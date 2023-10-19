Best Doctor for Bronchial Artery Embolisation (Hemoptysis Treatment) in Delhi

Dr Ashish Gupta, M.B.B.S, M.D, FVIR is a vascular and interventional radiologist. He did his MBBS from KIMS, Bangalore and post-graduation (M.D) Radiology from Bareilly, U.P. He completed his super speciality training (FVIR) from Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi, India.

Looking for Consultation regarding bronchial artery embolisation.

Dr Ashish Gupta- Interventional Radiologist, Sr. Consultant.

Professional Associations

· Indian Radiology and Imaging Association

· Indian society of vascular and interventional radiology

· Asian pacific society of cardiovascular and interventional radiology

· Cardiovascular and interventional radiological society of Europe

He has been actively involved in setting up a new interventional radiology suite and department at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi.

Experience

Dr Ashish Gupta has worked as a consultant in Sir Gangaram Hospital, Jaypee Hospital, Noida and Rajiv Gandhi cancer institute and research center, New Delhi.

Bronchial artery embolization (BAE) is a medical procedure for arresting hemoptysis (severe and life-threatening bleeding from the airways) by blocking the bronchial arteries .This procedure involves the intentional blockage of one or more bronchial arteries, which supply blood to the diseased area in the lungs. Blocking these arteries ceases the blood flow to the affected area, which helps to control bleeding and/or treat vascular abnormalities.

Here's how bronchial artery embolization typically works:

Diagnosis: Before the procedure, a thorough evaluation and imaging studies are performed to identify the source of bleeding or vascular abnormalities in the lungs.

Catheterization: A thin, flexible tube called a catheter is inserted into an artery, typically through the groin or wrist. The catheter is guided through the blood vessels to the specific bronchial artery that needs to be treated.

Embolization: Once the catheter is in position, the interventional radiologist injects embolic agents, such as tiny particles through the catheter and into the bronchial artery. These agents block the blood flow, leading to the desired effect.

Some frequently asked questions from Dr Ashish Gupta

Q.1 What material is used for bronchial artery embolization?

A. Bronchial artery embolization (BAE) involves the use of embolic agents to block the blood flow in the bronchial artery. Commonly used embolic materials for BAE include: polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) or tris-acryl gelatin microspheres, Gel foam and N-butyl cyanoacrylate.

The choice of embolic material can vary depending on the specific circumstances and the preference of the interventional radiologist performing the procedure.

Q2. Is bronchial artery embolization safe?

A. Bronchial artery embolization (BAE) is generally considered a safe and effective procedure when performed by experienced interventional radiologists in appropriate clinical situations.

In most of the cases, the procedure is a safe and effective way to control bleeding or treat vascular abnormalities in the lungs, reducing the need for more invasive surgical options.

Q3. What is the success rate of bronchial artery embolization?

A. The success of BAE depends on several factors, including the patient's overall lung parenchymal disease burden, the skill of the interventional radiologist, and the choice of embolic materials. However, it's important to recognize that success can be defined differently based on the specific circumstances:

Patient Selection: The procedure is typically reserved for those with specific conditions, such as moderate to severe hemoptysis where BAE is an appropriate and potentially life-saving intervention.

Control of Bleeding: In cases of hemoptysis, where the primary goal of BAE is to control severe and potentially life-threatening bleeding from the airways, the success rate can be quite high. BAE is often used as a first-line treatment in these situations, and it can effectively stop or significantly reduce bleeding.

Post-procedure Monitoring: Patients may experience some pain and slight chest discomfort after the procedure, but it generally resolves on its own and require monitoring for a short period only.

Long-Term Outcomes: The effectiveness of BAE can vary depending on the underlying condition being treated. For some patients, the benefits may be temporary, and the condition may reoccur over time, thereby needing additional BAE sessions.

Bronchial artery embolization temporarily reduces the need for more invasive surgical procedures. It is a minimally invasive and relatively safe technique when performed by experienced interventional radiologists.

As medical practices and information can change over time, I recommend consulting with an interventional radiologist who specializes in BAE to get the most accurate and up-to-date information about the procedure and its suitability for your particular situation

