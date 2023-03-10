Best Destinations for a Weekend Getaway from Mumbai and Pune

Living in cities like Mumbai and Pune can sometimes be too overwhelming. The hectic routine, the constant exposure to pollution, and not spending enough time with your loved ones can take a toll. The best way to escape the city humdrum and find the peace you need is to go on a weekend getaway with your family.

There are many beautiful weekend getaways from Mumbai and Pune, and you can choose a destination based on the experiences you want to have. There are also some unique and premium resorts in Maharashtra where you can relax amidst nature and enjoy indulging in various activities.

So, let's dive straight into the best weekend getaway destinations near Mumbai and Pune.

Best weekend getaway destinations near Mumbai and Pune

Lonavala

Not far from Mumbai and Pune, Lonavala is called the Jewel of the Sahyadri, and the City of Caves is a beautiful hill station with lush greenery. An idyllic retreat in the hills for city dwellers, it is a lovely place to spend a peaceful night or two with your family and leave the worries of life behind.

Perhaps one of India's most underrated hill stations, Lonavala's natural landscape is adorned with serene lakes, evergreen valleys, remarkable caves, and stunning waterfalls. Besides, there are many historical sites, all of which are worth visiting and exploring on your weekend getaway.

Where to stay in Lonavala?

Like Lonavala's heart-warming and pristine natural surroundings, there are many beautiful hotels and resorts in the region. But when you go on a family holiday, you want to make every minute count, right? Step into the beautiful oasis overlooking the charming Lake Pawna, called Club Mahindra Tungi resort, and get fun-filled experiences while enjoying the spectacular view of the surrounding countryside.

Located in the mountains, just a few kilometres from the Lonavala city centre, Club Mahindra Tungi resort promises a vibrant holiday by offering delicious meals, plenty of entertainment, and world-class services.

Alibaug

A coastal paradise, Alibaug is a quaint beach town in the Raigad district. Known for its gorgeous beaches, historical forts, and thrilling water sports, the city boasts of a laid-back vibe, making it one of the best weekend getaways from Pune, Mumbai and other nearby towns.

There are many places to visit in Alibaug during your weekend trip, starting from the various beaches and forts, all of which are located a few minutes away from each other. So, you need not get confused about which places to visit and skip. You can easily cover them all in two days. But ensure you include a trip to Kolaba Fort in your itinerary. It is a short boat ride from Alibaug beach and was once the pride of the Maratha Empire.

Here, you can enjoy a quiet evening with your loved ones, watch the sunset and enjoy the panoramic view of the Arabian sea as the cool breeze ruffles your hair and soothes your mind.

Where to stay in Alibaug?

Being a popular tourist spot, the town has many hotels and resorts. But none better than the Tropicana Resort and Spa hosted by Club Mahindra. It is one of the most premium and popular resorts in Alibaug, where you get plenty of sun, sand, beach, and vitamin sea!

Located right across the Kihim beach, one of the most popular beaches in Alibaug, the Tropicana Beach resort is the perfect haven to spend a day with splashes and giggles.

Mahabaleshwar

Well-known for its picturesque vistas, breezy weather, juicy strawberries, and lush green valleys, Mahabaleshwar is one of the most popular weekend getaways from Mumbai and Pune. Located in the Sahyadri mountain ranges in Satara district, Mahabaleshwar welcomes several tourists from all over India throughout the year.

Once the summer capital of Bombay during the British era, you can see many traces of British influence throughout this magnificent hill town. With plenty of scenic spots to explore and activities to do, Mahabaleshwar never fails to impress you. On the other side, you can relax and embrace nature, allowing your mind and body to rejuvenate before going to your busy city life.

Where to stay in Mahabaleshwar?

Make your weekend trip to Mahabaleshwar memorable by retreating into Club Mahindra Saj or Club Mahindra Sherwood resorts. Rated among the most premium resorts near Mumbai, these are the perfect haven that offer the ideal dose of serenity and adventure.

Located in the hills amidst the most picturesque setting you can imagine, these resorts allow you to enjoy modern comforts and traditional Maharashtrian-style hospitality. During your stay at the resort, you can go trekking, set up a camp by the lake, pluck fresh strawberries from a farm, enjoy tasting the local delicacies and spend quality time with your family members while creating special memories.

Saputara

Perched comfortably in the Sahyadri hills at over 1,000 metres above sea level, Saputara is a quaint hill town in Gujarat. A hidden gem, the place is blessed with bountiful natural beauty that is waiting to be explored. Boasting of a tranquil vibe, Saputara is the perfect haven for nature lovers wishing to get away from the city, and photography enthusiasts looking for inspiration to click some epic pictures.

Where to stay in Saputara?

While there are many places to stay in Saputara, if you prefer to go offbeat, you can choose Hatgad as your base for all your Saputara adventures. Hatgad, a picturesque hill station, is one of Maharashtra's well-kept secrets. Located just about 6 km from Saputara and Gujarat is the Club Mahindra Hatgad resort, one of the most premium resorts near Pune.

It is a delightful place where you and your family can unwind, play, and have unlimited fun. During your stay at the Hatgad resort, you can enjoy local sightseeing, go on a nature trail, take a ropeway ride, and gain one fantastic experience after another while spending time with your loved ones.

