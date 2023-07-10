Best Brain Tumour and Radio-Surgery Doctor in Delhi, India

Looking for consultation regarding Brain tumour / Radio Surgery Doctor

Dr Anita Malik- Cancer Specialist / Oncologist (MD, Radiation Oncology)

Experience: More than 17 yrs. in the field of Oncology

Speciality: Oncology (MD Radiation Oncology)

Position: Senior Consultant (Oncologist)

Education: MBBS │ MD | NUH Singapore (Clinical Trained)

She takes interest in research and has published papers in reputed National and International journals. She has been trained and gained experience at prestigious institutions like AIIMS, Delhi, Medanta Gurugram and National University health system Singapore (NUH) for Modern radiotherapy techniques like IMRT and IGRT.

She was involved in Linnac Accelerator installation and setting up a new Oncology and radiotherapy facility at Venkateshwar Hospital Dwarka New Dehli Delhi, India.

Professional Associations

She is a member of numerous prestigious professional associations that include: European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), Association for Radiation Oncologist of India (AROI) and Medical Council of India (MCI).

Radiotherapy Techniques

She is well versed with modern Radiotherapy Techniques such as IMRT, IGRT, VMAT, and Stereotactic SBRT/SRS/SRT and uses them with high precision.

Brain Tumour Symptoms

The symptoms of brain tumors can vary depending on factors such as the size, location, type, and grade of the tumor. Common symptoms include headache, vision loss, giddiness, paralysis, seizures etc. It is important to note that similar symptoms can also be caused by conditions unrelated to brain tumors. Prompt medical evaluation is essential if you experience persistent or concerning symptoms. Early detection and timely intervention can improve treatment outcome

Here are some commonly asked questions about brain tumors:

Q1. What is a brain tumor?

A. A brain tumor is an abnormal growth of cells in the brain. It can be cancerous or (benign) tumour .Brain tumors can originate from brain tissue or spread to brain from other body parts.

Q2. What causes brain tumors?

A. The exact cause is still unknown. It may be due exposure to radiation, certain genetic conditions, family history of brain tumors, certain hereditary syndromes and unidentifiable risk factors most of the times.

Q3. What are the different types of brain tumors?

A. Brain tumors can be classified according to cells of origin. Some common types include gliomas (e.g., glioblastoma, astrocytoma), meningiomas, pituitary tumors, medulloblastomas, and metastatic brain tumors.

Q4. What are the symptoms of a brain tumor?

A. Symptoms of a brain tumor can vary depending on the tumor's location, size, and rate of growth. Common symptoms are headache , seizures ., impaired memory ,impaired vision and hearing, difficulty in maintaining balance and coordination, vomiting, weakness, numbness, change in speech or language difficulties, change in mood or personality, fatigue or drowsiness. Many of these symptoms may overlap with several other neurological conditions other than brain tumor.

Q5. How are brain tumors diagnosed?

A. Medical history evaluation, neurological examination, imaging tests (MRI or CT scan), and many times a biopsy is required to diagnose the type of tumor.

Q6. What are the treatment options for brain tumors?

A. Treatment options for brain tumors depend on factors such as the tumor type, location, size, and the patient's overall health. Treatment may involve surgery, radio-surgery, radiation therapy (IMRT ARCH THERAPY), chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, immunotherapy or a combination of these approaches.

Q7. What is the prognosis for brain tumors?

A. Prognosis depend on various factors, including the type of tumor, its location, grade, and the individual's overall health. Some brain tumors have a better prognosis and respond well to treatment, while others may be more aggressive and difficult to treat.

Every individual and every brain tumor case is unique, and it's important to consult with an oncologist for accurate information, diagnosis, and treatment.

Q8. What is radio surgery?

A. Radio surgery is safe noninvasive technique using precisely focused radiation to produce surgical effect. These treatments are now possible with modern radiation techniques.

In India, cancer treatment funding can be obtained through various sources, including:

Government Schemes, health insurance, NGOs, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Crowed funding.

In summary, consulting an oncologist is essential for accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment, and comprehensive care during and after the cancer journey. Oncologists have the expertise and experience necessary to guide patients through this challenging time and work towards the best possible outcome.

