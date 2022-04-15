Best Browser Games You Can Play Online

In a world where more and more high-end games are being released, there are browser games that are equally popular and fun to play. If you are not someone who is obsessed with ultra-realistic graphics and advanced gameplays, you must try browser games at least once.

For those who have no idea about browser games, let me first tell you what a browser game is exactly.

What are Browser Games?

Browser games are those games which can be played directly within the browser. You do not have to install these games on your computer or mobile device to play. In most browser games, you need just an internet connection to play. Some of these games even have multiplayer capabilities and countless levels to play.

Top 7 Browser Games You Must Play Once

Prodigy

Prodigy is an excellent browser game for those who love playing fantasy MMORPG games. Targeted for young kids to play as little wizards, the game involves math skills and also helps in boosting kid’s self-confidence.

The game takes you into the fantasy world with amazing creatures and evil bosses to battle. Not just battles, you must also crack puzzling questions to get the keystones to the mysterious academy.

Skribbl

Skribbl is another multiplayer browser game which can be described as an online version of the classic game Pictionary. A group of players join an online game room. One player draws on screen which other players see and guess what it is. The first person to guess correctly gets the point.

Each player in the game room gets a chance to draw. In the end, the player having the highest points is declared the winner of the game. Skribbl is available to play for free.

Click Test

If you are a gamer, this browser game is not only entertaining but it can also help you improve your clicking skills. Click test measures your clicking speed while you click a button. According to your click speed, you get a superhero rank - Hulk for the slowest and Silver Surfer for the fastest.

With this online browser game, you can also learn advanced clicking methods like jitter clicking, butterfly clicking, drag clicking etc.

GeoGuessr

This is another trending browser game that went viral in 2021. The game is a unique combination of Google Maps and time-based guessing. The game shows a random street view using Google Maps and you are required to guess that location.

It is a multiplayer browser game that means other players also guess along with you. The player with the nearest guess to the correct location gets the points. You can play GeoGuessr for free and there’s a premium version as well with added features.

Powerline

If you have played the classic snake game on Nokia phones, you must try playing the Powerline game at least once. It's the classic fun added with neon electric snakes and multiple players playing online with you.

The goal is to eat the cubes that appear on screen and grow longer. You must not hit any other snake else you’ll turn into cubes for others to eat. To speed up, you must slide alongside other electric snakes and use the speed to make other snakes hit you.

Cookie Clicker

This is one of the coolest browser games as it requires very minimal efforts from the player. You just have to click a cookie as fast as you can. On each click, you get a cookie as a reward which you can use to produce even more clicks. To perform better, you can practice fast clicking on cps test.

The game has a unique storyline where you can hire grannies, buy cookie farms, get better ovens and more. Overall, you can easily spend your free time playing cookie clicker and enjoy.

Line Rider

For those who love physics-based games, Line ride would be a great browser game to play. As the name says, you have to draw line tracks for a boy on a sledge to ride upon.

You can draw the tracks however you want - smooth or risky - totally your choice. Once you have completed drawing your track, just hit the play button and see the boy going over your track course. You make the boy speed up, slow down, do stunts just with the way you draw the track for him.

So, these were the recommendations for the best browser games to play online for free. Next time, when you’re having a boring day or don't know how to kill time, pull up any of these browser games and you’re up for great fun for hours.

Online gaming carries a risk of addiction. This article is not intended to promote any form of addiction.