Best Dhanteras buys on the Amazon.in ‘Dhanteras Store’

Bengaluru, 30 October 2023: Welcome the most prosperous time of the year with Amazon.in ‘Dhanteras Store.’ Customers can choose from a wide selection of specially curated products ranging from gold and silver coins, festive jewelry, pooja items, groceries & household essentials, home décor, electronics, large appliances, smartphones, accessories, digital gold and much more.

They can also choose from a host of leading brands including Kent Health care Products, Jewellers by Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Giva, PC Chandra, WHP, MMTC, BRPL, Zeya by Kundan, PN Gadgil, Melorra, Sony TV and many more. What’s more? Customers can get up to 10% instant discount on SBI credit & debit Cards & EMI transactions, exciting offers* from other leading Credit/Debit Cards, and much more.

Customers using Amazon Pay can elevate the gifting and investment game this festive season with up to 10% off on gift cards and be the bearer of thoughtful gifts. The investment worries are sorted too! This Dhanteras, Prime members can earn a whopping 5% cashback, up to INR 5,000 when they purchase digital gold via UPI. Non-Prime members can also get a fantastic 3% cashback, up to INR 3,000! That's not all – there's more in store! Prime members can enjoy a 3% cashback, up to INR 3,000, and Non-Prime members can earn 1% cashback, up to INR 1,000, for their digital gold purchases made till 9th November. It's like a gift that keeps on giving! So, make the most of this opportunity to invest, celebrate, and add some extra sparkle to your festive season with Amazon Pay.

Here are some products customers can choose from Amazon.in Dhanteras Store with offers and deals from sellers. Check out all the offers here.

Shop for Gold & Silver Coins, Authentic Jewelry & more

WHP Jewellers 24kt (999) 2-gram Goddess Lakshmi Yellow Gold Lakshmi Pendant: The 24k (999 purity) Goddess Lakshmi Pendant is a perfect buy for this Dhanteras. You can also opt to gift it to your loved one this festive season. It is available on Amazon.in for INR 13,200.

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver 18k Gold Plated Anushka Sharma Star Constellation: This dainty necklace is made of pure 925 sterling silver and plated with gold. Buy this beautiful jewelry piece from GIVA this Dhanteras on Amazon.in for INR 1,478.

Bangalore Refinery 24k (999.9) 10 gm Yellow Gold Bar: Considered as an auspicious day to invest in buying gold and jewelry, this Dhanteras you can choose to buy the Bangalore Refinery 24K Gold coin available for INR 65,422 on Amazon.in.

Get everyday essentials and groceries to prepare festive delicacies

Hershey's Caramel Flavored Syrup: Serve the desserts right this festive season with Hershey’s decadent and delicious caramel flavored syrup. Made with high quality ingredients, the syrup is smooth and has the right consistency that is perfect to drizzle on ice cream, pancakes and all things sweet. It is available on Amazon.in for INR 196.

Ferrero Rocher Premium Chocolates (24 pieces): Savor the festive favorite, Ferrero Rocher, that comes with a delicious crunchy whole hazelnut and a creamy rich filling, all encased in a crisp wafer shell covered with milk chocolate and gently roasted hazelnut pieces. This chocolate is a timeless classic and loved by all. It is available on Amazon.in for INR 860.

DiSano Extra Light Olive Oil (2L): Prepare a traditional feast for your loved ones with DiSano Extra Light Olive Oil that is perfect for Indian cooking. It can be used for frying, preparing curries, sweets etc. Available on Amazon.in for INR 2,106.

Fresh Coconut (Large – 1 piece): Prepare delicious and healthy recipes such as pulao, chutney, laddoo, barfi, and so on with this fibre rich ingredient. Available on Amazon Fresh for INR 39 approx.

Upgrade your home for festivities

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood : The Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Walnut finish) is crafted using premium-quality engineered wood which makes it sturdy and long-lasting addition to your bedroom spaces. The exquisite design and the durable, sleek walnut finish adds to the aesthetic appeal of the 4 door wardrobe, helping it blend with your modern decor. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 13,999.

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) F Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black): Experience incredible clarity and sharp imaging that ensure your entertainment is a visual delight. Its riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 23,499.

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black): Dive into the world of unlimited fun and entertainment and choose from a plethora of apps as per your choice. It delivers impressive low-end sound ideal for movies, sports, and music. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 59,990.

Must Haves for a Pooja Room

GoldGiftIdeas Sarovar metal Silver Plated Pooja Thali Decorative Set : This is a Pooja thali that is very simple in its appearance. This German silver Pooja set comes with all the items that are necessary to perform a Pooja successfully with more than seven pieces of silverware and one large twelve inches silver thali. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,049.

Best time to upgrade your home and kitchen essentials

Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars: Bring home Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super-Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 2,899.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: ECOVACS Robot is designed to change the way people live and work. All ECOVACS Robots do vacuuming and mopping in-one-go. It is equipped with the highest battery capacity thereby offering the longest run time and largest area coverage. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 26,900.

Great deals on the latest Smartphones

realme narzo N53 (Feather Gold, 4GB+64GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slimmest Phone in Segment | 90 Hz Smooth Display: Enjoy smooth multitasking and effortless app switching with the powerful 8GB dynamic RAM. Store all your favorite apps, photos, and files with the generous 64GB ROM. Experience lightning-fast charging with the 33W SUPERVOOC technology, getting your device ready in no time. Say goodbye to long charging times and stay powered up for longer durations. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 7,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage): OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 782G processor. It comes with 8GB, 12GB of RAM. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 26,998.

Exciting products from emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad

Laxmi Ganesh Saraswati Coin 10 Gm Trimurti God For Puja BIS Hallmark 999 Silver: This Dhanteras, bring good luck, wealth, and prosperity with PRD Carat cafe’s Silver Coin. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,195.

INDIGENOUS HONEY Raw Organic Honey: Indigenous Honey is an elixir crafted straight from nature's bosom, but like any treasure, it comes with its own set of guidelines for utmost enjoyment and well-being. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 521.

Dazzle in traditional styles

Double the joy with exciting deals electronics & gadgets

Shop from Local shops on Amazon.in

ASMITTA Wedding Kundan Necklace Set: A traditional necklace set with colored stones & pearls. It has a unique and antique design. A jewelry set for festivals, which can also be worn as bridal wear. The necklace set can go well with traditional or festive wears like sarees, lehenga cholis, salwar kameez etc. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 919.

HandiBros Diya Tealight Candle Stand Holder: Decorative Urli Bowl with Diya Stand – the perfect addition to elevate your home decor. Designed to hold floating flowers and candles, this versatile Urli Bowl is ideal for creating a serene and inviting ambiance. Whether you want to add a touch of tranquility to your living room, bedroom, office, pooja room, kitchen, or even as a table top decoration, this piece is sure to impress. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,695.

Checkout products supported by Amazon Accelerator

Amaram by Ghasitaram Kaju Katli Sweets Gift, 400g : No Indian festival or celebration is complete without a plateful of mithai. Every region, culture, and household have one or the other type of mithai that is synonymous with the occasion and integral to our traditions. You'd be surprised with the delicious Kaju Katli Indian sweets box that is offered by Amaram from the house of Ghasitaram Gifts. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 432.

Shop for handcrafted and heritage products from artisans & weavers from Amazon Karigar

Suta Women's PinkZari & Linen Saree: This festive season, dress up in this beautiful linen saree by Suta that will add a dash of charm to your look. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 3,500.

Corazzin Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture with 1 Table and 4 Chairs Set (Black): Made of durable HDPE material With High-Quality Rattan UV protected table-top makes, perfect for Home & Garden Outdoor use, Balcony Furniture Set Is Perfectly Design For Comfort Lover. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 9,999.

Celebrate with Indian Small Businesses

Monjolika Fashion Women's Banarasi Silk Blend Woven Zari With Tussles Saree: This Dhanteras, wear Banarasi sarees inspired from and designed in the city of Varanasi well known for their gold and silver brocade better known as zari. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,199.

Sasitrends Oxidised German Silver Pendant Necklace with Earrings: Amp up your festive look with this easy to wear, light in weight jewelry set that will give you a rich look. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 364.

Shop from Amazon Saheli store

HOUSE OF VIPA Wall Shelves: Make your home tidier with this wall mounted bathroom Shelf can help you store daily products, It's very suitable for bathroom, toilet, kitchen, powder room, etc. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 289.

Plant Power Mocha Protein Bites For Men: Checkout Protein Mocha Bites, a delectable fusion of rich coffee flavor and high-quality protein, designed to delight your taste buds and support your active lifestyle. Each bite-sized morsel is a delicious blend of premium coffee and protein goodness, offering a convenient and indulgent way to refuel on the go. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 590.

Not sure what to gift your loved ones during festivities?

Enjoy easy gifting with Amazon Pay gift cards: Are you fed up with giving the same lifafas, mithai box, or out-of-fashion home-décor items as gifts? Amazon Pay e-gift cards are here to save you from the ordeal. These e-gift cards give customers an option to shop from more than 170 million products available on Amazon.in. They are a perfect gifting choice for every occasion. Customers can buy Amazon Pay gift cards starting INR 500.

Tanishq E-Giftcard for Gold Jewellery: If you love the ornaments that add to your personality and make you stand out anywhere, Tanishq Gift Card is ideal for your needs. From simple and elegant designs to elaborate and heavy items, you can choose anything for yourself and your loved ones. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 500 - INR 199,999.

Joyalukkas Gold E-Gift Card: Joyalukkas vouchers can be a wonderful gift for special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, or other special occasions, allowing the recipient to choose their preferred jewelry piece or accessory from Joyalukkas's extensive collection. When you have a Joyalukkas voucher, you can visit any Joyalukkas store or website and choose from the vibrant collection of jewelry pieces. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 500- INR 50,000.

About Amazon.in

