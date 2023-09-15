Best Digital Marketing Companies in Dubai, UAE- Top 10 Companies List

Running a business in a gold city like Dubai in the UAE is already a superb thing but winning customers on a global scale is no easy job. If you still practice traditional marketing approaches irrespective of the business type, you are already giving up the throne. Why? Because everything is becoming digital in Dubai and other cities in the UAE. If you are not targeting customers digitally, you may not be able to make your business thrive.

The digital marketing field is flourishing in the dynamic environment of UAE, driven by the advancement of technology and a tech-savvy population. Statistics say that nearly 98% of UAE residents use the internet. The digital advertising market in the United Arab Emirates is expected to experience a growth rate of 6.90% between 2023 and 2027. This growth trajectory is expected to lead to a market volume of US$1374.00 million by the year 2027.

In this blog, we present to you the list of thetop 10 leading digital marketing agencies in Dubai, UAE. Before you partner with an agency, it’s essential you understand the most important things about digital marketing and how it can benefit your business.

What is Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing is all about marketing digitally, meaning you are targeting your customers through various digital mediums such as search engines, social media platforms, emails, and various online channels.

Why is Digital Marketing Important in the UAE?

The UAE boasts one of the world's highest rates of internet users, with a significant portion of the population actively online. The smartphone penetration rate is set to exceed approximately 96 % by the end of 2023, according to the latest statistics.

Another study shows that social media users in the UAE have shown remarkable growth, surging from 4.40 million to an impressive 10.73 million over the past decade. This trend clearly shows a promising picture for the digital marketing industry, highlighting ample opportunities for further growth and innovation.

On the other hand, the e-commerce sector's revenue in UAE is set to soar, with expectations of reaching US$10.21 billion in 2023. And, here is the BIG REVELATION- currently the e-commerce user penetration is around 79.2% which is expected to climb even higher, reaching 82.0% by 2027. So, what’s more you want to hear? If you have an e-commerce site, it’s high time you tie up hands with a leading digital marketing company in Dubai.

But remember, UAE is a highly competitive landscape, and digital marketing can be a cost-effective ally that will allow you to not only stand out but also establish a competitive edge.

What are the Benefits of Digital Marketing Services?

Rapid Results- With digital marketing, you can swiftly connect with your target audience, broaden your reach, and achieve meaningful outcomes.

Diverse Channels- You have a spectrum of digital medium channels from SEO and social media to PPC and web development.

Cost-Efficiency- Unlike traditional advertising like print or TV, digital marketing is a budget-friendly choice. Top digital marketing companies in the UAE offer cost-effective packages, helping you allocate resources wisely while consistently monitoring performance.

Data-Driven Insights- Digital marketing grants access to valuable data and analytics. This information empowers you to comprehend your audience's behavior, preferences, and demographics, enabling informed decisions that boost sales.

Which Services are Included In Digital Marketing?

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): SEO helps to rank your website in search engines. Here, the SEO experts choose the relevant keywords, implement all necessary on-page, off-page SEO stuff, develop unique and useful content, follow white-hat SEO protocols, and so many other things to boost organic traffic and search rankings.

Pay-Per-Click (PPC): PPC is a paid advertisement that drives fast sales through targeted campaigns. You can opt for Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads management, LinkedIn Ads, Twitter Ads, or YouTube Ads.

When it comes to Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, there are several things experienced PPC experts need to keep in mind, including fraud prevention, A/B split testing, etc. Click fraud is a significant concern in PPC advertising, because it can lead to wasted ad spend and reduced ROI. For that, PPC experts identify and block IP addresses that repeatedly click on your ads without converting. They also utilize third-party ad fraud detection tools to monitor and prevent fraudulent clicks.

A/B split testing is equally important for improving ad performance. When it comes to deciding between options for ad copy, an A/B test would allow PPC experts to compare the performance of two different ads in an ad group. The PPC experts use some of the top-rated PPC paid tools like SEMrush, SpyFu, etc worth up to $200 per year to conduct A/B testing and split URL testing.

Social Media Marketing (SMO): Given a social media penetration rate exceeding 99%, it is pretty much clear why businesses are increasingly embracing social media as a means to connect with their desired audience. Businesses can leverage various advertising management tools such as Facebook Ads Manager, Instagram Ads, Twitter Ads, LinkedIn Advertising, YouTube Ads, WhatsApp Business API etc. They can choose various social media platforms for advertising such as - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, WhatsApp and more!

E-commerce Platform Optimization- E-commerce product marketing can be specifically tailored for the UAE market. It involves optimizing the product listings and promotional strategies on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon UAE and other local platforms. Here the marketing experts need to keep an eye on various factors - optimizing keywords, emphasizing localized content, monitoring competitor's pricing and adjusting the client's pricing strategy, utilizing high-quality images or videos to showcase the products, planning and executing sponsored ad campaigns, efficiently managing inventory levels to prevent overstocks and many more.

Email Newsletter Marketing- Email newsletter marketing is a powerful tool for engaging with your audience, nurturing leads, and driving conversions. The marketing experts will segment your email list based on customer demographics, behavior, and purchase history. They can graft compelling email content that includes product highlights, special offers, valuable information, and engaging visuals. Moreover, they will also ensure that your email newsletters are mobile-responsive and visually appealing.

Website Design and Development: Having a user-friendly and responsive website leaves a great impression on the visitors. Leveraging professional website design and development services offers a competitive advantage of grabbing the attention of visitors and making them curious to learn more about your brand, of products or services.

How Much Do Marketing Agencies Charge in Dubai?

The average cost of digital marketing per month may range anywhere between AED 5000 to AED 15000/month in 2023. Any reliably decent agency in Dubai may ask for AED 1000 to AED 2000/month for only SEO service. But, there are a few top-rated affordable digital marketing companies that charge 125$/month(which is 459.13 AED) for SEO. If you consider companies that have a presence in both the Dubai and Indian markets, you can save a significant amount of money in costs. Many companies from the USA, UK, Australia, and Canada outsource digital marketing services from India. Additionally, numerous Dubai-based digital marketing firms outsource services from India and resell them to local customers, allowing them to take advantage of this directly.

Presenting you the comprehensive list of top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Dubai, UAE

Explore the top ten digital marketing companies

No 1. Zebra Techies Solution

Zebra Techies Solution is the leading digital marketing company in Dubai. They offer affordable pricing for SEO packages which start only from 125USD/Month. Their PPC package starts from 100 USD/month. If you want a compact digital marketing package, their pricing starts from 599 USD/month(2,200.16 AED). Whether you run a small b2b, b2c or e-commerce or any type of business and are eagerly looking for an affordable digital marketing company, Zebra Techies Solution can be your right partner.

They have a highly-experienced team of SEOs, content managers, social media managers, website designers, developers and marketing experts who know what will go well for your business. The best part is that they guarantee 1000 Leads/Yr through their Digital Marketing services.

Their years of expertise and access to top-rated digital marketing tools help them offer high-quality and result-oriented services to clients. They also offer weekly and monthly reports to help clients understand the performance of the digital marketing effort. They Have 3 Offices in Kolkata, India & one Sales office in Houston Texas, America.

Highlights

SEO, PPC, SMO, CRO, PPC, web design and development

Have worked for all types of industries

Most affordable packages

Experienced team

Accolades from top review platforms

24/7 customer support

Weekly/monthly reports to track results

Clients:

ABP Group, Sports.com , sport.com , Decathlon India , Vedantu , Jaquar ,Al Reyami Group UAE & many more

2. React Digital

This is an Ad Age A-List Independent Agency. This agency teams up with some of the talented and most experienced digital experts who understand how to grow a business digitally. They offer affordable packages for creating some of the most effective and cutting-edge digital work for many well-known brands in the country for years.

Highlights

Their wide range of services

SEO maintenance and SERP

App development

SEO backend development

Content development

Speed testing

Analytics review

Social engagement

Clients: Mention couple of clients of their

3. Traffic Digital

Traffic Digital is MEA's one of the largest digital agencies. This company has offices in Dubai, Jeddah, Cairo, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh Karachi. They have more than 100+ full-time staff who specialize in offering result-driven digital marketing and digital transformation solutions for various brands. They have already worked with top-rated clients.

Highlights

Digital marketing services digital transformation assistance

Team strength- 100+ staff

Already worked with top-rated clients

4. Eminence

Eminence Technology works with a team of experienced developers and designers dedicated to offering sophisticated digital marketing and web solutions to a wide range of clients. They provide clients with an unparalleled experience, with their technical expertise, product-oriented approach, and extensive experience gained over the years. They have worked for many industries like travel, healthcare, education, fintech, hospitality, e-commerce, wellness and fitness and logistics.

Highlights

Services- Blockchain solution, AI/ML solution, Digital marketing, Cloud computing

UI/UX service, Mobile app solution

Experienced team

ZTS Infotech Pvt Ltd is a full-service web solution company. Their chief focus is not only on providing affordable digital marketing services but also on the development of a user-friendly website from scratch till the end. They have a team of experienced professionals who can help your business with developing, and designing of the user-friendly web pages, building relevant and keyword-enriched content, competitor research and strategic SEO, SMO, PPC and other necessary digital marketing services and also increasing the user experience and getting expected results. Their package starts only at (299USD/Month). They have already built a strong reputation for their expertise in creating websites for widely-used E-commerce platforms, like WooCommerce, Shopify, custom PHP solutions, Wix, Magento, and more.

ZTS Infotech Pvt Ltd has successfully delivered 2000+ projects and they have an impressive 100% job success rate.

Highlights

Full-service web solution company

100% job success rate

Affordable packages

Experienced team

Clients : ITC hotel Group , Shoppers Stop, Lottery.com , Layover.com , Almeda University and many more

6. Blue Beetle

This is a top-rated digital marketing company based out of Dubai. They have been in this industry for over a decade. They specialize in areas like SEO, web design and development, user experience and digital marketing. They have already worked with some of the top-rated brands in the Middle East.

Highlights

SEO, web design and development, user experience and digital marketing

Affordable packages

Years of experience

7. Doforttech

This is a technology and consulting company, offering high-quality services to clients for many years. They have the main developmental center in India and headquarters at Bangalore and a branch in the Middle East. They have highly experienced experts with a great wealth of knowledge in IT and digital marketing solutions.

Highlights

Services- Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, Application, It consulting, Business Process and Business Intelligence, etc

Industries they have worked for- Automotive, manufacturing, real estate, transportation, oil and gag, healthcare, construction, etc

Have an experienced team

8. Tropadesign.com

This is an innovative web and graphic company, dedicated to design iconic and memorable brands that add value to their business. They specialize in social media services, web design and development, brand identity and packaging design, and more. They have experienced graphic designers, web developers and digital marketing experts on their team.

Highlights

Brand identity and packaging design

Social media management

Web design and development

Already worked for many brands

9. EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. is one of the foremost global digital transformation services providers. They work with a team of experienced digital marketing experts, data engineers and more! They offer- innovative strategy, integrated advisory, consulting, and extraordinary design and more to power varied types of enterprises, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives.

Highlights

Experienced team

Foremost digital transformation services

Already worked for many industries

10. SoftServe

This is a top-rated digital solution provider. They have the best advisors, engineers, and designers on their team. Their motto is to solve business challenges with innovative technology solutions. They have been in this industry for many years.

Highlights

Services they offer- Digital Strategy and Innovation, Cybersecurity, Cloud & DevOps, Big Data & Analytics, AI & ML, etc

Industries they have worked for- Healthcare & Life Sciences, Financial Services, Retail, High Tech, Energy, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Automotive and Education

Have an experienced team

FAQ

Is digital marketing in demand in the UAE?

Yes, absolutely. Cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi etc. have a wide number of customers who are looking for services and products online. Whether you run a product-based or service-based company, if you do not reach customers digitally, you will never make big revenue. That’s why most of the businesses in Dubai and through UAE are using digital marketing services.

Do I need to hire a digital marketing agency? What is the average price that companies in the UAE charge for digital marketing services?

A Digital Marketing Agency will be the need of the hour for growing businesses online. If you have a strong online presence, you can build a great brand impression.

Whether you run a large-scale, mid-size or small-scale business, you must consider digital marketing. You will find an affordable digital marketing company to suit your budget. If you outsource from well reputed Indian Digital Marketing companies then you can save a significant amount of your hard-earned money.Companies based in the UAE charge approximately 5,000 AED per month to 25,000 AED per month. If you choose Indian companies like Zebra Techies Solution or IMT, they will charge approximately 500 AED per month and onwards.

What are the factors to consider when you're hiring a digital marketing agency?

Company portfolio

Their reputation, online reviews

List of services

Package rates when you have budget constraints

Expertise of the team

Access to top-rated tools

Seamless communication

Performance tracking facility

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.