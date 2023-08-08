Best 7 Interior Designers In Delhi

Spaces Talk takes the lead in Delhi, showcasing breathtaking interior designs for residential spaces.

Interior design is a fast-paced industry in India, as many residential and commercial property owners want to transform their interior spaces. The design has witnessed a continuous evolution in the trends and design processes. Professional interior designers try to create thought-provoking designs for every client. Whether you want to create a luxury home or have a minimalistic design, you need to hire interior designers. So, let us make a list of the most popular interior designers who have created enticing designs.

Spaces Talk

Spaces Talk is the best interior design agency based in Delhi. This company has accomplished more than 500 projects for residential houses, offices, and retail units. Its highly skilled and dedicated team of interior designers promises to deliver interior design projects at a reasonable rate. They always collaborate with clients to create customized interiors that reflect their tastes. Spaces Talk has been associated with the interior design industry for more than 14 years.

According to Spaces Talk, its team is always committed to using high-quality materials and unique design techniques. Interior designers have claimed they can create highly functional and visually attractive kitchens.

Spaces Talk is not just an interior designer service provider. This reputed company provides comprehensive services, including renovation and construction.

Head office: Bhikaji Cama Place

www.spacestalk.com

+91 9810316996

Google rating: 4.9/5 (190+ reviews)

2. Bhartiya Design Party

Bhartiya Design Party is a multi-disciplinary design studio providing various design solutions. It has a team of highly dynamic and passionate professionals who are known for creating innovative architecture and interior designs. However, Bhartiya Design Party is an all-inclusive platform that provides various types of design services, ranging from commercial and residential designs to packaging designs. If it is your interior design project, Bhartiya Design Party sources handmade artisanal products from different parts of the world. Its perfection in design has gained the trust of many clients.

Moreover, Bhartiya Design Party helps its clients replace old furniture with modern furnishings. Its team has professionals to provide landscaping design services by sourcing imported plants. Bhartiya Design Party has planned to launch its own shop.

Head office: Hauz Khas

www.bhartiyadesignparty.com/

Google rating: 4.2/5 (25+ reviews)

3. Swiftpro Interiors Designers

Swiftpro Interiors Designers is one of the top-rated Delhi-based companies (Gurgaon) with a team of highly enthusiastic interior designers. Its inspiring and creative team specializes in the interior design and architectural design field.

At Swiftpro Interiors Designers, professionals know that the choice of furniture and the overall interior design can transform the ambiance in a room. They always stay up-to-date with the latest interior design trends to provide the best solutions. They try to choose custom furniture pieces that reflect their client’s tastes and personalities.

Every time they assume a new project, they bring out new ideas. They like to experiment with various colors and textures to create a unique interior design.

Besides, Swiftpro has gained a reputation for making high-end interiors. They choose premium raw materials to ensure longevity and reliability.

Head office: Green Park

www.swiftprointeriors.com/

Google rating: 4.6/5 (10+ reviews)

4. Designs Root

Designs Root is a trusted team of interior design consultants in Delhi. Its designers always strive to combine the right colors and textures to develop a conducive and calming environment. Whether it is your commercial or residential house, Design Root is the best platform to hire interior designers. You can impress your guests with the amazing interior design created by Designs Root.

Qualified and certified interior designers choose the best approach to making an interior design plan. No matter whether you need a massive or minor transformation of your home interior, you can contact Designs Root.

The professional designers of this company are highly systematic in their approaches. They focus on every detail ranging from proper window/door positioning to lighting and acoustics.

Head office: Green Park

www.swiftprointeriors.com/

Google rating: 4.6/5 (10+ reviews)

5. Studio Gray

Studio Gray is another well-known destination where you can hire dedicated and trustworthy interior designers. They love innovation and provide something creative for their clients. However, Studio Gray’s professionals are more than interior designers. They are narrators and explorers of space.

At Studio Gray, interior designers have claimed that they never choose templates for a design. They want to conduct research and innovate new designs for every client.

Studio Gray likes to engage its clients in the design process to make the right decision. Its interior designers help clients know about different alternatives and their details. So, you can make a deal with Studio Gray to start your interior design project.

Head office: Janak Puri

www.studiogray.in/

Google rating: 4.8/5 (10+ reviews)

6. Beautiful Home By Asian Paints

Beautiful Home provides interior design services in Delhi and several other Indian cities. It has a team of home decorators and interior designers who have flawlessly executed their projects.

Moreover, it has created a special digital platform, known as The Magazine, where you can find home décor advice. Informative articles on lifestyles and interior designs will help you gain some knowledge. Till now, Beautiful Home has served several clients by designing their living rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, pooja rooms, study rooms, and home offices.

What’s more, Beautiful Home has created its own store where you can find various products for an interior design project. For instance, you may buy premium-quality rugs, furniture, lighting, and tiles. So, based on your tastes, you can shop for interior design items from the online store of this company.

www.beautifulhomes.com/

7. Rama Interiors

Established in 2009, Rama Interiors is one of the prominent interior design firms known for creating trendy designs. Its team specializes in creating themed interiors for your home. The dedicated team collaborates with clients to provide them with a wonderful space. The company has accomplished several commercial and residential projects with its imaginative power and active mind.

The professional team at Rama Interiors claims that their designs are always comfortable and functional. The dedicated designers have embraced technology to provide the best solution.

Rama Interiors has successfully accomplished different wooden flooring projects. Besides, it has helped clients decorate homes with wallpapers of different finishes and textures. So, you will get custom interior design solutions from Rama Interiors.

These are the best interior design companies in Delhi. You can compare their service details and rates to make your decision.

Head office: Kirti Nagar

www.ramainteriors.in/

Google rating: 4.8/5 (25+ reviews)

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.