Belmac’s Affirmative Step Towards the Future With Its Strategic Land Acquisition in Panvel

Panvel, a booming and rapidly evolving city in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is witnessing unprecedented growth. It has become the epicentre of ambitious developments in MMR. It is also one of the prominent real estate hotspots. The city is remarkably transforming with its stupendous growth in the real estate sector as well. Its ambitious projects, such as DB Patil International Airport and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, are set to enhance its transit connectivity and overall infrastructural potential. Belmac, a renowned developer, recently took a significant step through its land acquisition in TPS-2 under NAINA for an undisclosed amount amidst this exceptional development of Panvel. Belmac has a successful track record of timely and quality delivery through its mega townships in Pune and Panvel.

Panvel’s Growth:

Panvel’s landscape is flourishing against the backdrop of numerous infrastructural developments. The much-awaited DB Patil International Airport has created an eminent impact on the real estate sector. It is presumed to begin its passenger services in Phase 1 by December 2024. It will be a game changer for the city as it will lead to huge commercial expansions and residential developments. Additionally, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the longest sea bridge in India, is on the verge of completion. This bridge will reduce the travelling time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai without any traffic hurdles. It will be at the service of the citizens by the year’s end. Adding up to Panvel’s growth prospects is the NAINA project by CIDCO. This project is a well-planned infrastructural development by CIDCO through town planning schemes and with the collaboration of land owners. TPS-2 is poised to be the sought-after location in Panvel, and Belmac’s latest land acquisition in TPS-2 will capitalize on the surging residential demand in this region.

Mr. Vidip Jatia, Managing Director of Supreme Holdings and Hospitality (India) Limited, comments, “We are optimistic with our latest land acquisition in the city as we see immense potential in this real estate market. We have received an appreciable response from customers for our maiden project, Belmac Riverside in Panvel. Thus, we are confident that our investment in TPS-2 will contribute to the growth trajectory of the region. Belmac is benevolent towards delivering finest quality homes meeting the aspirations of homebuyers, and this is yet another step in that direction.”

Belmac’s vision:

Belmac stepped into Panvel with Belmac Riverside, a 5-acre plush township project. It is now a home to more than 100 families, and numerous families are aspired to reside in. Belmac Riverside has gained stupendous feedback from customers due to its aspirational homes and fulfilled commitments. The developer is always considerate of customer’s needs and situations and remain adhered in outlining best-suited homes for them. Following this success, Belmac is visioning another launch in the vicinity to offer more opportunities for homebuyers enticed towards this booming satellite city.

Mr. Prateek Jatia, a prominent figure at Belmac, comments, “We believe this land acquisition completely aligns with our vision, and Belmac’s presence in the vicinity will contribute positively in the growth of the region. We are excited and optimistic for the opportunities lying ahead and are proactively looking for more land acquisitions for both Greenfield and Brownfield developments. Belmac has earned its reputation with its excellence in architecture and higher standards in product delivery. Customer satisfaction is paramount for us, which has solidified our position in the market. Hence, we are positive about this land acquisition adding to the Panvel's growth.”

Considering the infrastructural upheaval and commercial expansion in Panvel, the city is ushering towards becoming Mumbai 3.0. Moreover, Belmac is confident and ambitious to make its mark in this flourishing market. It will benefit both the developer and homebuyers who are aspiring to own a perfect home in the most coveted location, assuring them an augmented lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

