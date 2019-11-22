e-paper
Believe it or not, planning a future for your child begins today

Another Friday, another brand new episode of HT Friday Finance. And, this time, we are talking about taking care of your child and his future.

brand-stories Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:44 IST
HT Brand Studio
HT Brand Studio
         

Remember that fun dinner in the first episode where Naina told us all about mutual funds? This time, she is talking about planning a bright future for her child. Sounds daunting? Not with Naina in the house! However, here’s some back story.

Sanchit feels he is all set to get married, start a family and live happily ever after. However, as explained by Naina, parenthood is a whole new ball game altogether. From planning a simple birthday party to planning a secure future, it all starts with the right insurance policy.

Do you want to know which one is right for you? Confused about the efficacy of such policies? Or, are you just clueless and do not know where to start?

For answers to all of these questions, tune in to Friday Finance, a web series brought to you by HT Brand Studio, in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Aviva India.

Watch the second episode, ‘Future Bright Hai’, above!

