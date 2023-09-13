Best Australia immigration and PR visa consultant in Delhi, India

New Delhi (India), September 13: Most Delhiites are passionate about migrating to Australia, but not everyone takes the right step and succeeds. Migration is a complex decision influenced by personal, economic, and socio-political factors.Australia has become a popular destination for many people around the world, including Delhiites, for a variety of reasons:

Excellent quality of life

Globally recognized universities and institutes

Multiple job opportunities in various sectors

Political stability and a fair legal system

100+ streams with eased immigration policies

High-quality healthcare system

Major factors to consider while selecting an immigration consultant

Here are the factors that you need to consider while selecting an immigration consultant who helps you to land in Australia perfectly:

Check for Registration : Ensure the consultant is registered with the relevant regulatory body. For Australia, it's beneficial if the consultant is registered with the Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA).

: Ensure the consultant is registered with the relevant regulatory body. For Australia, it's beneficial if the consultant is registered with the Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA). Reviews and Testimonials : Before choosing a consultant, looking for reviews and testimonials from previous clients is always a good idea. This can provide insights into the consultancy's reliability and efficiency.

: Before choosing a consultant, looking for reviews and testimonials from previous clients is always a good idea. This can provide insights into the consultancy's reliability and efficiency. Beware of Fake Promises : No consultancy can guarantee visa approval, as the decision ultimately rests with the visa-issuing authority. Be wary of those who make such guarantees.

: No consultancy can guarantee visa approval, as the decision ultimately rests with the visa-issuing authority. Be wary of those who make such guarantees. Transparency: A good consultancy will provide transparent information about the costs involved, the chances of visa approval based on your profile, and any potential challenges.

About Y-Axis DelhiThe first office of Y-Axis was launched at Nehru's place in Delhi and established a long relationship with the company. It has branches in several major cities, including Delhi. Here's a brief overview of Y-Axis in Delhi:

Location: The first office of Y-Axis was launched at Nehru's place in Delhi and established a long relationship with the company.

Services Offered: Y-Axis Delhi offers a wide range of immigration services, including:

Visa processing for countries like Australia, Canada, the USA, UK, and more.

Study abroad consultancy.

Job search services for overseas employment.

Resume writing and preparation for international job markets.

Profile evaluation to assess visa eligibility.

Consultation: The Delhi branch, like its other branches, usually offers initial consultations where potential clients can discuss their needs, get an idea of the immigration process, and understand how Y-Axis can assist them.

Why is Y-Axis considered the best immigration consultant in Delhi?Y-Axis has proved its reputation in the immigration consultancy sector over the years, and many regard it as one of the top choices for Australian immigration, especially in Delhi and other parts of India. Here are a few reasons why:

Experience and longevity: Y-Axis has been in the immigration consultancy business for over two decades. This longevity gives them a deep understanding of the immigration process.

Wide range of services: It offers many services beyond just visa processing. These include profile evaluation, assistance with documentation, job search services, resume writing, and more.

Transparency: Many clients have reported that Y-Axis maintains transparency throughout the immigration process. They provide details about the costs and potential challenges and give realistic assessments of the chances of visa approval.

Registered Consultants: Y-Axis employs consultants registered with relevant regulatory bodies, ensuring that they adhere to standards of professional conduct.

Global presence: Y-Axis has offices not only in India but also in other countries like UAE, Australia, Canada, and the UK. This global presence reassures clients, giving the impression of a well-connected and established firm.

Genuine customer feedback and reviews: Many customers have shared positive experiences with Y-Axis, leading to many referrals.

Customized Approach: Y-Axis offers tailored solutions based on the individual's profile, needs, and preferences rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Knowledgeable Staff: Their consultants and staff often receive praise for being knowledgeable and up-to-date with the latest immigration rules and trends, especially for Australia.

Post-landing Services: Beyond visa processing, Y-Axis offers post-landing services to help clients integrate and settle in their new country.

Services offered by Y-Axis for Australian immigration

Eligibility Criteria

There are different eligibility criteria, and the clients must meet these criteria to qualify for the visa they are applying for. Y-Axis provides free tools to check the eligibility criteria for each client.

*Check your eligibility instantly for free with Y-Axis Australia's skilled Immigration Points Calculator.

Coaching Services

Visa applications for Australia require language proficiency tests. These tests include

PTE

IELTS

TOEFL

GRE

GMAT

SAT

Job Search Services

Y-Axis Job search services to find related jobs in Australia make it easy for applicants to get an Australian work visa. The job search services include:

Resume Writing

LinkedIn Marketing

Occupations in Demand

Roles & Responsibilities

Salaries Abroad

Y-Axis Free Counselling

If you plan to visit overseas, you can book FREE counseling with Y-Axis, the world’s no. 1 overseas immigration consultant. Y-Axis flagship services

Y-Axis provides many services, and these are listed below.

PR Visas: Canada, Australia

Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,

Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg

Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.

Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}