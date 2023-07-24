Best 10 Workspace, Office Spaces For Startups & Businesses in Delhi, India

Here is the list for Best workspace solutions in India.

1. Daftar Cowork (Office Space/ Coworking space)

Daftar Cowork is top leading office space provider in Delhi, NCR India. Daftar Cowork provides managed offices and related solutions under one roof. They provide transformational workspaces that are built to empower individuals and drive their success. From a corporate office space to flexible plug & play workstations, from Virtual offices to custom built as per the requirement offices, Daftar Cowork does it all! They have multiple coworking spaces in Delhi NCR and forecast to have innovative spaces at different locations in India.

Daftar Cowork provides space solutions for all sizes of business, from startup enthusiasts to established enterprises.

a) 1 to 10 seater

b) 10 to 50 seater

c) 50-200 seater

With its first hub in Delhi, India, Daftar Cowork is a top-tier workspace solution provider that combines local expertise with a global perspective. Having an extensive experience of 20 years in the field of real estate service industry, the team brings in deep market knowledge and a keen eye on emerging trends. The innovative approach, coupled with unmatched commitment, enables them to offer varied solutions for Professionals, Business owners and the Corporates.

A space at Daftar Cowork includes

A. Fully Managed Spaces: From Infrastructure to servers, from an in-house canteen to breakout zone, from maintenance to payment of bills, members don't have to worry about anything. One can focus on bringing out the best of his efficiency as the space is totally ergonomic and lets you CREATE!

B. Custom Build Solutions

Daftar Cowork understands that every profession and every enterprise has its unique needs and requirements. The brand is committed to provide tailored solutions that can fit your exact specifications. Providing:

I. Private Offices

II. Shared workspace

III. Event, Conference & Meeting Rooms

IV. Storage Space

V. Virtual Offices

VI.Study Rooms

VII. Directors Cabin

VIII.Tailored Offices

C. No Long Lease – As the whole idea is to give flexibility to clients.

D. Huge NETWORK to grow

Daftar Connects - Creates and then the members thrive together! Focus is on adding value to the client’s life and building the community of like-minded professionals who can support each other. It’s more about the people than the spaces.

2. Delhi Co

The founders of this place realized the need for shared spaces to bring out the best of their work and efforts. They confronted the rigorous capital investment that is initially needed for managing a concern along with the hassle of day-to-day operational costs. Delhi Co is a place where you can rent office spaces, that enables you to do your work collaboratively and meet like-minded people. It's a kind of social initiative, where people from diverse thoughts come together and help each other grow.

3. Cerceles

If you are a person who likes to work in a pleasant environment then this is the right place where you can bump in. Space is filled with plants, natural lights, high ceilings, and changing art. It has a comfortable and collaborative environment. They encourage women entrepreneurs and startups rethinking technologies. The members include established business professionals, creative individuals, and early-stage entrepreneurs.

4. Base Station

Base Station provides a flexible place at flexible timings with affordable rates. It is an informal cafe-style coworking space. They have amazing open seating arrangements along with refreshing coffee and soothing music. Located in the heart of South Delhi at Shahpur Jat Village.

5. Social Offline

Social Offline provides a perfect blend of office cum Cafe. It combines play and works together. When you're bored or just want a chilling and relaxing time, you can head towards the gaming area which is equipped with Playstations and many more. In addition to that, there are meeting rooms, high-speed internet, vast open playwork area with comfort enabled couches and chairs. This place also has an exquisite bar that offers a variety of delicacies and beverages.

6. Smart Works

Smartworks are aware of the present workforce demands and their requirements for an office atmosphere, thus they are equipped with the latest technology to provide a hassle-free environment to its clients. The infrastructure and the design of Smartworks offices infuse productivity and a better work-life balance. Gaming and chill-out zones are also set up to calm one’s mind off the loaded work and have a peaceful time with oneself along with the like-minded people around. The prices are personalized based on the customization and services availed. It is available on request.

7. Hustle Cowork

Hustle is one of the most affordable coworking spaces that you can find along with all the necessary infrastructure. The connect opportunities provided by them via various business events, members connect, mentor hours, march ups and casual events will help you in widening your network and find a collaborative environment to work in. It is located near Anand Vihar in Delhi.

8. Coworks

Co Works provide a complete customizable office space that suits the clients’ needs. One can access diverse facilities, from private studios, flexible desks to custom-built office spaces. In order to seek an office address in the heart of the city, with access to business hubs, airports, their six centres are strategically located across the city. Which includes Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, Golf Course Road and Aerocity.

9. GoHive

GoHive reflects your thoughts and productivity effectively. The design structure and spirit of the members with the enhancement of quality infrastructure is something that makes them stand apart. If you are looking for a flexible & customized plan as per you desire, then this is the right place for you to look for. It is located near Ghitorni.

10. Stirring Minds

Stirring Minds is not only about a working space with a chair and desk but has everything that's needed to put a startup in the right place. They provide incubation and funding support to raise startups, in addition to that mentorship, IT, HR are some of the main areas of expertise.

