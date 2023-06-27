Best Critical And Intensive Care Doctors In Delhi-NCR, India

With the advancement of medical sciences, being aware of all the options and possibilities one can avail when in need of immediate and intensive treatment is of utmost importance. But in the age of Google, how does one choose what is the best action and which one is just a clickbait, myth? We asked Dr Nitin Garg, eminent Critical care expert and Intensivist with nearly 2 decades worth of experience in his field, to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about ICU care to help you choose what works best for the health of you and your loved ones going forward.

Q. Could you briefly tell us about critical care and its need?

Critical or Intensive care is the comprehensive care of a patient in critically ill condition. It can include treatment of a medical condition associated with an infection and/or system of the body, that either went undiagnosed or undertreated till the body functions became deranged severely enough to warrant an emergency admission/transfer to an ICU. The care given to such patients is what constitutes Critical/Intensive Care Medicine. It is recommended for any patient beyond a certain level of severity of illness.

Q. How are Critical Care doctors different from their peers in regards to patient management?

Critical Care being a highly specialized field, the doctors appointed to any ICU will be highly qualified, trained, and experienced in managing multisystem diseases. They are assigned fewer patients as compared to a doctor on duty for the other wards, and are to stay vigilant 24x7 when on duty to ensure the minute-to-minute progress of each patient. Our aim as Intensivists is to treat hard and fast to avoid deterioration, to stabilize the body organ system, and to reduce the duration for which a patient would need intensive care. This makes the overall role of a Critical Care doctor one of far more responsibility.

Q. What are some of the common misconceptions about Critical Care?

When it comes to requiring ventilatory support, most seem to be under the misconception that it immediately signifies a poor outcome. Ventilatory support is lifesaving in an acute condition that warrants its use. In such acute cases, patient’s recovery is a good possibility. Most come out of ventilatory support in a span of 2-5 days, if managed within the right span of time and can also correlate to a better prognosis overall and shorter hospital stay.

The similar is true for patients requiring Haemodialysis with no prior history of kidney disease. The medical issues that damage the kidney in an acute setting often show good recovery if supported by a few dialysis done immediately. This, in fact allows for the scope of saving the kidney from irreversible damage, which is likely if intervention is not provided promptly.

Another common misconception is that patients of the older age group, 60 or above will have poor outcomes if they require ICU admission. A good majority of patients who require ICU care is in said age group. With the advancement of age, one develops several co-morbid conditions e.g., Diabetes, Hypertension, Heart conditions etc. In such cases, we recommend ICU care as opposed to general ward admissions, as an overall care and close monitoring and management is required for them. It has no correlation with a poorer outcome and patient recovery is not negatively affected.

Q. What makes the ICU of C.K. Birla Hospital, Punjabi Bagh different from ICUs elsewhere?

The three pillars of good Intensive care are capable doctors, well trained staff and top-notch infrastructure. The C. K. Birla Hospital, Punjabi Bagh is a multidisciplinary centre that provides the best Medical Equipment, including but not limited to 24x7 Cardiac Monitoring, BIPAP, Ventilators, Dialysis Machines, Infusion pumps, bedside Echocardiography, Ultrasound etc. Our ICU ensures round the clock Infection control practices and personalized treatment to patients through 1:1 nursing care. We provide extensive training sessions and regular medical update to our medical/nursing staff to expand their knowledge and skills on a regular basis, ensuring our patients receive nothing short of the best treatment possible in all of Delhi NCR.

