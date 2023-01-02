Best Android App Development Companies in India - Top 10 List

New Delhi (India), January 02: As the world moves towards smart devices, app development is becoming a vital part of any business. Whether we’re checking our social media, watching videos and playing games, or just taking a break from work, we can hardly go a day without using our phones.

There is no doubt that mobile app development is booming. If you are looking for a company that can develop an Android app for your business, here are some of India's best Android app development companies.

According to Statista's survey of global software developers, 87% of respondents preferred the Android Operating system according to the latest market reports. In contrast, 60% of respondents indicated that the Apple iOS Operating system was the second most popular OS for software development.

1. Richestsoft

Richestsoft is one of India's leading Android app development companies that offers top-notch mobile app development services to businesses and corporate entities. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Richestsoft has built up a strong portfolio of successful applications.

The company's experienced Android app developers have expertise in developing native and hybrid apps for Android devices. They also have an excellent understanding of the latest mobile technologies, which allows them to produce high-quality apps that meet your specific needs and requirements.

Moreover, Richestsoft offers a wide range of application development services, including design and development, testing, scalability, localization and more. This makes it easy to find the right solution for your app development needs.

Overall, Richestsoft is a reliable and reputable android app development company in India that can help you create high-quality applications for your business or corporate needs.

Specialized services: Android App Development

Location:- Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), Punjab, India

Year of establishment: 2007

Clientele: Royal Elite Vacation Club, AP Lazer, Field Supply, WireBuzz

Awards: Clutch Top Choice, Design rush, Good firms

2. Konstant Infosolutions

If you are looking for the best android app development companies in India, you can not go wrong with Konstant Infosolutions.

This company has a wealth of experience and expertise in creating apps, which is evident by the plethora of awards and accolades they have received over the years.

Not only are their apps quality products, but they also provide an expedited turnaround time to get your app out to market as soon as possible. If you are serious about developing an app, Konstant Infosolutions is worth considering!

Specialized services: Web Development, Mobile application development, E-commerce development.

Location:- Jaipur, India

Year of establishment: 2003

Clientele: Del Monte, Volkswagen, ThomasVille, RawBank, Scholastic, Stanley, Citrix, Nestle, Citrix, NASSCOM, Nestle, Wonder Cement, TABCO.Food and more

Awards: No information available

3. AppsMinder

With over 5 years of experience in mobile app development, AppsMinder is one of India's leading android app development companies. They offer comprehensive solutions for developing and delivering high-quality mobile apps.

Their team of experienced developers can create custom apps for your business or organization, targeting both Android and iOS platforms. They also have a strong focus on user experience and can help you to create apps that are easy to use and attractive to users.

If you are looking for an android app development company that can meet your specific needs, then you should consider using AppsMinder.

Specialized services: Mobile App development (Android and iOS platforms), Digital marketing, SEO services, and E-commerce development.

Location:- Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), Punjab, India

Year of establishment: 2020

Clientele: BasketDeal, Pickup App, Meal Magic, Anytime food, Medico App & More

Awards: No information available

4. Quytech

Quytech is one of India's oldest and most experienced app development companies. They have years of experience in developing high-quality apps for both Android and iOS platforms. With their help, you can be sure that your app will be perfect and functional.

Additionally, they are experts in user interface design and marketing, which means that your app will be well-received by users. If you're looking for an expert team to help you create an app that will revolutionize your business, then Quytech is your company.

Specialized services: Web Development, Mobile application development,

Location:- Gurugram, India

Year of establishment: 2010

Clientele: Hewlett-Packard, Exxon Mobil, Pernod Ricard, Marks and Spencer, Marks and Spencer and many other small startups

Awards: No information available

5. Radiansys Inc

Radiansys Inc is another top Android app development company based out of Gurugram, India, offering a wide range of services, including design, development, testing and marketing support for businesses and projects.

Their team has extensive experience with Android and iOS platforms, allowing them to create an app that meets your specific needs perfectly (no matter what they may be).

Additionally, they offer comprehensive customer support to ensure you're getting the most out of your investment with Radiansys Inc.

Specialized services: Web and mobile application development, E-commerce development.

Location:- Gurugram, India

Year of establishment: 2007

Clientele: GAP, CBRE, Wells Fargo, Hitachi, Roche & More

Awards: No information available

6. Promatics Technologies

Promatics Technologies is a mobile app development company headquartered in Gurugram, India. The company offers mobile app development services to various businesses across different industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, and education.

Promatics Technologies' unique approach to mobile app development focuses on customer satisfaction and user experience. The company leverages the latest technologies and frameworks to develop reliable and visually appealing apps.

This company has a reputation for producing high-quality apps, and its team of experts is dedicated to ensuring that all your needs are met.

Specialized services: Web and mobile application development, Digital marketing

Location:- Gurugram, India

Year of establishment: 2008

Clientele: United Nations, Johnson& Johnson, Michigan State University, Google Inc, Airtel, DHL, IFFCO, HP, Alstom, P&G, Aditya Birla Fashions Limited, ABRO

Awards: No information available

7. Craft Coders Infotech LLP

Craft Coders Infotech is an android app development company with a team of experienced developers with years of experience in developing android apps. They are also experts in using popular Android development frameworks such as Java and Kotlin.

The company offers a wide range of services, including app development, design, marketing, and advertising. They also offer support for both Android and iOS platforms. Craft Coders Infotech employs a number of talented designers who are experienced in crafting intuitive user interfaces.

They also offer a range of pricing options for their app development services, ensuring everyone can afford to develop their app.

Specialized services: Web Development, Mobile application development, E-commerce development.

Location:- Surat, India

Year of establishment: 2018

Clientele: Radiologex App, Easi App, Sameep App, Speechify App

Awards: No information available

8. GoodWorkLabs

GoodWorkLabs is an app development company that focuses on creating innovative and high-quality Android apps. The company has a team of experienced developers who are well-versed in various programming languages and have years of experience in the mobile app industry.

The company offers its clients a wide range of services, including development, testing, and marketing. It also offers custom app development services for businesses that need specialized apps designed specifically for their needs.

In addition, GoodWorkLabs provides support and assistance during the entire app development process.

Specialized services: Web and mobile application development, SEO services, E-commerce development.

Location:- Bangalore, India

Year of establishment: 2013

Clientele: Mercedes-Benz, SAP, Unilever, Avaya, Sesame Street, Medtronic, JDA, Siemens, Standard Chartered, ST Dupont, Flipkart, Paytm, Myntra, CommonFloor

Awards: No information available

9. Coherent Lab LLP

Coherent Lab is another excellent Android app development company specialising in developing quality mobile apps for businesses and individual users. The company's team of experienced developers has years of experience in the mobile app industry and is well-versed in various programming languages.

They also strongly focus on quality assurance and customer satisfaction, ensuring that your completed app meets your expectations.

Its services include development, testing, and marketing, as well as custom app development for businesses in need of specialized apps. As well as providing support and assistance during the entire development process, Coherent Lab also offers custom app development services.

Specialized services: Web and mobile application development

Location:- Jaipur, India

Year of establishment: 2017

Clientele: Celewish Media, Fixnhour, Know It world, ASL Trilingual, Time Out, Smart Boss, The Gift platter, Souvenir Travel India, Tirumala Distributors, AR Education, Enatrack, Meter Dekho, Anna Farma

Awards: No information available

10. Tarkashilpa Technologies

Tarkashilpa Technologies is a company that specializes in android app development. They have a lot of experience developing apps for different platforms, including Android.

They offer their clients a wide range of services, including full-stack development, design, and marketing. They also have a team of experts who can help you with any issue while developing your app.

Their prices are very reasonable, and they have a lot of satisfied customers. If you're looking for an affordable and reliable company to help you develop your android app, Tarkashilpa Technologies is the right choice.

Specialized services: Web and mobile application development, E-commerce development.

Location:- Mumbai, India

Year of establishment: 2016

Clientele: Haavoo, Stock Liquidation B2B Platform Apps, OPD Appointment Booking App

Awards: No information available

Conclusion

When it comes to finding the best android app development companies in India, you will want to make sure that you choose a company with the experience and resources needed to help your project come to fruition.

By researching and choosing a company with a track record of success, you can be assured that your project will be on track and meet all of your expectations.

