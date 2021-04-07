Best buy under 10k? Check out the #FullOnFab Galaxy F12

The Samsung Galaxy F12 smartphone has taken the country by storm, and we aren’t surprised! After all, this is the ‘dream phone’ of Gen Z, who want the best in design and technology, but in most cases, have to compromise because of the high prices. Well, Samsung plays their genie and has granted them their biggest wish - a phone that offers premium features like True 48MP camera and 90HZ display at a pocket-friendly price. Yes, at an unbelievable introductory price of ₹9,999, inclusive of ₹1,000 instant cashback*, when paying with an ICICI Bank card!

Understanding the pulse of the consumer comes naturally to Samsung; no wonder, they deliver on their promise every single time. Whatever you love to do, the all-new Samsung Galaxy F12 will be there for you. Go crazy clicking the most gorgeous sights in town or upload that happening selfie with your squad, spend your weekend playing that latest game or binge-watch shows that are the talk of the town - there’s so much and more you can do, when you have this exciting smartphone with you. Yes, that’s what we call living the #FullOnFab life!

Perfect shots with the #FullOnFab Camera

With the True 48MP quad camera, no moment is going to be dull! You’re going to get sharper, brighter, and clearer images, every single time you unleash your photography genius within. Whether it’s food or a mood, a special date or a magnificent gate, everything will look more gorgeous. Don’t blame us if your friends go insane seeing your social media come alive with so many hues and colours! After all, you’re living the #FullOnFab life, thanks to its stellar camera.

There’s also a 5MP camera with ultra-wide lens, 2MP camera for portrait shots, and a 2MP camera for macro shots, so you can experiment as much as you like. You could also turn into a hotshot content creator - trust us, with the Samsung Galaxy F12, it won’t be much of an effort. Let your imagination run wild, and this smartphone will do the rest!

Also, a phone is only as good as the selfies it takes! And this one scores high in that department. It has an 8MP front camera that’ll make you stand out at all times. Just turn up in your best avatar and you’re good to go! Your social media feed will be flooded with ‘fire’ and ‘heart’ emojis, because you’ll look drop dead gorgeous in every frame.

Scroll your way to unlimited fun, with its #FullOnFab display

What’s more, this phone comes with a smooth and seamless scrolling experience, all thanks to its 90Hz, 6.5" HD+ Infinity V Display. Whether it’s spending your time on social media, gaming or watching your favourite shows, everything will be a breeze, thanks to the Samsung Galaxy F12.

Love playing games? Well, your dream has finally come true, because you no longer have to face any lags, when you battle it out with your friends. You know how frustrating it can be to experience interruptions, when you’re about to win, and alas...one lag, and it’s back to scratch! With the Samsung Galaxy F12, you won’t know when to stop, and we can’t blame you. The experience is to die for! So, turn your game mode on and forget about the rest.

Oh, and if you love binging on shows over the weekend (or weekdays), this phone is going to make sure it’s a joyride! Plus, endless scrolling on social media (hello, stalking) is going to be fun, because the scrolling is so smooth, nothing like you’ve ever seen before. We can’t keep our hands off this phone; we bet, neither can you. Welcome to the #FullOnFab life!

Wait, it isn’t over...

On a single charge, the Galaxy F12 will give you 29 hours of video playback, 49 hours of voice calls, and 131 hours of music playback!

The phone also comes with a power-packed 6000 mAh battery that’ll last you for more than a day! Hear this—on a single charge, the Galaxy F12 will give you 29 hours of video playback, 49 hours of voice calls, and 131 hours of music playback!

What’s more, it also has 15W adaptive charging, which makes it a force to reckon with.

The power-efficient 8nm Exynos 850 processor will ensure your battery lasts longer.(Samsung)

There’s also a Fab Processor that will make multi-tasking a breeze - yes, the power-efficient 8nm Exynos 850 processor will ensure your battery lasts longer too! Now, that’s a win-win.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes in two variants- 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB). Hustle and hustle a little more, because the LPDDR4x RAM also supports faster multitasking. Plus, there are two dedicated SIM slots. What’s not to love?

Oh, and wait till you hear more! The phone has some other fab features, including enhanced security, thanks to the side fingerprint scanner and fast face unlock.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 also comes with the full One UI 3.1 experience on top of Android 11, which means you can enjoy a more interactive interface.

Samsung has always been at the forefront when it comes to all-round entertainment. No wonder, the audio experience is going to be pure joy with Dolby Atmos. Trust us, you won’t even miss the littlest of sounds; the clarity is mind-blowing!

So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on this smartphone that is available in three gorgeous colours —Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black.

One step away from the #FullOnFab life

You can get so much in one phone (yes, it’s true) at an unbelievable introductory price of ₹9,999, inclusive of ₹1,000 instant cashback*, when paying with an ICICI Bank card! Head over to Flipkart and Samsung.com to grab the all-new Samsung Galaxy F12. Flipkart users will also get easy EMI payment options and a range of other offers, when this phone goes on sale.

Mark the date- April 12, 2021, 12 noon!