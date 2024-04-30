Best Air Coolers From Kenstar Under 10,000: A Comprehensive List

Looking for an affordable and effective air cooler to beat the summer heat? Then you’re at the right article. In this article, let’s explore the top 9 air coolers under 10,000 INR.

Here's a comprehensive list of the best air coolers under 10,000 INR, including their features and discounted prices:

Kenstar Little HC 20

- Price: ₹6,190 (Discounted Price)

- Compact design ideal for small rooms or personal use.

- Honeycomb Cooling Pads for 30% more cooling.

- Castor wheels make it maneuverable.

Kenstar Little HC 40

- Price: ₹6,890 (Discounted Price)

- 40 liter Larger tank capacity for better cooling performance in medium-sized rooms.

- Honeycomb Cooling Pads for 30% more cooling.

- Offers best in class air throw.

Kenstar Glam HC 15

- Price: ₹7,190 (Discounted Price)

- Stylish design with powerful cooling capability.

- Ice Chamber for enhanced cooling.

Kenstar Double Cool DX 55

- Price: ₹7,750 (Discounted Price)

- Quadra flow technology for best in class throw.

- Large water tank.

- Durable build and reliable performance.

Kenstar Auster 55

- Price: ₹7,800 (Discounted Price)

- Modern design with Quadra flow technology for best in class throw.

- Suitable for medium to large rooms.

6. Kenstar Chill 40 and Chill 51:

Kenstar Chill 40 and Chill 51

-Chill 40 Price: ₹8,090 (Discounted Price)

-Chill 51 Price: ₹8,200 (Discounted Price)

- Honeycomb Cooling Pads for 30% more cooling and low power consumption.

- Lightweight and portable.

Kenstar Jett HC 51

- Price: ₹8,990 (Discounted Price)

- 51 liter large water tank capacity.

- inverter compatible.

- Suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces.

- Quadra Flow Technology offers best in class air delivery.

Kenstar Slimline HC 50

- Price: ₹9,990 (Discounted Price)

- Slim design for space-saving installation.

- Quadra Flow Technology offers best in class air delivery.

- Motorised louvers movement

9. Kenstar Glam HC 50 RE:

Kenstar Glam HC 50 RE

- Price: ₹9,990 (Discounted Price)

- Remote control operations and timer function.

- Suitable for medium to large rooms.

With these affordable options from Kenstar, you can stay cool and comfortable during the summer without exceeding your budget. Choose the model that fits your needs and enjoy a refreshing atmosphere at home or work.

