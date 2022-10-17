Best Diwali Buys for 2022 - Get Ready for the Festival of Lights

October 17: Just in case you haven't had the chance to finish your Diwali preparations, we're here to help! We've got great gift ideas for your loved ones, fashionable clothing options, and beautiful decorations for your home. No matter what you need, we've got you covered so you can relax and enjoy the holiday season.

Check out our handpicked Diwali buys for 2022 below:

1) Zosia: This Diwali, don't sacrifice comfort for style. Zosia has the perfect solution for you with its line of dresses, co-ord sets, tops, and jumpsuits. Their vibrant colors and beautiful patterns are sure to make you fall in love with them. So why not try something new and comfortable this Diwali season? You'll be glad you did.

Visit: zosiashop.com

Pricing: ₹5,000 onwards

2) House of Keisho: Tote bags by House of Keisho are the perfect way to make a style statement this festive season! Their stunning, hand-painted bags are made of canvas leather and personalized with beautiful embellishments like pearls, Swarovski crystals, and more. The House of Keisho’s Dazzle tote is our pick for the season—it's an oversized bag that will turn heads everywhere you go.

Visit: houseofkeisho.co.in

Pricing: ₹7,500 (Dazzle tote)

3) Aakaar Home: Aakaar Home offers home linen that celebrates Indian karigari in many forms. Whether it is their best-selling Noor and Aasmaani hand-block printed bedding or their latest collection Rangreza which pays tribute to Rajasthani tie-dye techniques.

The brand is known for its creative gift box ideas, featuring decorative cushion covers, mini towel sets, and scented wax tablets. And for the kids, there are soft cotton blankets in various whimsical bird and animal prints. Explore their bedsheets, quilts, dohars, bed covers, throws, and more to bring a fresh look to your home this festive season.

Visit: aakarindia.com

Pricing: ₹1,450 onwards

4) The June Shop: The festive season is around the corner, so it's time to start thinking about making your home look its best! One way to do that is by investing in some new stylish dinnerware. The June Shop has a great selection of beautiful and unique dishes that will impress your guests and make them appreciate your taste! The Aurulent Patch Design is an elegant choice this season, so be sure to check it out!

Once the table look is ready, your plan should be to invest in their elegant washroom accessories. Their droplet-designed marble bathroom set allows you to give a comfortable experience to your guests.

Visit: thejuneshop.com

Pricing: ₹3,000 onwards

5) The Baker's Dozen: If you're unsure about what to buy your loved ones this Diwali, look no further than The Baker's Dozen. They have a range of unique hampers, all filled with artisan chef-crafted loaves of bread and cakes that are sure to tantalize taste buds. Every item is baked with love and attention as if made in your kitchen—but without hassle!

Visit: thebakersdozen.in

Pricing: Hamper starts at ₹695 onwards

6) Daniel Wellington: Daniel Wellington has unique offers this festive season on their full assortment, and all purchases will be delivered in stunning limited-edition Diwali packaging. The brand has announced the launch of the LUMINE Collection, a watch and jewelry collection with glistening crystals inspired by the popular TV series Euphoria. It’s time to shine this festive season with Daniel Wellington’s Lumine collection, which is the perfect gift for you and your loved ones.

Visit: danielwellington.com

Pricing: ₹5,000 onwards

7) Inching India: Inching India is a fashion brand that believes in inching and thriving with India, its craftsmanship, and its culture. They offer a wide range of Indian and Indo-Western wear in various colors, comfortable silhouettes, and unique designs. The brand promises quality while also keeping prices affordable.

Visit: inchingindia.com

Pricing: ₹2,500 onwards

8) Kaya: This festive season, give your skin the pampering it deserves with the Kaya Intense Clarity System. This skincare kit contains everything you need to achieve brighter, more radiant, and youthful skin. With the power of exfoliation to promote new and healthy skin growth, the Intense Clarity system focuses on reducing pigmentation and giving the skin the protection and hydration it needs to stay healthy and beautiful.

Visit: shop.kaya.in

Pricing: ₹1.950

9) K18: Looking to make your hair shine this Diwali as bright as diyas? Try this leave-in treatment mask by K18 that promises to bring back the bounce and reverse hair damage in just 4 minutes! The revolutionary K18Peptide™ reconnects broken keratin chains, renewing your hair with strength, softness, smoothness, and bounce.

Visit: k18hair.co.in

Pricing: ₹5,625 (50ml)

10) SMOOR: This Diwali, SMOOR brings you an exclusive selection of delicious chocolate treats made with only the finest ingredients and crafted with skill and care. Their beautiful artisan boxes and chic hampers make perfect Diwali gifts and are sure to delight any chocolate lover.

So whether you're looking for a special treat or a unique gift for someone else, check out the exquisite range of SMOOR chocolates this Diwali.

Visit: smoor.in

Pricing: ₹425 onwards

Ridhima Mehta, Founder, Desi Woo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.