driver of the insured vehicle in case of an accident. Be it a third-party liability cover or a comprehensive car insurance plan, make sure you get personal accident cover.

4. Is the claim process easy?

The claim process has to be easy and quick. Acko car insurance offers you both online and offline processes for raising claims. You can also raise a claim through the mobile application of Acko. Get the claim settled within a few hours or a few days depending on the damages incurred.

5. Can you opt for cashless services?

Cashless services can be availed at any network garage of the insurance company. So, it is essential that you choose a company with a wider network garage to easily avail of the cashless benefits.

6. Did you check the IDV of your car?

Insured Declared Value or IDV is the value of your car that you receive in case of a total loss of your vehicle. The IDV is the current market price of your vehicle at the time of purchasing the car insurance plan. So, keep a check on the IDV decided by Acko.

7. Did you read the policy documents?

Reading the policy wordings of Acko car insurance is important and must not be skipped no matter how time consuming. Remember to read the exclusions of the plan along with the inclusions to better understand the plan.

8. Are you left with any confusion?

Try to understand all the terms and clauses of your car insurance plan. In case you do not understand any term, do not skip it but ask your insurance provider for an explanation.

9. Are you satisfied with the customer care services?

Acko customer care services are available 24/7. So, you do not have to rush anywhere when required, all you need to do is contact Acko. The Acko customer care services team will be available to assist you and sort your query in no time.

Conclusion

Having car insurance is important to keep your hard-earned money safe from the expensive repair charges of your vehicle. Apart from this, having a third-party cover is mandatory as per the Motors Act of India. Acko car insurance provides you with much-needed coverage with its wide range of network garages and 24/7 Acko customer care services.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This article does not constitute a financial advice.