Best AC Brand in India

A new range of air conditioners has been launched by Hitachi Cooling & Heating India. The Hitachi airHome range of air conditioners is an outstanding product in terms of its quality and design innovations. The latest Hitachi airHome air conditioning units has ice Clean feature, powered by FrostWash technology, removes mold, bacteria, viruses, and dust.

The Hitachi airHome series of ACs have high energy efficiency and can provide up to 15 percent power savings. The air conditioners have an expandable inverter design that lets them adjust the RPM of their compressors according to the load requirements. Because of this, the expandable ACs perform better than non-tropical models. This series' 24-meter long airthrow* distribution creates surround cooling effect in the room. It comes with 5 speed fan options to provide a convenient cooling solution to the contemporary Indian consumer.

There are a variety of options for customers in terms of the ambient level. This includes cool blue, comfort green, and warm red, all within an optimum temperature range of 16-32ºC. Furthermore, airCloud Home allows users to control the ACs through their smartphones, other digital devices, or voice assistants. Hitachi airHome ACs are equipped with an in-built ionizer that releases negatively charged particles to neutralize air pollutants. The ACs are equipped with Cooling, Dry, Heating, Circulation, Fan, and Auto modes.

Hitachi airHome series ACs feature a sleek remote controller with an iconic wave curve to improve appearance. It features a classic wave design, night-glow buttons, and color-coded buttons that make it easy to reach. The remote controller features an operating range of upto 11m with 0.5ºC precise control. The design of the AC guarantees quiet cooling throughout the room. The users are informed to clean the filter regularly via the display.

Hitachi Cooling & Heating India offers a wide service network that provides smooth pre-sales and after-sales assistance.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.