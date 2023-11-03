Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Brand Stories / Best Dhanteras buys on the Amazon.in 'Dhanteras Store'

Best Dhanteras buys on the Amazon.in ‘Dhanteras Store’

Published on Nov 03, 2023 01:33 PM IST

Shop for gold, silver coins & jewelry, pooja essentials, electronics, home décor, accessories, digital gold and much more

Make the most of this opportunity to invest, celebrate, and add some extra sparkle to your festive season with Amazon Pay.
ByHT Brand Studio

Bengaluru, 30 October 2023: Welcome the most prosperous time of the year with Amazon.in ‘Dhanteras Store.’ Customers can choose from a wide selection of specially curated products ranging from gold and silver coins, festive jewelry, pooja items, groceries & household essentials, home décor, electronics, large appliances, smartphones, accessories, digital gold and much more.

They can also choose from a host of leading brands including Kent Health care Products, Jewellers by Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Giva, PC Chandra, WHP, MMTC, BRPL, Zeya by Kundan, PN Gadgil, Melorra, Sony TV and many more. What’s more? Customers can get up to 10% instant discount on SBI credit & debit Cards & EMI transactions, exciting offers* from other leading Credit/Debit Cards, and much more.

Customers using Amazon Pay can elevate the gifting and investment game this festive season with up to 10% off on gift cards and be the bearer of thoughtful gifts. The investment worries are sorted too! This Dhanteras, Prime members can earn a whopping 5% cashback, up to INR 5,000 when they purchase digital gold via UPI. Non-Prime members can also get a fantastic 3% cashback, up to INR 3,000! That's not all – there's more in store! Prime members can enjoy a 3% cashback, up to INR 3,000, and Non-Prime members can earn 1% cashback, up to INR 1,000, for their digital gold purchases made till 9th November. It's like a gift that keeps on giving! So, make the most of this opportunity to invest, celebrate, and add some extra sparkle to your festive season with Amazon Pay.

Here are some products customers can choose from Amazon.in Dhanteras Store with offers and deals from sellers. Check out all the offers here.

Shop for Gold & Silver Coins, Authentic Jewelry & more

Get everyday essentials and groceries to prepare festive delicacies

  • Hershey's Caramel Flavored Syrup: Serve the desserts right this festive season with Hershey’s decadent and delicious caramel flavored syrup. Made with high quality ingredients, the syrup is smooth and has the right consistency that is perfect to drizzle on ice cream, pancakes and all things sweet. It is available on Amazon.in for INR 196.
  • Ferrero Rocher Premium Chocolates (24 pieces): Savor the festive favorite, Ferrero Rocher, that comes with a delicious crunchy whole hazelnut and a creamy rich filling, all encased in a crisp wafer shell covered with milk chocolate and gently roasted hazelnut pieces. This chocolate is a timeless classic and loved by all. It is available on Amazon.in for INR 860.
  • DiSano Extra Light Olive Oil (2L): Prepare a traditional feast for your loved ones with DiSano Extra Light Olive Oil that is perfect for Indian cooking. It can be used for frying, preparing curries, sweets etc. Available on Amazon.in for INR 2,106.
  • Fresh Coconut (Large – 1 piece): Prepare delicious and healthy recipes such as pulao, chutney, laddoo, barfi, and so on with this fibre rich ingredient. Available on Amazon Fresh for INR 39 approx.

Upgrade your home for festivities

Must Haves for a Pooja Room

Best time to upgrade your home and kitchen essentials

  • Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars: Bring home Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super-Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 2,899.
  • ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: ECOVACS Robot is designed to change the way people live and work. All ECOVACS Robots do vacuuming and mopping in-one-go. It is equipped with the highest battery capacity thereby offering the longest run time and largest area coverage. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 26,900.

Great deals on the latest Smartphones

Exciting products from emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad

Dazzle in traditional styles

  • Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Eau De Toilette for Men: Smell fresh as you dress up for this festive season with Carolina Bad boy le parfum redefines the iconic bad boy scent with an electrifying new formula that’s bolder than ever before. Unapologetic, authentic, and mysterious, this irreverent scent embodies the duality of modern man with a surprising blend of high-voltage hemp and warm, seductive leather. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 8,650.
  • Versace Yellow Diamond Deodorant, 50Ml for Women: Buy this bottle of Versace Yellow diamond which is as pure as sunlight, an extraordinary bright hue that radiates with a fiery intensity, sparkling the way that only a diamond can. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 2,650.
  • Shining Diva Fashion Latest Stylish Design Fancy Pearl Choker Traditional Temple Necklace Jewellery Set for Women: This Dhanteras, prep up your traditional look with this gold-plated jewellery set. This set will complement your attire and show-off your unique fashion sense. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 477.
  • BIBA Women's Polyester Classic Shirt: Amp up your look and choose from the recently launched collection of Biba festive kurtas defined by an Indian crafted look, hand-block prints, and vegetable dyes. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,800.
  • Manyavar Men Kurta Pyjama with Waist Coat - The season of ethnic wear has finally arrived, invest in this stylish and comfortable kurta that makes it a perfect wear for Diwali. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 7,999.
  • Fossil Riley Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch: Buy Fossil’s Riley style with a 45-stone top ring, features a rose gold-tone finish and a textured rose dial that will suit your festive attires. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 12,495.

Double the joy with exciting deals electronics & gadgets

Shop from Local shops on Amazon.in

  • ASMITTA Wedding Kundan Necklace Set: A traditional necklace set with colored stones & pearls. It has a unique and antique design. A jewelry set for festivals, which can also be worn as bridal wear. The necklace set can go well with traditional or festive wears like sarees, lehenga cholis, salwar kameez etc. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 919.
  • HandiBros Diya Tealight Candle Stand Holder: Decorative Urli Bowl with Diya Stand – the perfect addition to elevate your home decor. Designed to hold floating flowers and candles, this versatile Urli Bowl is ideal for creating a serene and inviting ambiance. Whether you want to add a touch of tranquility to your living room, bedroom, office, pooja room, kitchen, or even as a table top decoration, this piece is sure to impress. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,695.

Checkout products supported by Amazon Accelerator

  • Amaram by Ghasitaram Kaju Katli Sweets Gift, 400g: No Indian festival or celebration is complete without a plateful of mithai. Every region, culture, and household have one or the other type of mithai that is synonymous with the occasion and integral to our traditions. You'd be surprised with the delicious Kaju Katli Indian sweets box that is offered by Amaram from the house of Ghasitaram Gifts. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 432.
  • SKARS Stainless Steel 5 in 1 Five Compartment Divided Dinner Plate: The Skars Steel Tray is a versatile and durable serving tray that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you are hosting a party, serving breakfast in bed, or simply carrying items from one room to another, this tray is the perfect accessory. Made from high-quality stainless steel, the Skars Steel Tray is both stylish and functional. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 529.

Shop for handcrafted and heritage products from artisans & weavers from Amazon Karigar

Celebrate with Indian Small Businesses

Shop from Amazon Saheli store

  • HOUSE OF VIPA Wall Shelves: Make your home tidier with this wall mounted bathroom Shelf can help you store daily products, It's very suitable for bathroom, toilet, kitchen, powder room, etc. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 289.
  • Plant Power Mocha Protein Bites For Men: Checkout Protein Mocha Bites, a delectable fusion of rich coffee flavor and high-quality protein, designed to delight your taste buds and support your active lifestyle. Each bite-sized morsel is a delicious blend of premium coffee and protein goodness, offering a convenient and indulgent way to refuel on the go. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 590.

Not sure what to gift your loved ones during festivities?

  • Enjoy easy gifting with Amazon Pay gift cards: Are you fed up with giving the same lifafas, mithai box, or out-of-fashion home-décor items as gifts? Amazon Pay e-gift cards are here to save you from the ordeal. These e-gift cards give customers an option to shop from more than 170 million products available on Amazon.in. They are a perfect gifting choice for every occasion. Customers can buy Amazon Pay gift cards starting INR 500.

Tanishq E-Giftcard for Gold Jewellery: If you love the ornaments that add to your personality and make you stand out anywhere, Tanishq Gift Card is ideal for your needs. From simple and elegant designs to elaborate and heavy items, you can choose anything for yourself and your loved ones. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 500 - INR 199,999.

  • Joyalukkas Gold E-Gift Card: Joyalukkas vouchers can be a wonderful gift for special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, or other special occasions, allowing the recipient to choose their preferred jewelry piece or accessory from Joyalukkas's extensive collection. When you have a Joyalukkas voucher, you can visit any Joyalukkas store or website and choose from the vibrant collection of jewelry pieces. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 500- INR 50,000.

Disclaimer: The above information, deals, discounts have been provided by sellers and/or brands and displayed by Amazon on an ‘as-is’ basis. Amazon does not endorse these claims and makes no representations as to the accuracy, correctness, reliability or validity of such claims and information and does not provide any guarantees or warranties of any kind, express or implied, whatsoever in relation to the same. Offer is valid until stocks last. ‘Amazon.in is an online marketplace and the word store refers to a storefront with selection offered by sellers.’

About Amazon.in

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus

For news on Amazon, follow www.twitter.com/AmazonNews_IN

For more information, please contact:

Kavita Singh, AvianWE-

Email ID: kavitas@avianwe.com

Phone Number: +91-9769566729

Shweta Chawla , Amazon India-

Email ID: shwechwl@amazon.com

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels
