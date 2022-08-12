Benefits of Pink Aloe Vera - The Things You Need to Know

Aloe Vera is a very useful plant. Mankind has made the green aloe vera plant a part of its lifestyle. It has been used to treat skin conditions such as dry skin or oily skin and acne and, at times, even burns. The Aloe Vera plant also has benefits for treating the body’s internal ailments like constipation. With all these benefits, Aloe Vera is certainly a very useful plant that is readily available. Owing to recent findings, the usual green Aloe Vera has been found to have a new contemporary. The new pink Aloe Vera or Aloe Cameronii has become a magic spell for skin care. It comes with an assortment of goodness such as vitamins, rich in hydration, antioxidants and other components that are helpful for the skin.

What is Pink Aloe Vera?

Pink Aloe Vera, scientifically known as Aloe Cameronii, is a species belonging to the Aloe family. It is a medium-sized plant, with dimensions of 1 to 2 feet in length and 2 to 4 feet of width. Its appearance is unique, with its upright stems being somewhat curved to the outer end and the position of the fleshy stems resembling the appearance of an open rose-shaped decoration. The tapering leaves have smooth surfaces and are armed with thorny edges. Its colour varies from green with reddish tinges to maroon or coppery red or bright red, owing to the availability of sunlight and water. The richest development of the colour happens in the summer, and the flower becomes tall and has vibrant hues of orange and red. The flowers keep blooming till late fall or early winter.

This native African temperature sensitive plant distinguished by copper-red leaves is very rich in vitamins and antioxidants and is gaining extreme importance in the cosmetic industry for its tremendous benefits,

Benefits of Pink Aloe Vera…

Owing to pink Aloe Vera’s multiple benefits, it has been receiving a lot of importance, and it is being largely produced as many cosmetic companies are seeking it. Its benefits can be differentiated in two categories…

Medical benefits

Cosmetic benefits

The plant provides a plethora of advantages in each category. They are…

Medical benefits…

Eliminates infection

Antioxidants are richly found in pink Aloe Vera. The plant also acts as an antifungal, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial component. Compounds like sulphur, phenol and cinnamonic acid are present in the plant and eliminates microbes that are causing infection.

Healing product

Pink Aloe Vera gel comprises 75 nutrients andcan be used to treat maladies like itchy skin, wounds, cuts, rashes, scratches, burns, frostbites, swellings and even genital herpes.

Promotes Tissue repair

Pink Aloe Vera gel helps in tissue repair by restoring collagen and proteoglycan synthesis.

Helps the Immune system

Pink Aloe Vera’s leaves contain a compound known as Acemannan. It helps in increasing macrophages and making more white blood cells. This strengthens the body natural immunity.

Helps Diabetic patients

Pink Aloe Vera gel consumed through oral administration will cure gastric ulcers in diabetic and hyperlipidaemic patients. It also helps in lessening the blood sugar level.

Heals the Body

The pink Aloe Vera gel heals the body in general. It calms the nervous system, enhances metabolism and simply detoxifies the body.

Laxative Effect

Aloe latex can be used for laxative effect. Laxatives have powerful effects on the digestive system and can help constipation.

Potential Research benefits

Pink Aloe Vera extract is being researched upon for its benefits in treating cancer and AIDS.

These are the numerous benefits of pink Aloe Vera on our health and medicinal purposes. From common ailments like healing cuts and burns to enhancing the body’s immune system and helping diabetic patients, it does everything.

Now that we have witnessed pink Aloe Vera’s immense medical benefits, let us find out what cosmetic benefits the succulent provides…

Cosmetic benefits…

Contains Various essential elements

Pink Aloe Vera contains Vitamins A, C & E as well as Beta-Carotine and all these are very necessary if you care about the health of your skin. It may be also used as a cleaning agent or an astringent which is devoid of any side effects and does the job just as well.

Ideal for all types of Skin

Skin benefits of pink Aloe vera are numerous. Not only does it cure cuts and burns on the skin, it is also perfect for oily and dry skin. Oily skin easily absorbs the gel and dry skin gets hydrated by it.

Anti-ageing properties

Pink Aloe Vera is very rich in vitamins. Its stimulation of collagen synthesis combined with its content of vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin A and beta-carotene provides it with anti-ageing properties.

Moisturizing properties

Pink Aloe Vera gel has high moisturizing properties. It forms the skin supple, soft and smooth.

Removes Spots

Pink Aloe Vera gel can excellently remove all forms of spots from the skin. Be it hyperpigmentation, common blemishes, discolouration and even dark spots, the pink Aloe Vera gel can hide one and all.

Prevents Acne

Pink Aloe Vera gel for face is perfect for an acne prone skin. The gel helps to treat and also prevent acne comedones. Just like it can vanquish all the marks from the skin, it can also fade acne marks.

Good for Scalp

The pink Aloe Vera gel is amazing for the scalp. Applying it to the scalp will keep dandruff away and will enhance circulation of blood to the scalp.

Smooth Hair

The pink Aloe Vera gel not only moisturizes the skin, resulting in a smooth skin, it also conditions and moisturizes the hair. As a result, the hair too becomes soft and increasingly smooth.

Provides healthy Hair

The pink Aloe Vera gel has metals like iron and zinc present in it. These are excellent for healthy hair.

Reduces Hair fall

The pink Aloe Vera gel reduces hair fall by strengthening the roots of the hair. It also repairs strands of damaged hair and helps in hair growth. In short, it facilitates an all round hair improvement.

Pink Aloe Vera gel is certainly very useful in the cosmetic industry, as we can observe from the above points. It cures the skin, removes marks from the skin, it is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, and it takes good care of the hair. In the battle between pink Aloe Vera vs normal Aloe Vera, the former is no slouch and can even beat the usual Aloe Vera at times.

