Benefits of Buying Club Mahindra Membership

Going on a family vacation can be an exciting prospect, right? You may look forward to going to your favourite, explore new places, witness the stunning monuments and sights in person that you have seen in magazines or online. Just as fun as it may sound to go on a holiday with your loved ones, you know that it requires a lot of planning and preparation.

But what if you don’t have to do all the planning and preparation, not even prepare an itinerary. Instead, you can simply pick your destination, pack your bags, and get set going? Sounds unreal, right? Well, it is definitely possible, and it could be your family holiday reality. All you have to do is buy a Club Mahindra membership.

As a Club Mahindra member, your family holidays can become as easy as – ‘Pack and Go.’

The membership is your free pass to enjoy the best family vacation as it offers you a range of amazing benefits that will change the way to go on a holiday forever. Once you pay the Mahindra Holidays membership cost, you can –

Enjoy a stay at more than 125 of the most luxurious resorts offered by Club Mahindra and its partner hotels and associated properties all over India and overseas.

You can go on holiday at any time of the year as per your preference to any place you want.

The Club Mahindra membership empowers you to enjoy at least one holiday for 7 days in a year for 25 years. You can use the holiday days at once, or split the holiday into 2-3 smaller getaways. Also, you can choose to not use the holidays in a year and carry it forward to the next year.

No matter where you go on a holiday, you can be assured of having an unforgettable experience while staying at the resort and taking part in specially curated activities for you and your family that let you strengthen your bond.

Purchase the best membership plan to suit your exact needs. You can also gift it to your loved ones, like parents, and let them enjoy the second-innings of their life travelling around.

Get complete and dedicated support for planning and preparing an itinerary based on the things you want to see and the experiences you want to have.

Let us look at the various benefits of Club Mahindra membership and why it is the best investment you must make to meet all your travel goals!

Holiday planning feels like a walk in the park

Once you pay the Club Mahindra membership fees, you can be assured that you don’t have to deal with all the drudgery of planning a family vacation and other hassles that come with it. As a Club Mahindra member, your family holidays can become as easy as – ‘Pack and Go.’

As a part of the Club Mahindra members family, you don't have to worry about looking for the best hotel or a place to stay at the holiday destination. You can be assured of enjoying the most comfortable stay and services at the Club Mahindra resort. Depending on the kind of membership plan you hold, you can book your holiday any time of the year.

It gives you the flexibility to use the vacation days as you deem fit. Anytime you want to go on a holiday, you just have to inform your relationship manager, and they will be more than happy to assist with your bookings, create a customised itinerary, suggest the best places to visit, and provide activities at the resort for you to have fun and stay entertained throughout the holiday.

Spectacular Properties

If you feel the Club Mahindra membership price is on the higher side, compare it with the benefits you get and the kind of properties they have where you can enjoy the most amazing stay you have had. And you would know it is worth more than every penny.

The Club Mahindra resorts have a reputation for being the most premium resorts and boast of the most luxurious amenities that make your stay comfortable and relaxing beyond your imagination. Also, Club Mahindra has partnered with many premium hotel chains and have associated properties all over India and abroad.

If there is no Club Mahindra resort at the location you are going to, you can get a booking at the associated property. And the best part is, no matter where you are, the Club Mahindra resorts are located at the best and most scenic places, be it hill stations, beach towns, and other spots to satiate your wanderlust.

Additionally, these resorts are spread over several acres of land and are massive, and exploring these resorts can be an adventure and a fun experience in itself.

Specially Curated Holidays

As a Club Mahindra member, you can curate a special holiday based on your likes and dislikes every single time. Be it sightseeing or outdoor activities, the Club Mahindra representative will help you plan everything without you having to lift your finger.

You can choose exactly what you want to do in your leisure time so that everyone in the family can have a gala time both individually and together. For example, if you are travelling with your teenage kids, they may want to have some adventure. You can plan a visit to an amusement park with them, or if your child is a curious history buff, you can take them to a local museum to learn about the local history, etc.

You name it, and the Club Mahindra planner will give you multiple choices so that you can choose the best one you like.

No Risk of Price Fluctuations

How many times have you had to cancel your eagerly awaited holiday at the last minute due to a sudden rise in the hotel booking prices or the flight fares? Yes, it can be a terrible feeling, and leave everyone disappointed and even frustrated.

But, if you are a Club Mahindra member, you need not worry about such price fluctuations anymore. Once you pay the Club Mahindra membership fees, you can be assured that you get the booking at the same price throughout the membership duration.

In other words, a Club Mahindra membership enables you to go on a holiday irrespective of the change in the price during the peak holiday season. This one reason is enough for you to be motivated to get your membership today, don’t you agree?

Additionally, you need not have to pay the Club Mahindra Membership price at once; instead, you get flexible EMI (equated monthly instalments) option. So, buy this membership, and gift yourself and your family a lifetime of a holiday experiences.

Experience local culture

A memorable family holiday is all about spending a good time with your loved ones and having new experiences, isn't it? Speaking of new experiences, as a tourist, you would want to know more about the local culture, lifestyle, cuisine, and more, right?

Well, during your stay at the Club Mahindra Resorts, you get exactly that without having to do anything extra. No matter where you go, as soon you enter the Club Mahindra resort premises, you are greeted the traditional way as per the local customs.

Then as you check-in and turn your eyes around the property, you would know that the décor reflects the local history and culture, through the paintings, murals, and the overall décor theme. Then as you enjoy a meal, you are treated to the famous delicacies of the region and a host of other dishes that are made from local ingredients and as per the local techniques.

Finally, during your stay at the resort, you are free to take part in different family experiences that are specially curated for you. For example, if you are staying at resort in Kerala, you may get to enjoy a Kalarippayattu performance, which is one of the ancient forms of martial arts form.

Similarly, if you are staying at a resort in Coorg, you get to enjoy the famous Pandi Curry, a delectable local dish that has won the hearts and minds of the people and delighted the food lovers from all over the world.

So, with such amazing benefits of Club Mahindra membership, it is the best investment you can do in your life. If you still have any reservations, you can visit the Club Mahindra website and read the Club Mahindra reviews and testimonials left by thousands of satisfied customers.

These reviews are voluntarily written by the Club Mahindra members after their holiday, and they are the most honest and candid revelations about their experience.

