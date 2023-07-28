Best Doctor for GI Gastro intestinal cancer esophagus stomach pancreas colorectal liver in Delhi

GI cancers that originate gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which includes the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine (colon and rectum), liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and anus.

Experience: More than 17 yrs. in the field of Oncology

Speciality: Oncology (MD Radiation Oncology)

Position: Senior Consultant (Oncologist)

Education: MBBS │ MD | NUH Singapore (Clinical Trained)

She takes interest in research and has published papers in reputed National and International journals. She has been trained and gained experience at prestigious institutions like AIIMS, Delhi, Medanta Gurugram and National University health system Singapore (NUH) for Modern radiotherapy techniques like IMRT and IGRT.

She was involved in Linnac Accelerator installation and setting up a new Oncology and radiotherapy facility at Venkateshwar Hospital Dwarka New Dehli Delhi, India.

Professional Associations

She is a member of numerous prestigious professional associations that include: European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), Association for Radiation Oncologist of India (AROI) and Medical Council of India (MCI).

Radiotherapy Techniques

She is well versed with modern Radiotherapy Techniques such as IMRT, IGRT, VMAT, and Stereotactic SBRT/SRS/SRT and uses them with high precision.

The symptoms depends on location and stage of the cancer, but common symptoms include unexplained anemia, weight loss, abdominal pain or discomfort, changes in bowel habits, difficulty swallowing, persistent indigestion or heartburn, and blood in the stool.

Diagnosis of gastrointestinal cancer usually involves a combination of imaging tests (e.g., CT scan, MRI), endoscopy, biopsy, and other laboratory tests.

Treatment options for gastrointestinal cancer may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or a combination of these depending on the type and stage of cancer.

Early detection and timely treatment are crucial for improving the outcomes of gastrointestinal cancer. Regular screenings, particularly for colorectal cancer, can aid in the early detection of the disease, especially in individuals with risk factors such as a family history of cancer or certain genetic conditions.

The management of gastrointestinal cancer involves a multidisciplinary approach, and the specific treatment plan will depend on the type and stage of cancer, as well as the individual's overall health.

Here are the primary treatment options commonly used in the management of gastrointestinal cancer:

1. Surgery is often the main treatment for localized gastrointestinal cancers. The goal is to remove the tumor and any affected surrounding tissues. The extent of the surgery will depend on the location and stage of the cancer. In some cases, minimally invasive techniques, such as laparoscopic surgery or Robotic surgery may be used.

2. Chemotherapy or Anticancer drugs to kill cancer cells or stop them from growing and dividing. It can be administered before surgery (neoadjuvant therapy) to shrink the tumor, after surgery (adjuvant therapy) to kill any remaining cancer cells, or as the primary treatment for advanced or metastatic cancer to prolong life.

3. Radiation therapy uses high-energy beams to target and kill cancer cells. It may be used before surgery to shrink the tumor or after surgery to destroy any remaining cancer cells. In some cases, radiation therapy is used in combination with chemotherapy (Chemo-radiotherapy) to enhance its effectiveness.

4. Targeted therapies are drugs that specifically target certain molecules or pathways involved in cancer growth. These treatments are designed to be more selective in their action and can be effective against specific types of gastrointestinal cancers.

5. Immunotherapy aims to enhance the body's immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. It has shown promising results in certain gastrointestinal cancers, especially in cases where other treatments may not be as effective.

6. Palliative care focuses on providing relief from symptoms and improving the quality of life for individuals with advanced gastrointestinal cancer. It is not limited to end-of-life care and can be incorporated into the treatment plan at any stage.

Patients should work closely with a team of oncologists, and supportive care specialists, to develop an individualized treatment plan as per specific needs, taking into account factors such as the type and stage of cancer, overall health, and personal preferences.

Regular follow-up care is also important to monitor the response to treatment, manage side effects, and address any concerns that may arise during the course of treatment and recovery. Additionally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise, can complement the treatment and support overall well-being during cancer management.

In summary, consulting an oncologist is essential for accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment, and comprehensive care during and after the cancer journey. Oncologists have the expertise and experience necessary to guide patients through this challenging time and work towards the best possible outcome.

