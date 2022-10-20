Belee Kaur excited about Shatta Wale’s new album and her collaboration with him

Music Lovers have been finally blessed with the much-anticipated album ‘GIFT OF GOD’. The project took almost 3 years to produce despite several calls for its release.

The first song from the album ‘Cash Out’ has been released on Shatta Wale’s birthday. The song has already reached no.1 on the Apple iTunes Charts and doing phenomenal on other streaming platforms as well. The full album will be dropping soon!! King’s well-wisher and promoter Flex Germain is working very hard to promote the album and is also excited for the collaboration.

Belee Kaur is super excited for the release of the album ‘G.O.G’ and also for her upcoming collaboration with the King. She said that her new family ‘Shatta Movement’ the enormous army of fans of the dancehall king has been constantly pouring nothing but love and support on her social media after hearing about the collaboration. She adds that probably the first artist she has ever seen on the planet who has such a big and loyal family of fans who religiously supports and follows Shatta on every moment.

Everything came after Belee Kaur’s conversation on a space talk on twitter where the King himself showed love and support to Belee by asking his family of fans to follow her on her social media and stream her music everywhere and boosting up her confidence by saying that he wants to see her shining like a big star one day. The King himself stood up late night and spoke to all his fans for almost 5 hours on that space talk. Belee said that only the greatest and the humblest one in the world would show such a commendable act for their fans.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr a.k.a “SHATTA WALE” is also known worldwide as the ‘King of African dancehall’ is a Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist. His best-known singles are "Dancehall King", "My level" and "We taking over". He is also known for Already from Beyoncé's Black is King Album which featured Major Lazer. His song "Dancehall King" earned him the Artiste of the Year at the 2014 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Wale is also an actor who appeared in the films Never Say Never, The trial of Shatta Wale and Shattered Lives. Shatta Wale's 2004 recording "Moko Hoo" was nominated for a Ghana Music Award. In 2014, he peaked to number 38 on E.tv's "Top 100 Most Influential Ghanaian" Awards chart. He has since then appeared on the chart every year. He was ranked "Most Influential Musician" on social media in 2017. He made a record-setting as a dancehall artist to have won 11 awards at the 2019 3 Music Awards ceremony.

Belee Kaur is the first Indian-Canadian musician whose song “Stay Around Remix” reached top #5 in iTunes’ top 100. Belee had been aiming high on several music platforms since the beginning of the year. The Indian-Canadian singer’s single “Stay Around Remix,” produced by Belee’s Manager Rathmuzik, entered the highly competitive dance chart of Itunes and became the first female Indian Canadian to hit #5 on that chart. The Indian-Canadian singer’s another single “I Believe,” also produced by Rathmuzik, had also entered the highly competitive dance chart of the UK and became the first female Indian-Canadian to hit #35 on iTunes’ top 100 UK Charts as well. Belee is not giving up anytime soon on making another headline; neither would she ever give up on her purse to make incredible music. She has been a fighter by pursuing a career in music even though she started as a professional tennis player. The Indian-Canadian songwriter was not an artist at first; tennis was extremely energizing for her. However, she generally needed to seek after her other passion, music, and she finally tracked down her direction to it. She did not only make India proud, but also the Canadians. Belee is among the few multitalented athletes who teach the world about passion, love, and energy: although she acquired the skills to play tennis in the international scene, which she did; still, she never gave up on her music career. Among her breakthroughs are the #5 & #35 hit in Apple iTunes & UK Top 100 Dance charts and over 1.5 million views in under a month on Youtube. “GOD IS THE GREATEST” says Belee Kaur.

SHATTA MOVEMENT WAY OUR WAY!!! JUST FOLLOW THE JOURNEY AND LET’S MOVE TOGETHER!!! #GOGALBUM2022

