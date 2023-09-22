Best Doctor For Prostate Artery Embolization in Delhi [PAE Enlarged Prostate Treatment]

Dr Ashish Gupta M.B.B.S, M.D, FVIR is a vascular and interventional radiologist. He did his MBBS from KIMS, Bangalore and post-graduation (M.D) Radiology from Bareilly, U.P. He completed his super specialty training (FVIR) from Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi.

Professional Associations

Indian Radiology and Imaging Association

Indian society of vascular and interventional radiology

Asian pacific society of cardiovascular and interventional radiology

Cardiovascular and interventional radiological society of Europe

He has been actively involved in setting up new interventional radiology suite and department at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital New Delhi.

Experience

Dr Ashish Gupta has worked as a consultant in Sir Gangaram Hospital, Jaypee Hospital Noida and Rajiv Gandhi cancer institute and research center, New Delhi, India.

What is Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE)?

Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE) is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate. BPH is a common condition in older men where the prostate gland grows in size and can lead to urinary symptoms such as frequent urination, weak urine flow, urgency, incomplete emptying and difficulty emptying the bladder.

During a PAE procedure, an interventional radiologist uses X-ray guidance to access and block the arteries that supply blood to the prostate gland. This is typically done through a catheter in the groin area. Tiny particles or embolic agents are then injected into these arteries to reduce blood flow to the prostate. By reducing blood flow, the prostate gland's size decreases, relieving the urinary symptoms associated with BPH.

PAE is minimally invasive alternative to surgical treatments like transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) or laser therapy. It is particularly suitable for men who desire to avoid traditional surgery and who may not be ideal candidates for surgery due to factors such as age, overall health and large prostate.

Benefits of PAE include:

Minimally Invasive: PAE is performed through a small incision, which reduces the risk of complications and typically leads to a shorter recovery time compared to traditional surgery.

Preservation of Sexual Function: PAE has shown to have no risk of sexual side effects compared to surgical procedures like TURP.

Outpatient Procedure: In many cases, PAE can be performed on an outpatient basis, allowing patients to return home the same day.

Bloodless procedure: Because PAE is a pinhole procedure, it leads to no bleeding as compared to traditional surgery where blood transfusion is required.

No General Anesthesia: PAE is performed under local anesthesia avoiding the general anesthesia.

What are Traditional BPH Treatments?

Medications:

Alpha-Blockers: These medications relax the muscles in the prostate and bladder neck, improving urine flow and reducing symptoms like difficulty urinating and weak urine stream. Examples include tamsulosin, terazosin, and doxazosin.

5-alpha Reductase Inhibitors: These drugs work by reducing the size of the prostate gland over time by inhibiting the production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone that contributes to prostate growth. Examples include finasteride and dutasteride.

Surgical Procedures:

Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP): TURP is a common surgical procedure where excess prostate tissue is removed using a resectoscope inserted through the urethra. It's effective for relieving moderate to severe urinary symptoms.

Transurethral Incision of the Prostate (TUIP): This procedure involves making small incisions in the prostate tissue to relieve pressure on the urethra, improving urine flow.

Some Frequently Asked Questions from Interventional Radiologist

Q. Who is the specialist for prostate artery embolization?

A. The PAE procedure is performed by an interventional radiologist (IR), a doctor who uses X-rays and other advanced imaging to see inside the body and treat conditions without surgery.

Q. Is prostate artery embolization safe?

A. Prostate artery embolization (PAE) is a minimally invasive treatment for enlarged prostate. It is an outpatient procedure and requires less recovery time than surgery to treat enlarged prostate. PAE also has no side effects than other surgical options.

Q. What is the cost of PAE?

A.It's important to note that while PAE has shown promising results in many cases and a thorough evaluation by a qualified medical professional is necessary to determine if PAE is the right treatment option for an individual's specific condition and medical history.

As medical practices and information can change over time, I recommend consulting with an interventional radiologist who specializes in PAE to get the most accurate and up-to-date information about the procedure and its suitability for your particular situation.

