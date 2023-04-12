Bengali Drama 'Projapati', Starring Mithun Chakraborty Is Set To Premiere Exclusively On ZEE5 Global This April 14

Directed by Avijit Sen, Projapati will have its world digital premiere on ZEE5 Global on April 14, 2023. Produced by Atanu Raychaudhuri (Bengal Talkies) and distributed by SSR Cinemas, Projapati is a family entertainer filled with many heartwarming moments that celebrate the unique bond between a father-son duo. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Mamata Shankar, and Dev in lead roles. Projapati was theatrically released on December 23, 2022, and was a big hit at the box office. It went on to become the third highest-grossing Indian Bengali film of 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trailer:

Mithun Chakraborty portrays Gaur, who persuades his son, Joy (Dev), to marry and start a family. The sweet relationship between Gaur and Joy remains the main focus of the first half of the trailer. One day, Gaur meets his childhood friend Kusum (Mamata Shankar) and begins to fall in love with her. Joy soon informs his father that he has a girlfriend named Mala. However, the bond between the father and son becomes strained due to an unexpected revelation.

Plot

The plot revolves around Gaur, an elderly widower who wants his son Joy to marry and feels that marriage will alleviate his loneliness. Gaur has the same insecurities as many other single, older parents. On the other hand, Joy, a busy wedding planner, appears to have no intentions of marrying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cast

Mithun Chakraborty as Gaur Chakraborty

Dev as Joy Chakraborty, Gaur's son

Mamata Shankar as Kusum

Shweta Bhattacharya as Mala, Joy's girlfriend.

Koushani Mukherjee as Jayashri, Kusum's daughter

Koneenica Banerjee as Gaur's daughter

Ambarish Bhattacharya as Gaur's son-in-law

Kharaj Mukherjee as Gaur's neighbor and friend

Biswanath Basu as Joy's office colleague

Release date

ZEE5 Global has acquired the rights to stream Projapati on their platform. The Bengali family saga is set to premiere on April 14, 2023.

To get a gist of the heartwarming drama, you can watch the trailer here.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Zee5, and it does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.