Benefits of Opting for Term Insurance at an Early Age

In the journey of life, uncertainties are inevitable. While we cannot predict the future, we can certainly take steps to safeguard our loved ones and ourselves financially. One such proactive measure is opting for term insurance at an early age. Term insurance offers a plethora of benefits and embracing it in the early stages of life not only provides financial security but also ensures cost-effectiveness.

There are multiple term insurance plans that you can buy online. The benefits and coverage offered may however differ. You can explore term insurance plans available at the Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall. First, let us explore more about term insurance.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

What is term insurance and its benefits?

Term insurance is a type of life insurance that provides coverage for a specific term or period. If the insured person dies during the term, the policy pays a death cover to beneficiaries. It offers pure protection without cash value accumulation, making it cost-effective. Given below are the benefits of buying a term insurance policy:

Affordability: Young individuals enjoy lower premiums, making term insurance a cost-effective choice.

Young individuals enjoy lower premiums, making term insurance a cost-effective choice. Financial security: Provides a substantial lump sum to beneficiaries, ensuring their financial stability in the event of the policyholder's demise.

Provides a substantial lump sum to beneficiaries, ensuring their financial stability in the event of the policyholder's demise. Long-term planning: Aligns with extended financial responsibilities, offering coverage during critical life stages.

Aligns with extended financial responsibilities, offering coverage during critical life stages. Health advantage: Securing coverage early locks in favorable terms and avoids complications related to health issues in later years.

Securing coverage early locks in favorable terms and avoids complications related to health issues in later years. Flexibility: Adaptable coverage allows policyholders to adjust their plans according to evolving life circumstances, ensuring relevance and effectiveness over time.

Things to consider when buying a term insurance plan at an early age

Given below are a few things to remember when buying a term insurance plan:

Coverage assessment: Determine an adequate sum assured based on financial needs.

Determine an adequate sum assured based on financial needs. Policy duration: Align the policy term with long-term financial goals and responsibilities.

Align the policy term with long-term financial goals and responsibilities. Premium affordability: Ensure premiums fit comfortably within your budget.

Ensure premiums fit comfortably within your budget. Riders and add-ons: Explore and choose relevant additional coverage options.

Explore and choose relevant additional coverage options. Insurer's reputation: Select a reputable insurance company with a strong financial track record and high claim settlement ratio.

Multiple online portals provide term insurance plans that suffice all your needs and requirements. One such plan is the Group Sampoorna Jeevan Suraksha, offered through Bajaj Finance Limited. It is an ideal and affordable plan for people looking to buy term insurance at an early age.

Group Sampoorna Jeevan Suraksha – All you need to know

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited’s Group Sampoorna Jeevan Suraksha is a Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Micro Group Life Insurance Pure Risk Plan that provides a life cover starting at a premium of Rs. 499*. Given below are the key benefits offered under this plan:

The plan is available in two variants: Premium of Rs. 499* for coverage up to Rs. 1 lakh. Premium of Rs. 998* for coverage up to Rs. 2 lakh.

The policy provides death cover in case of the insured’s unfortunate demise during the policy term.

Any Indian citizen between the age of 18 and 50 years is eligible to buy this plan.

The level cover remains the same throughout the tenure of which the policy is valid.

On surrender by a member, the higher of the Guaranteed Surrender Value (GSV) and Special Surrender Value (SSV) is payable.

Apart from these benefits, the journey to buy this plan is completely paperless and 100% digital. No documents are required to be submitted at the time of purchasing this plan. Considering the affordability of this plan, people can easily afford to buy it at a younger age and secure their family for a better financial future in case of an unforeseen loss.

Disclaimer:

T&C Apply. Bajaj Finance Limited (‘BFL’) is a registered corporate agent of third party insurance products of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Future Generali Life Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, SBI General Insurance Company Limited, ACKO General Insurance Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited , Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited, Manipal Cigna Health Insurance Company Limited and Care Health Insurance Company Limited under the IRDAI composite CA registration number CA0101. Please note that, BFL does not underwrite the risk or act as an insurer. Your purchase of an insurance product is purely on a voluntary basis after your exercise of an independent due diligence on the suitability, viability of any insurance product. Any decision to purchase insurance product is solely at your own risk and responsibility and BFL shall not be liable for any loss or damage that any person may suffer, whether directly or indirectly. Please refer insurer's website for Policy Wordings. For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions and exclusions please read the product sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale. *Insurance Premium quoted is for a healthy male between 18-50 years of age and is inclusive of taxes. Tax benefits applicable if any, will be as per the prevailing tax laws. Tax laws are subject to change. BFL does NOT provide Tax/Investment advisory services. Please consult your advisors before proceeding to purchase an insurance product. URN No. BFL/Advt./23-24/219

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.