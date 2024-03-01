Best Director of the Year 2023 & Top 10 Principals for the Month of February 2024

Dr. Shruti Inamdar, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience, has embarked on a remarkable journey shaped by fundamental principles. Her extensive tenure has honed expertise across various roles, leading her to the fulfilling position of Academic Director with expertise in Physics. She boasts numerous accomplishments, including an "A" grading in Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation by the CBSE board and recognition from the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. She has been lauded as one of India's highly effective principals and has received prestigious awards such as the Shiksha Bharati Award and the Vidya Bhushan Puraskar. She has also attended a plethora of workshops and obtained certifications spanning a wide range of educational topics.

In her directorial role, she emphasizes patience, consistency, and discipline as fundamental to success. She views success not as a static destination but as a continuous pursuit requiring relentless effort and ongoing development. Committed to self-improvement and leading her team to new heights, she remains at the forefront of her field.

With an insatiable thirst for learning, she regularly expands her knowledge to stay ahead in an ever-evolving world. She believes in the importance of dreaming big for students, encouraging them to envision their aspirations on a grand scale to achieve significant results. Her remarkable qualities and dedication to excellence drive her success, inspiring both colleagues and students alike.

Top 10 Principals for the Month of February 2024:-

Dr. Arun Kumar Mangallapalli - Dr. Arun Kumar Mangalapalli, Principal of Adithe Satyanarayana PG College, is renowned in Management Studies and Information Technology, holding five master's degrees and presenting 39 papers. With a Doctorate from Andhra University and a D.Litt from EEIA, SAARC, he boasts an IIMA alumni status. With 24 years of experience, he's been pivotal in startups and academia, lauded by late Lok Sabha Speaker Sri G.M.C.Balayogi and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu. His inspiring words have guided countless students to success as managers, entrepreneurs, and engineers globally. His achievements include 18 awards from esteemed international and national organizations. Col. Ashok Mor - Colonel Ashok Mor (Retd.), a distinguished alumnus, makes history as the first alumnus appointed as Principal & Director in the fifty-year legacy of Motilal Nehru School of Sports Rai. With an illustrious career in the Indian Army, his return to his alma mater is a profound honor. His journey, marked by battlefield valor and classroom dedication, embodies patriotism and leadership. His military service includes notable contributions to operations such as Rakshak, Vijay, and Parakarm. He pioneered the inclusion of NCC as a curriculum subject during his tenure at Sainik School, Rewa, and served as an Administrative Officer at IIT Kanpur. Elected Vice President of the Haryana Olympic Association, he prioritizes a student-centric environment, fostering a flourishing academic and sports culture. Under his dynamic leadership, the school has witnessed unprecedented participation in national sports events, reflecting his transformative impact on his students and community. Mr. Rajiv Gupta – Mr. Rajiv Gupta assumes the esteemed role of Principal at Adharshila School, Abohar, and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to lead alongside a dedicated staff within an institution steeped in rich traditions and a commitment to educational excellence. With a postgraduate qualification in Business Management and over 15 years of hands-on administrative experience in leading schools in Abohar, he brings a wealth of expertise encompassing curriculum development, teacher training, and overall school management. His key attributes, including logical reasoning, problem-solving prowess, effective communication, and strong management skills, have been instrumental in his journey as an accomplished educator, fostering an environment conducive to student success and holistic growth. Mrs. Maya Alfred Fernandes – Mrs. Maya Alfred Fernandes boasts an illustrious 18-year career in education, transitioning seamlessly from a dedicated teacher to a visionary principal at the downtown school. Beyond classroom duties, her influence spans as a published author and series editor for Cambridge publications, fortified by a Harvard certification in school leadership. Her modern approach to education earns her accolades such as the Global Edu Icon Award, the APJ Abdul Kalam School Principal Award, and the Skill Bharat Samaan. These honors underscore her commitment to educational excellence. As a UN Ambassador for the Sustainable Development Goals, Maya advocates for sustainable education, cementing her legacy as a global influencer in shaping a brighter future. Mr. Muniajinappa Ramakrishnappa– Mr. MuniAnjinappa R, son of Ramakrishnappa, boasts a 32-year career in education. Renowned for his dedication as a visionary principal at Bhavani Bharathamatha School and Caldwell Academy School, Hosakote, he extends beyond classroom duties, imparting training to fellow teachers. An accomplished writer of mathematics textbooks, he achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate from 1997 to 2010 at Bhavani School's KSEEB board exams. For the past 5 years, he has served as a respected mathematics resource person and secretary of the Bangalore Rural District Association. With 11 years of experience in preparing board question papers, he drives modern educational approaches to facilitate school development goals and enhance learning outcomes. Mrs. V. Santhiya Nair – Mrs. V. Santhiya Nair, the Correspondent of The People School Institutions in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, embarked on her educational journey in 2014-2015. Initially serving as an Admission Coordinator, she has since excelled as Vice Principal for over 8 years. With a postgraduate degree in Commerce and Accounting, she is well-versed in educational practices and has attended numerous CBSE training sessions. She is committed to student development, aiming to maximize learning experiences. As an administrator, she prioritizes each child's education, believing in the importance of a caring and engaging community. With a firm belief in God's guidance, she assures parents and students of the institution's dedication to providing a strong educational foundation. Her focus lies on the holistic development of students, both academically and non-academically, employing methods such as Activity-Based Learning (ABL). Mr. Arvind Kumar Mishra - Mr. Arvind Kumar Mishra, an esteemed figure in education, serves as the Principal of Army Children's Academy Sr. Sec. School. With an MSci in Chemistry and an M.Ed, coupled with three decades of academic expertise, he fervently dedicates himself to molding young minds and fostering future leaders. His dedication reflects in his steadfast commitment to providing a comprehensive learning milieu. He instills in students a blend of knowledge, skills, and values, nurturing their holistic development. Embracing innovation, he champions progressive teaching methods, fostering inclusivity and individual potential. Recognized with several accolades, his leadership has propelled Army Children's Academy to academic eminence, producing compassionate, socially responsible individuals. His journey exemplifies the transformative influence of education and the profound impact of dedicated educators on shaping tomorrow's leaders. Miss. Paramita Sarkar – Miss.Paramita Sarakar, the Principal and Founder of Shemrock Floret School, began her career in 2006 as a social activist, advocating for education rights and uplifting marginalized communities. Her focus on joyful learning for 1107 sponsored tribal children from tea gardens prevented dropouts and prioritized their holistic development. Despite a background in computer science, she pursued sociology and finance management studies, along with international training in participatory research. In 2019, she established her school, adapting swiftly to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing robust online support and training for teachers. Shemrock Floret School thrived as a community of lifelong learners, guided by her visionary leadership, aiming for future expansion and excellence. Dr. Sunill Pinto –Founded in 1996 by visionary Dr. Sunill Pinto, Elite Classes, under his leadership, has guided numerous students into prestigious roles in Medical Engineering, C.A., and entrepreneurship. Committed to affordable quality education for 28 years, it stands against rising educational costs. Through the benevolent Elite Education Foundation, financially vulnerable students receive scholarships, and educational outreach extends to Mumbai's remote tribal areas, providing accessible library facilities. "Our Efforts: Your Results" encapsulates their unyielding dedication to student success, making Elite Classes a beacon of educational empowerment. Ms. Bhuvaneswari Rajshekar - Ms. Bhuvaneswari Rajshekar, equipped with a BSc BEd from Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning - Anantapur Campus and an MSc from Annamalai University, epitomizes dedication and expertise in education. With an extensive 27-year tenure, she currently leads a prestigious institution in Navi Mumbai, catering from pre-primary to Class 10. Proficient across diverse educational boards including Matric, CBSE, IGCSE, and Maharashtra State Board, she demonstrates a versatile understanding of educational systems. In her transformative three-year tenure as Principal, she champions academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. Her unwavering commitment to educational progress and student empowerment establishes her as a lifelong learner.

