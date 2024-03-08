Best Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment Doctor in Delhi, India [Expert Specialist]

Dr Ashish Gupta M.B.B.S, M.D, FVIR is a vascular and interventional radiologist. He did his MBBS from KIMS, Bangalore and post-graduation (M.D) Radiology from Bareilly, U.P. He completed his super speciality training (FVIR) from Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi, India.

Looking for Consultation regarding Deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Dr Ashish Gupta- Interventional Radiologist, Sr. Consultant.

Book an Appointment Today

Visit Now Website: https://www.interventionalradiologydelhi.com/

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Contact No: +91-9205747171

WhatsApp for quick response directly from Dr Ashish Gupta: CLICK HERE

Check out patient’s feedback Google link: CLICK HERE

Professional Associations

· Indian Radiology and Imaging Association

· Indian society of vascular and interventional radiology

· Asian pacific society of cardiovascular and interventional radiology

· Cardiovascular and interventional radiological society of Europe

He has been actively involved in setting up a new interventional radiology suite and department at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi.

Experience

Dr Ashish Gupta has worked as a consultant in Sir Gangaram Hospital, Jaypee Hospital, Noida and Rajiv Gandhi cancer institute and research center, New Delhi.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is characterized by the formation of a blood clot (thrombus) within deep veins of the legs. DVT is a serious condition because the blood clot can dislodge and travel to the lung causing a life-threatening condition known as a pulmonary embolism (PE).

Here are some key points to understand about DVT:

Causes: DVT can be caused by various factors, including prolonged immobility (such as during long flights , long drive or bed rest), surgery, pregnancy, birth control pills, hormone replacement therapy, certain medical conditions (like cancer or clotting disorders), and genetic predisposition.

Symptoms: The symptoms of DVT can include pain and swelling in the affected leg with warmth and redness in the area. However, some cases of DVT are asymptomatic.

Diagnosis: D-dimer is the most commonly used blood investigation followed by color Doppler ultrasound of the involved limb.

Prevention: Preventing DVT is essential, especially for individuals at higher risk. Strategies include staying active and avoiding prolonged periods of immobility, maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking and compression stockings.

Pulmonary Embolism: One of the most significant dangers of DVT is that a piece of the clot can break off and travel to the lung, causing a pulmonary embolism, which can be life-threatening. Symptoms of a pulmonary embolism include sudden shortness of breath, chest pain, rapid heart rate, and coughing up blood.

Some frequently asked questions from Dr Ashish Gupta

Q. Is DVT fully treatable?

A. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is treatable, and with prompt and appropriate medical care, many people can recover fully. The primary goals of DVT treatment are to:

Remove the blood clots as soon as possible.

Resorb the existing blood clots.

Prevent the formation of new blood clots.

Reduce the risk of the clot breaking loose and causing a pulmonary embolism (PE).

Alleviate symptoms and prevent long-term complications.

The earlier it is treated, the better results we get because the clot becomes hardened after 14- 21 days and thereby becomes difficult to remove or dissolve.

Q. What are the treatment options?

Treatment options for DVT are based on the severity of the clot, individual patient factors, and the presence of any underlying medical conditions. Here are the main treatment approaches:

Anticoagulant Medications: This is an old method. Oral medications never completely dissolve the clot and ultimately after a certain period of time, the undissolved clot leads to permanent swollen leg or ulcer formation.

Mechanical thrombectomy: It’s the new method to remove the clot by suction without any cut or scars. This instantly clears the blood vessel and may prevent vessel damage

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT): This procedure involves the delivery of clot-dissolving medication directly to the clot via a catheter. It aims to quickly dissolve the clot and relieve symptoms.

Vena Cava Filters: In certain situations, a vena cava filter may be implanted to prevent clots from traveling to the lungs. This is typically considered when anticoagulation therapy is contraindicated or in the presence of recurrent DVT.

Q. Which doctor is best for DVT treatment?

A. The diagnosis and treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) typically involve a team of healthcare professionals, and the specific doctor you see can vary based on your situation. Here are some of the healthcare providers who may be involved in the treatment of DVT:

The interventional radiologist is the best doctor for DVT, the reason being if the clot needs to be treated on medication or by removal of clot through scarless surgery both done at single stop by the interventional radiologist.

The main aim of DVT treatment is to prevent post-thrombotic syndrome, a chronic condition characterized by leg pain, swelling, discoloration and ulcer.

Preventing DVT, timely diagnosis, and adherence to treatment are crucial steps in minimizing the risk of complications and achieving a successful outcome. It's essential to work closely with your healthcare team and follow their recommendations for the best possible results.

To Know More Visit Website: https://www.interventionalradiologydelhi.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.