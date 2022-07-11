Delta-8 THC is rapidly rising in popularity and more people are searching online for convenient and easy ways to get their daily dose. That is where delta 8 disposables come into play. Today we’ve picked up the best delta 8 disposables from JustDelta.

Delta 8 Disposable Cartridge 1000mg Strawberry Cough

Delta-8 content: 1000mg

Fragrance/Flavor: Sweet and Berry

Effects: Happy, Euphoric and Uplifting

The Strawberry Cough Delta 8 THC cartridges are made from premium Delta 8 THC along with the highest terpene quality available. It contains a Sativa strain, originating from Strawberry fields and haze that will leave you feeling relaxed and happy. The strawberry flavor is designed to be uplifting and boost energy levels.

It’s recommended to take 1 to 2 puffs that do not exceed 3 seconds. This product comes with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

1700mg Pineapple Express Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape

Delta-8 content: 1700mg

Fragrance/Flavor: Pineapple

Effects: Uplifting and invigorating

This vape disposable contains 1700mg of Delta-8 THC oil and plant-derived terpenes per device. It works perfectly as an instant pick-me-up. In order to use this disposable vape you need to click the button five times to turn it on and the same to turn it off.

It’s recommended to have 1-2 puffs that do not exceed 3 seconds. Never exceed the recommended dosage.

Delta 8 Disposable Cartridge 1000mg Zkittlez

Delta-8 content: 1000mg

Fragrance/Flavor: Berry and herbal candy fruity

Effects: Relax, calm and unwind

This Delta-8 disposable cartridge features the latest technology when it comes to disposable vapes and is made with premium Delta-8 THC with an Indica dominant strain. It also contains high quality terpenes. This disposable vape has a strong long-lasting herbal candy and berry fruity flavor to it. It’s been specifically designed to promote a relaxed, comforting and happy sensation.

It’s recommended to take 1- 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds.

1700mg Kraken Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape

Delta-8 content: 1700mg

Fragrance/Flavor: Kraken

Effects: Refresh and revive

The Kraken delta 8 disposable vape contains a potent formula which is great for both beginners and experienced Delta-8 users. First time users may experience more heightened effects until their body becomes used to Delta-8. Each vape contains 1700mg of Delta-8, as well as plant-derived terpenes.

Delta 8 Disposable Cartridge 1000mg Pineapple Express

Delta-8 content: 1000mg

Fragrance/Flavor: Tropical, cedar, sweet and citrus

Effects: Giggly, energetic, uplifted & creative

These Pineapple Express Delta 8 disposable THC cartridges are made with premium Delta 8 THC as well as high quality terpenes. It’s a hybrid-sativa dominant strain which is a combination of Hawaiian and Trainwreck parent strains. This combination is known to produce a get up and go type effect rather than chilling on the couch.

The citrus and tropical flavor is strong and long-lasting. Pineapple Express is designed to uplift the spirits of the user and invoke a feeling of energy and creativity. This disposable vape has been designed to uplift and create an energy boost for times when you’re feeling run down.

JustDelta recommends taking 1-2 puffs per session. Store in a cool room in an upright position away from direct sunlight.

What is Delta-8?

Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, aka delta-8 THC, is a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis sativa plant. It’s one of the 113 identified cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike CBD it has psychoactive properties which may leave users with that euphoric high feeling normally associated with smoking marijuana. Concentrated amounts of delta 8 are generally manufactured from hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

Delta 8 has become increasingly popular over the last few years due to its positive emotional and physical effects.

What are delta 8 disposables?

A delta 8 disposable is a one-time use vape that contains delta 8 and normally terpenes. They arrive at your home fully charged and preloaded with your favorite strain. Most disposable vapes have a single button to turn them on and off. Once you’ve used the vape you can dispose of it. This makes disposables an incredibly easy and convenient way to get your daily dose of delta 8.

They come in a range of different shapes, sizes, strains and flavors to suit all tastes. Delta 8 disposable are perfect for people that are new to delta 8 as well as delta veterans.

Why use vape delta 8 disposables?

Unlike traditional vape pens, disposables do not require any maintenance making them an easy, fuss-free alternative to reusable vapes. They arrive pre-charged so you do not have to wait for them to charge up, meaning you can use them as soon as they arrive.

Here are some of the other benefits of using vape Delta 8 disposables:

Come in a variety of flavors and strains

Easy dosing, no measuring required

Pocket friendly and easily transportable

Convenient

Easy to use

How to use delta 8 disposables correctly

The good news is delta 8 disposables arrive pre-loaded and ready to use straight out the packet so there is no setting up required. However you do need to consider the dosage you require, the strain and the flavor in the disposable.

For anyone that is new to delta 8 vaping it’s recommended to start with 2-3 gentle puffs, remember to exhale in a steady motion. Like all inhaler products the delta 8 reacts quickly in the body and the effects can start to kick in within 90 seconds. It’s advised to wait half an hour between dosing so you can monitor the effects it’s having on your system. If after half an hour you feel okay you might want to take another 1-3 puffs.

If you already have a high tolerance of Delta 8 or other hemp-derived products such as Delta-9 you may require more than 1-2 initial puffs. You may need as much as 5-6.

Once you’ve had your initial puffs, sit back, relax and enjoy the sensations that Delta 8 brings.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.